Vos wins Sparkassen Giro World Cup
World champion out-paces Bronzini in Germany
World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) won the inaugural edition of the Sparkassen Giro World Cup, beating Italian Giorgia Bronzini in the sprint.
Finland's Lotta Lepistö (Bigla) was third.
The eight-lap, 15.5km circuit had one climb, but despite their best efforts, teams like Rabo-Liv, Specialized-Lululemon and Orica-AIS could not break up the bunch. Vos was led into the final turn by her teammate Annamiek van Vleuten, then handily won the sprint.
"The pace was high throughout the race and there were attacks but it was just like on the Champs Elysées, nobody really got away," Vos said.
Bronzini was disappointed to miss out on the victory on her birthday, but said her form was on the rise, and she was happy with second place.
"I took Vos' wheel in the last kilometres, and she led into the first corner," Bronzini said. "It was a kind of crazy corner, of about 90 degrees, so it was hard and she never used her brakes! If I was crazy I would have followed her, but a few years ago I broke my shoulder so…"
The World Cup leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) was busy winning the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, but still kept her lead in the series standings over Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS).
The largely flat, fast course meant that no attacks could go clear in the first half of the race, and despite a number of breakaway attempts in the second part, the group came together for the finish.
Vos had entered into one breakaway with Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS), among others, but the move was short-lived. Orica-AIS sent Jessie Maclean up the road, Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle-Honda) also went on a solo move, but neither could stay clear.
"It was hard. It's a city circuit. It's fast and you have to stay at the front and stay alert. I tried to attack but the end it was a bunch sprint after all," Vos said.
With Armitstead's lead in the standings relatively secure, the main competition then fell to the battle for the minor classifications. Iris Slappendel (Rabo-Liv) took the lead from Australia's Rebecca Wiasak, taking second place on both sprints behind Astana Be Pink's Anna Maria Stricker.
Astana-Be Pink also took the mountains jersey back with Alena Amialiusik getting ahead of previous jersey holder Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv) who did not race, and Elena Cecchini (Estado de Mexico Faren) taking the lead in the young rider's classification from Ferrand Prevot.
Slappendel had special motivation to take over the sprint jersey: "I designed the jerseys myself and now I would like to take one home too but it's not a goal for the team in itself."
Rabo-Liv kept the lead in the teams classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2:59:48
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Cycling Team
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|9
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini
|11
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|13
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|14
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|15
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|16
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|17
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|18
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|19
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|22
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|23
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|24
|Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|25
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|26
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Servetto Footon
|27
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|28
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|29
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|30
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|31
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|32
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|33
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|35
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|36
|Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|37
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|38
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|39
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|40
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|41
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|42
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|43
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|44
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|45
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|46
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|47
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized - Lululemon
|48
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|49
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|50
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:16
|51
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:18
|52
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|53
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:00:38
|54
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|55
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|56
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team
|57
|Melanie Hessling (Ger) Germany
|58
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Germany
|59
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|60
|Kamilla Sofie Valin (Den) Team Rytger
|61
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|62
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|63
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger
|64
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|65
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|66
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - AIS
|67
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|68
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|69
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|70
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|71
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|72
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|73
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|74
|Caroline Schiff (Ger) Germany
|75
|Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|76
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|77
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|78
|Kirsten Coppens (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:00:51
|79
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest
|80
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|81
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|0:00:54
|82
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|83
|Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|84
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|85
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|86
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|87
|Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Germany
|88
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|89
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:09
|90
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:20
|91
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|92
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|93
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
|94
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|0:01:42
|95
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) RusVelo
|96
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:04:47
|97
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|98
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:10:57
|99
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|100
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|101
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|102
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|103
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:11:06
|104
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|105
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
|DNF
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|DNF
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|DNF
|Maria Adele Tuia (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Julie Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Nina Schultz Nielsen (Den) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|DNF
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|DNF
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|DNF
|Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Elisabeth Riegler (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Julia Deuerlein (Ger) No Radunion Vitalogic
|DNF
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|DNF
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|DNF
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
|DNF
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|420
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|295
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|240
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|238
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|225
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|216
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|215
|8
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|200
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|170
|10
|Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini
|160
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|155
|12
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|120
|13
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|95
|14
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|86
|15
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Cycling Team
|85
|16
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|85
|17
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|84
|18
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|75
|19
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|72
|20
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
|70
|21
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|60
|22
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|60
|23
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|52
|24
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|50
|25
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|50
|26
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|48
|27
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|46
|28
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|46
|29
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|40
|30
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|40
|31
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|35
|32
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|35
|33
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|32
|34
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|30
|35
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|36
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|37
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|26
|38
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|25
|39
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|25
|40
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|22
|41
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|20
|42
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|18
|43
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|18
|44
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|45
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|18
|46
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|14
|47
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|14
|48
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|14
|49
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|50
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|51
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|52
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS
|10
|53
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|10
|54
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|55
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|8
|56
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|57
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|58
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|6
|59
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo
|6
|60
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|61
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|4
|62
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|4
|63
|Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|2
|64
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|2
|65
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|66
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|2
|67
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|16
|3
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia
|12
|4
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|6
|7
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
|6
|8
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|6
|9
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|4
|11
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|13
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|2
|14
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|14
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|2
|17
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|10
|4
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|10
|5
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Hitec Products
|6
|8
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|11
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|4
|12
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|4
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|4
|13
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|4
|15
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|2
|16
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) AUS
|2
|17
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|18
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|24
|pts
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|18
|3
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|4
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|4
|7
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
|4
|8
|Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|2
|9
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|805
|pts
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|803
|3
|Hitec Products
|418
|4
|Team Giant-Shimano
|336
|5
|Wiggle Honda
|310
|6
|Specialized - Lululemon
|305
|7
|Orica - Ais
|295
|8
|Estado De Mexico Faren
|216
|9
|Ale Cipollini
|182
|10
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|176
|11
|Bigla Cycling Team
|99
|12
|Astana Bepink Womens Team
|91
|13
|Rusvelo
|78
|14
|Australia
|70
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|40
|16
|France
|36
|17
|Servetto Footon
|30
|18
|Btc City Ljubljana
|20
|19
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|20
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|10
|21
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|22
|Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|2
|22
|United States
|2
