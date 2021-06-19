Mavi García wins Spanish women's road race title
By Cyclingnews
Mallorcan beats Ane Santesteban to successfully defend her national title
Road race - Women: La Nucia - La Nucia
Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana) has won the Spanish women's road title for the third time in her career, taking victory in La Nucia and successfully defending her 2020 title.
The 37-year-old has also completed a National Championships double this week after winning the time trial on Friday.
Ane Santesteban (Team BikeExchange) took second place after missing out in the finale, while Sara Martin (Movistar) rounded out the podium in third place from the distant chase group, securing the U23 title in the process.
García and Santesteban had broken away on the final lap of the 107-kilometre race on the Costa Blanca after García attacked with 20 kilometres to go. They built a solid gap on the run-in, with García showing good sportsmanship to wait for Santesteban after a crash inside the final 10 kilometres.
García made her final, decisive, attack on the last climb of the day in the closing kilometres. It was one which Santesteban couldn't answer, with the 30-year-old forced to settle for a second-place finish
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale BTC Ljubljana
|3:09:35
|2
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:12
|3
|Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar
|0:03:31
|4
|Ines Cantera Carrasco (Spa) Sopela
|0:03:32
|5
|Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic
|0:03:42
|6
|Eider Merino (Spa) A.R. Monex
|0:03:48
|7
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar
|0:05:12
|8
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic
|9
|Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte
|0:05:16
|10
|Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|0:05:19
