Mavi García claims third women's Spanish time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Martín and Oyarbide round out the podium
Time trial - Women: Busot - Busot
Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana) claimed her third Spanish national time trial title on Friday with a dominant performance in Busot.
The 37-year-old, who won the title in 2018 before doing the time trial-road race double last year, clocked 35:28 on the 24.6-kilometre circuit course to deliver on her favourite's status.
Sara Martín (Movistar) claimed second place at 30 seconds, which was enough to also land her the U23 women's time trial title in what was a combined field.
Third place went to another Movistar rider, the 2017 champion Lourdes Oyarbide, who finished 1:19 short of García's time.
The course in Busot measured 24.6km, starting out with a gentle downhill for several kilometres before pitching up for a false flat that never truly climbed but still sapped the legs.
García was the pre-race favourite and looked well on course for her third title as she reached the intermediate checkpoint at the start of the climb with the leading time: 11:33.
Martín wasn't far off the pace at that point but García was able to deliver the power on the false flat section and extended her advantage to half a minute by the finish.
García will now be confident of claiming Spain's spot in the time trial at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this summer. She is also set to line up for the road race, as Spain seek their first ever women's Olympic cycling medal on the road.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:35:28
|2
|Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:30
|3
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:19
|4
|Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria
|0:02:14
|5
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:02:15
|6
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|0:02:19
|7
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:02:27
|8
|Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:02:35
|9
|Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|0:02:44
|10
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:46
|11
|Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|0:02:54
|12
|Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|0:02:55
|13
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:58
|14
|Ania Horcajada Henche (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria
|0:03:25
|15
|Carla Fernandez Torres (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
|0:03:38
|16
|Maria Banlles Santamaria (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:03:44
|17
|Almudena Montalvo Perez (Spa)
|0:03:55
|18
|Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:03:57
|19
|Cristina Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
|0:04:00
|20
|Paula Diaz Lopez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria
|0:04:56
|21
|Alba Leonardo (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria
|0:05:14
|22
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:05:19
|23
|Mireia Orengo Llacer (Spa)
|0:05:41
|24
|Ana Ortega Cifuentes (Spa)
|0:08:09
|25
|Nuria Tauler Lorenzo (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|0:08:19
|26
|Magali Salomon (Spa)
|0:10:42
|27
|Izaro Antxia Pulido (Spa)
|0:14:57
