Vos wins Sparkassen Giro World Cup

World champion out-paces Bronzini in Germany

Marianne Vos (Rabo-liv)

Marianne Vos (Rabo-liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) won the inaugural edition of the Sparkassen Giro World Cup, beating Italian Giorgia Bronzini in the sprint.

Finland's Lotta Lepistö (Bigla) was third.

The eight-lap, 15.5km circuit had one climb, but despite their best efforts, teams like Rabo-Liv, Specialized-Lululemon and Orica-AIS could not break up the bunch. Vos was led into the final turn by her teammate Annamiek van Vleuten, then handily won the sprint.

"The pace was high throughout the race and there were attacks but it was just like on the Champs Elysées, nobody really got away," Vos said.

Bronzini was disappointed to miss out on the victory on her birthday, but said her form was on the rise, and she was happy with second place.

"I took Vos' wheel in the last kilometres, and she led into the first corner," Bronzini said. "It was a kind of crazy corner, of about 90 degrees, so it was hard and she never used her brakes! If I was crazy I would have followed her, but a few years ago I broke my shoulder so…"

The World Cup leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) was busy winning the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, but still kept her lead in the series standings over Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS).

The largely flat, fast course meant that no attacks could go clear in the first half of the race, and despite a number of breakaway attempts in the second part, the group came together for the finish.

Vos had entered into one breakaway with Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS), among others, but the move was short-lived. Orica-AIS sent Jessie Maclean up the road, Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle-Honda) also went on a solo move, but neither could stay clear.

"It was hard. It's a city circuit. It's fast and you have to stay at the front and stay alert. I tried to attack but the end it was a bunch sprint after all," Vos said.

With Armitstead's lead in the standings relatively secure, the main competition then fell to the battle for the minor classifications. Iris Slappendel (Rabo-Liv) took the lead from Australia's Rebecca Wiasak, taking second place on both sprints behind Astana Be Pink's Anna Maria Stricker.

Astana-Be Pink also took the mountains jersey back with Alena Amialiusik getting ahead of previous jersey holder Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv) who did not race, and Elena Cecchini (Estado de Mexico Faren) taking the lead in the young rider's classification from Ferrand Prevot.

Slappendel had special motivation to take over the sprint jersey: "I designed the jerseys myself and now I would like to take one home too but it's not a goal for the team in itself."

Rabo-Liv kept the lead in the teams classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2:59:48
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Cycling Team
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
7Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
9Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
10Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini
11Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
12Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
13Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
14Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
15Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
16Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
17Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
18Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
19Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
20Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
21Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
22Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
23Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
24Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
25Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon
26Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Servetto Footon
27Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini
28Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
29Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
30Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
31Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
32Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
33Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
34Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
35Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
36Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
37Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
38Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
39Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
40Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team
41Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Alé Cipollini
42Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
43Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
44Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
45Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
46Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
47Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized - Lululemon
48Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
49Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
50Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo0:00:16
51Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:18
52Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
53Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren0:00:38
54Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
55Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
56Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Cycling Team
57Melanie Hessling (Ger) Germany
58Beate Zanner (Ger) Germany
59Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
60Kamilla Sofie Valin (Den) Team Rytger
61Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
62Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
63Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger
64Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
65Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
66Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - AIS
67Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
68Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
69Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
70Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
71Martina Zwick (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
72Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
73Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
74Caroline Schiff (Ger) Germany
75Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
76Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
77Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
78Kirsten Coppens (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:00:51
79Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest
80Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
81Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon0:00:54
82Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
83Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
84Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
85Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
86Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
87Stéphanie Borchers (Ger) Germany
88Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
89Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:09
90Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:20
91Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
92Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
93Christina Perchtold (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
94Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren0:01:42
95Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) RusVelo
96Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon0:04:47
97Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
98Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:10:57
99Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
100Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
101Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
102Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
103Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:11:06
104Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
105Sara Olsson (Swe) Hitec Products
DNFMarcela Prieto (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFCarla Ryan (Aus) Alé Cipollini
DNFMolly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFCéline Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFMaria Adele Tuia (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFTone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFJulie Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Rytger
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger
DNFNina Schultz Nielsen (Den) Team Rytger
DNFEyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFLatoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
DNFMieke Kröger (Ger) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
DNFEvy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
DNFAnja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAstrid Gassner (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFElisabeth Riegler (Aut) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFJulia Deuerlein (Ger) No Radunion Vitalogic
DNFEsra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFKelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFAlessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFEwelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
DNFCorinna Lechner (Ger) Germany

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team420pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS295
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team240
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team238
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda225
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano216
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products215
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team200
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team170
10Shelley Olds (USA) Alé Cipollini160
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren155
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team120
13Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon95
14Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products86
15Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Cycling Team85
16Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team85
17Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies84
18Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team75
19Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products72
20Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized - Lululemon70
21Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon60
22Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS60
23Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies52
24Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team50
25Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda50
26Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon48
27Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) RusVelo46
28Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano46
29Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo40
30Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies40
31Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren35
32Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda35
33Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon32
34Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon30
35Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano30
36Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano30
37Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo26
38Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products25
39Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team25
40Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team22
41Roxane Fournier (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope20
42Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products18
43Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team18
44Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana18
45Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini18
46Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek14
47Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team14
48Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren14
49Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano14
50Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team12
51Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12
52Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS10
53Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope10
54Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team10
55Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren8
56Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team8
57Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo8
58Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team6
59Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) RusVelo6
60Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
61Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren4
62Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini4
63Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana2
64Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek2
65Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
66Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata2
67Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team20pts
2Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team16
3Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Australia12
4Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team8
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
6Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon6
7Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini6
8Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team6
9Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren4
11Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
12Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana4
13Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS2
14Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano2
14Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
16Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren2
17Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team12pts
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team10
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products10
4Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies10
5Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team10
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
7Sara Olsson (Swe) Hitec Products6
8Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
8Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
11Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon4
12Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team4
13Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS4
13Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS4
15Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda2
16Katrin Garfoot (Aus) AUS2
17Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren24pts
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team18
3Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team10
4Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren4
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata4
7Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren4
8Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana2
9Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team805pts
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team803
3Hitec Products418
4Team Giant-Shimano336
5Wiggle Honda310
6Specialized - Lululemon305
7Orica - Ais295
8Estado De Mexico Faren216
9Ale Cipollini182
10Lotto Belisol Ladies176
11Bigla Cycling Team99
12Astana Bepink Womens Team91
13Rusvelo78
14Australia70
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo40
16France36
17Servetto Footon30
18Btc City Ljubljana20
19Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team12
20Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.8610
21Top Girls Fassa Bortolo8
22Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata2
22United States2

 

