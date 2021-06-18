Ion Izagirre pips De la Cruz to Spanish time trial title by 0.08 seconds
By Cyclingnews
Carlos Rodríguez rounds out the podium
Time trial - Men: Busot - Busot
Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) claimed his second Spanish national time trial title by the finest margins, edging out David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) by eight hundredths of a second.
It turned out to be something of a two-horse race, with 47 seconds back to 20-year-old Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), who claimed the final spot on the podium.
De la Cruz was already home and in the hotseat as Izagirre came towards the end of his ride, having clocked 0:40:20.05 on the 32.1km course in Busot, near Alicante.
It was touch-and-go as the Astana rider pushed for the line, where he managed to stop the clock on 0:40:19:97, landing victory - five year's on from his last triumph - by a hair's breadth.
The course in Busot was a rolling affair, starting out with a short drag before tilting largely downhill until kilometre-14. From there, the road dragged up again before a short plateau, a steeper section, and then a downhill final couple of kilometres.
Izagirre and De la Cruz were among the pre-race favourites, along with 2020 champion Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), in the absence of five-time winner Jonathan Castroviejo and four-time winner Luis León Sánchez.
Bilbao started last but could only manage fifth place, just behind Kern Pharma's Raúl García.
Meanwhile, De la Cruz set out in blistering fashion, posting the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint. Izagirre was four seconds down around the half-way mark but just about managed to make all of that back up by the finish.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:40:19
|2
|David De La Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:01
|3
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:47
|4
|Raúl García (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00:53
|5
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:54
|6
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|7
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:01
|8
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:08
|9
|Roger Adriá (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:24
|10
|Xabier Azparren (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|12
|Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:33
|13
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:34
|14
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:49
|15
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:07
|16
|Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:27
|17
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:45
|18
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:52
|19
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:54
|20
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:01
|21
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:14
|22
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:24
|23
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:28
|24
|Sergio Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:32
|25
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:33
|26
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Electro Hiper Europa
|0:03:40
|27
|Antonio Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:44
|28
|Raul Rico Bordera (Spa) Bahrain Cycling Academy
|0:05:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ion Izagirre pips De la Cruz to Spanish time trial title by 0.08 secondsCarlos Rodríguez rounds out the podium
-
Brandon McNulty: The Tour de France call-up'Supporting the defending champion is quite a crazy situation to be in so soon' says 23-year-old US debutant
-
Greipel, Martin confirmed alongside Woods and Froome for Tour de FranceTeam to target sprint and mountain stages, while Woods focuses on overall classification
-
Shimano launches Tenku bib shorts designed for use with Pro Stealth saddlesShimano, Pro and Bikefitting.com connect to create data-led shorts with all-new chamois pad
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.