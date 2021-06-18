Trending

Ion Izagirre pips De la Cruz to Spanish time trial title by 0.08 seconds

By

Carlos Rodríguez rounds out the podium

Time trial - Men: Busot - Busot

The podium ceremony
Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) claimed his second Spanish national time trial title by the finest margins, edging out David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) by eight hundredths of a second. 

It turned out to be something of a two-horse race, with 47 seconds back to 20-year-old Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), who claimed the final spot on the podium. 

De la Cruz was already home and in the hotseat as Izagirre came towards the end of his ride, having clocked 0:40:20.05 on the 32.1km course in Busot, near Alicante. 

It was touch-and-go as the Astana rider pushed for the line, where he managed to stop the clock on 0:40:19:97, landing victory - five year's on from his last triumph - by a hair's breadth.

The course in Busot was a rolling affair, starting out with a short drag before tilting largely downhill until kilometre-14. From there, the road dragged up again before a short plateau, a steeper section, and then a downhill final couple of kilometres.

Izagirre and De la Cruz were among the pre-race favourites, along with 2020 champion Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), in the absence of five-time winner Jonathan Castroviejo and four-time winner Luis León Sánchez. 

Bilbao started last but could only manage fifth place, just behind Kern Pharma's Raúl García. 

Meanwhile, De la Cruz set out in blistering fashion, posting the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint. Izagirre was four seconds down around the half-way mark but just about managed to make all of that back up by the finish.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:40:19
2David De La Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01
3Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:47
4Raúl García (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:53
5Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:54
6Lluis Mas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:55
7Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:01
8Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:08
9Roger Adriá (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:24
10Xabier Azparren (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:29
12Óscar Rodríguez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:33
13Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:34
14Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:49
15Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:07
16Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:27
17Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:45
18Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:52
19Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:54
20Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:01
21Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:14
22Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:24
23Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:28
24Sergio Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:32
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:33
26Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Electro Hiper Europa 0:03:40
27Antonio Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:44
28Raul Rico Bordera (Spa) Bahrain Cycling Academy 0:05:48

