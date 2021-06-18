Trending

Mavi García claims third women's Spanish time trial title

Martín and Oyarbide round out the podium

Time trial - Women: Busot - Busot

Mavi Garcia claims her third title
Mavi Garcia claims her third title (Image credit: Real Federacion Española de Ciclismo)

Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana) claimed her third Spanish national time trial title on Friday with a dominant performance in Busot. 

The 37-year-old, who won the title in 2018 before doing the time trial-road race double last year, clocked 35:28 on the 24.6-kilometre circuit course to deliver on her favourite's status. 

Sara Martín (Movistar) claimed second place at 30 seconds, which was enough to also land her the U23 women's time trial title in what was a combined field. 

Third place went to another Movistar rider, the 2017 champion Lourdes Oyarbide, who finished 1:19 short of García's time.

The course in Busot measured 24.6km, starting out with a gentle downhill for several  kilometres before pitching up for a false flat that never truly climbed but still sapped the legs. 

García was the pre-race favourite and looked well on course for her third title as she reached the intermediate checkpoint at the start of the climb with the leading time: 11:33. 

Martín wasn't far off the pace at that point but García was able to deliver the power on the false flat section and extended her advantage to half a minute by the finish.

García will now be confident of claiming Spain's spot in the time trial at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this summer. She is also set to line up for the road race, as Spain seek their first ever women's Olympic cycling medal on the road.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mavi Garcia (Spa) Alé BTC Ljubljana 0:35:28
2Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:30
3Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:19
4Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria 0:02:14
5Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:02:15
6Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:02:19
7Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:02:27
8Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:02:35
9Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:02:44
10Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:46
11Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:02:54
12Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:02:55
13Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:58
14Ania Horcajada Henche (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria 0:03:25
15Carla Fernandez Torres (Spa) Team Farto-BTC 0:03:38
16Maria Banlles Santamaria (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:03:44
17Almudena Montalvo Perez (Spa) 0:03:55
18Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:03:57
19Cristina Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Team Farto-BTC 0:04:00
20Paula Diaz Lopez (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria 0:04:56
21Alba Leonardo (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria 0:05:14
22Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:05:19
23Mireia Orengo Llacer (Spa) 0:05:41
24Ana Ortega Cifuentes (Spa) 0:08:09
25Nuria Tauler Lorenzo (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:08:19
26Magali Salomon (Spa) 0:10:42
27Izaro Antxia Pulido (Spa) 0:14:57

