Malori released from hospital and begins rehabilitation at Neurological Center for Integral Attention

Image 1 of 5 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Adriano Malori says thanks for all the messages of support after his crash (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 3 of 5 Adriano Malori enjoys a moment outside with his partner Elisa (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 4 of 5 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) climbs through the crowds during stage 14. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) wears the red leader's jersey after the team time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Adriano Malori has been released from the Clínica Universidad de Navarra and will begin rehabilitation for a head injury, while his teammate Jonathan Castroviejo will remain in doctor’s care until early next week at the Clínica San Miguel after fracturing a vertebra and his ulna, according to an update from Movistar.

Malori was involved in a high-speed crash at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina on January 22 and was placed under sedation for one day while doctors assessed his injuries. He was then transferred to a hospital in Buenos Aires where he remained in care for three weeks until being transferred on a medically-equipped flight to Spain, where he has been for the last eight days.

According to a press release from Movistar, Malori has been released from the hospital and will now go to the Neurological Center for Integral Attention in Imarcoain in Pamplona to continue rehabilitation during daily sessions.

The team also stated that there is no fixed schedule for Malori’s recovery.

Castroviejo to wear neck brace for two months

Castroviejo underwent successful surgery Thursday to correct a broken ulna sustained in a crash at the Volta ao Algarve last week, where he collided with a spectator on the descent off of Alto de Malhao. He also fractured his seventh cervical vertebra and will wear a neck brace to help with recovery for the next two months.

“After initial checkups from Mutua Navarra's medical services, together with Dr. Hidalgo, Traumatology specialist of the Navarra Health Department, Castroviejo was operated by Drs. Recarte and Lecumberri. The fracture was fixed by osteosynthesis, which ensures immediate mobilization and full recovery of his elbow,” read a statement from Movistar.

Doctors estimated that Castroviejo will also need to wear a neck brace for two months to correct the broken vertebra.There has been no date set for his return to racing.

“Depending on his postoperative recovery, Jonathan should be ready to be released from hospital early next week after spending the weekend at the Clínica.”