Mavi García wins Spanish women's road race title

Mallorcan beats Ane Santesteban to successfully defend her national title

Mavi Garcia (Alé BTC Ljubljana Cipollini)
Mavi Garcia (Alé BTC Ljubljana Cipollini) (Image credit: Alé BTC Ljubljana Cipollini)

Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana) has won the Spanish women's road title for the third time in her career, taking victory in La Nucia and successfully defending her 2020 title.

The 37-year-old has also completed a National Championships double this week after winning the time trial on Friday.

Ane Santesteban (Team BikeExchange) took second place after missing out in the finale, while Sara Martin (Movistar) rounded out the podium in third place from the distant chase group, securing the U23 title in the process.

García and Santesteban had broken away on the final lap of the 107-kilometre race on the Costa Blanca after García attacked with 20 kilometres to go. They built a solid gap on the run-in, with García showing good sportsmanship to wait for Santesteban after a crash inside the final 10 kilometres.

García made her final, decisive, attack on the last climb of the day in the closing kilometres. It was one which Santesteban couldn't answer, with the 30-year-old forced to settle for a second-place finish

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale BTC Ljubljana 3:09:35
2Ane Santesteban (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:00:12
3Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar 0:03:31
4Ines Cantera Carrasco (Spa) Sopela 0:03:32
5Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic 0:03:42
6Eider Merino (Spa) A.R. Monex 0:03:48
7Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar 0:05:12
8Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic
9Susana Perez Conejero (Spa) Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte 0:05:16
10Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:05:19

