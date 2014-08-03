Marianne Vos (Rabo-liv) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) won the inaugural edition of the Sparkassen Giro World Cup, beating Italian Giorgia Bronzini in the sprint.

Finland's Lotta Lepistö (Bigla) was third.

The eight-lap, 15.5km circuit had one climb, but despite their best efforts, teams like Rabo-Liv, Specialized-Lululemon and Orica-AIS could not break up the bunch. Vos was led into the final turn by her teammate Annamiek van Vleuten, then handily won the sprint.

"The pace was high throughout the race and there were attacks but it was just like on the Champs Elysées, nobody really got away," Vos said.

Bronzini was disappointed to miss out on the victory on her birthday, but said her form was on the rise, and she was happy with second place.

"I took Vos' wheel in the last kilometres, and she led into the first corner," Bronzini said. "It was a kind of crazy corner, of about 90 degrees, so it was hard and she never used her brakes! If I was crazy I would have followed her, but a few years ago I broke my shoulder so…"

The World Cup leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) was busy winning the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, but still kept her lead in the series standings over Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS).

The largely flat, fast course meant that no attacks could go clear in the first half of the race, and despite a number of breakaway attempts in the second part, the group came together for the finish.

Vos had entered into one breakaway with Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS), among others, but the move was short-lived. Orica-AIS sent Jessie Maclean up the road, Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle-Honda) also went on a solo move, but neither could stay clear.

"It was hard. It's a city circuit. It's fast and you have to stay at the front and stay alert. I tried to attack but the end it was a bunch sprint after all," Vos said.

With Armitstead's lead in the standings relatively secure, the main competition then fell to the battle for the minor classifications. Iris Slappendel (Rabo-Liv) took the lead from Australia's Rebecca Wiasak, taking second place on both sprints behind Astana Be Pink's Anna Maria Stricker.

Astana-Be Pink also took the mountains jersey back with Alena Amialiusik getting ahead of previous jersey holder Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv) who did not race, and Elena Cecchini (Estado de Mexico Faren) taking the lead in the young rider's classification from Ferrand Prevot.

Slappendel had special motivation to take over the sprint jersey: "I designed the jerseys myself and now I would like to take one home too but it's not a goal for the team in itself."

Rabo-Liv kept the lead in the teams classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2:59:48 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 3 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Cycling Team 4 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 9 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 10 Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini 11 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 12 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 13 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 14 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 15 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 16 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 17 Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 18 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 19 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 21 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 22 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 23 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 24 Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 25 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon 26 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Servetto Footon 27 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini 28 Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 29 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 30 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 31 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 32 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 33 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo 34 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 35 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 36 Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 37 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 38 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 39 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 40 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team 41 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Alé Cipollini 42 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo 43 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 44 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 45 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 46 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 47 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized - Lululemon 48 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 49 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 50 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:16 51 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:18 52 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 53 Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:00:38 54 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 55 Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 56 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team 57 Melanie Hessling (Ger) Germany 58 Beate Zanner (Ger) Germany 59 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 60 Kamilla Sofie Valin (Den) Team Rytger 61 Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 62 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies 63 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger 64 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 65 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 66 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - AIS 67 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini 68 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 69 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon 70 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 71 Martina Zwick (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team 72 Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini 73 Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 74 Caroline Schiff (Ger) Germany 75 Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 76 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 77 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 78 Kirsten Coppens (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 0:00:51 79 Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest 80 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 81 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon 0:00:54 82 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 83 Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 84 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 85 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS 86 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 87 Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Germany 88 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 89 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:09 90 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:20 91 Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon 92 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 93 Christina Perchtold (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic 94 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren 0:01:42 95 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) RusVelo 96 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:04:47 97 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda 98 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:10:57 99 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 100 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 101 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 102 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 103 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:11:06 104 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 105 Sara Olsson (Swe) Hitec Products DNF Marcela Prieto (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren DNF Carla Ryan (Aus) Alé Cipollini DNF Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Maria Adele Tuia (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Julie Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Rytger DNF Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger DNF Nina Schultz Nielsen (Den) Team Rytger DNF Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Latoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata DNF Mieke Kröger (Ger) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata DNF Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata DNF Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Astrid Gassner (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic DNF Elisabeth Riegler (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic DNF Julia Deuerlein (Ger) No Radunion Vitalogic DNF Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team DNF Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo DNF Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo DNF Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest DNF Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany

World Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 420 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 295 3 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 240 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 238 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 225 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 216 7 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 215 8 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 200 9 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 170 10 Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini 160 11 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 155 12 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 120 13 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 95 14 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 86 15 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Cycling Team 85 16 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 85 17 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 84 18 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 75 19 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 72 20 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon 70 21 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 60 22 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 60 23 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 52 24 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 50 25 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 50 26 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon 48 27 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 46 28 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 46 29 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 40 30 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 40 31 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 35 32 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 35 33 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 32 34 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 30 35 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 30 36 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 30 37 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 26 38 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 25 39 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 25 40 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 22 41 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 20 42 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 18 43 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 18 44 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 18 45 Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini 18 46 Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek 14 47 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team 14 48 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 14 49 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 14 50 Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 12 51 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 52 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS 10 53 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 10 54 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 10 55 Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 8 56 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8 57 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 8 58 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 6 59 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo 6 60 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 61 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 62 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini 4 63 Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 2 64 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 2 65 Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 66 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 2 67 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 16 3 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia 12 4 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 6 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon 6 7 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini 6 8 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 6 9 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 9 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 11 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 12 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 4 13 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 2 14 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 2 14 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 16 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 2 17 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 12 pts 2 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 10 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 10 4 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 10 5 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 10 6 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 7 Sara Olsson (Swe) Hitec Products 6 8 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 8 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 11 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon 4 12 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 4 13 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 4 13 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 4 15 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 2 16 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) AUS 2 17 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2 18 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 24 pts 2 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 18 3 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 10 4 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 6 Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata 4 7 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren 4 8 Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 2 9 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 2