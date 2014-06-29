Image 1 of 41 Image 2 of 41 Image 3 of 41 Image 4 of 41 Image 5 of 41 Image 6 of 41 Image 7 of 41 Image 8 of 41 Image 9 of 41 Image 10 of 41 Image 11 of 41 Image 12 of 41 Image 13 of 41 Image 14 of 41 Image 15 of 41 Image 16 of 41 Image 17 of 41 Image 18 of 41 Image 19 of 41 Image 20 of 41 Image 21 of 41 Image 22 of 41 Image 23 of 41 Image 24 of 41 Image 25 of 41 Image 26 of 41 Image 27 of 41 Image 28 of 41 Image 29 of 41 Image 30 of 41 Image 31 of 41 Image 32 of 41 Image 33 of 41 Image 34 of 41 Image 35 of 41 Image 36 of 41 Image 37 of 41 Image 38 of 41 Image 39 of 41 Image 40 of 41 Image 41 of 41
Ion Izaguirre won the Spanish national road race championship, finishing ahead of his Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde. Third after 200.8 kilometers was Carlos Barbero (Euskadi).
Izaguirre finished second in the Spanish national time trial and was second in the national road title in 2013.
The only Spanish WorldTour team once again proved its dominance in the race, in what they hope will be a preview of this year’s World championships, to be held on the same course.
A large break group got away early, but was never allowed more than about a three-minute lead, before all being pulled back with 25 km to go.
That was the cue for Movistar to step in authoritatively. The first to go was Imanol Erviti, and when he was caught with 8 km left, Izaguirre took off.
Euskadi and Caja Rural led the chase, and when they got too close, Valverde bridged up to help his teammate, allowing the Basque rider to claim his first national title.
Results
Elite men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team)
|4:53:51
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team)
|3
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Euskadi)
|0:00:10
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|5
|Eduard Prades (OFM - Quinta da Lixa)
|6
|Egoitz García Etxegibel (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
|7
|Jordi Simón Casulleras (Team Ecuador)
|8
|Joaquín Rojas José (Movistar Team)
|9
|Jesús Herrada (Movistar Team)
|10
|Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step)
|11
|Jesus del Pino Corrochano (Burgos-BH)
|12
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (OFM - Quinta da Lixa)
|13
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)
|14
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|15
|Ángel Madrazo Ruiz (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|16
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (MTN - Qhubeka)
|17
|Víctor De La Parte Gonzalez (Efapel - Glassdrive)
|18
|Beñat Intxausti (Movistar Team)
|19
|Javier Moreno (Movistar Team)
|20
|Cristian CaÑada
|21
|Rubén Plaza (Movistar Team)
|22
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Euskadi)
|23
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|0:00:17
|24
|David Arroyo Duran (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|0:00:30
|25
|Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi)
|26
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro
|27
|Ruben Fernandez (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|0:02:18
|28
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Efapel - Glassdrive)
|0:02:23
|29
|Pedro Merino Criado
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|0:02:26
|31
|Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team)
|32
|Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Team Ecuador)
|33
|Anttón Ibarguren Telletxea
|34
|Andrés Vigil Vidal (Keith Mobel - Partisan)
|0:04:16
|35
|Ivan Martinez Jimenez
|0:04:20
|36
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Euskadi)
|37
|Juan José Lobato (Movistar Team)
|38
|José Herrada (Movistar Team)
|39
|Jon Larrinaga Muguruza (Euskadi)
|0:05:33
|40
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team)
|0:07:42
|41
|Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella
|42
|Noel Martín Infante
|0:08:05
|43
|Igor Merino Cortazar (Burgos-BH)
|44
|David Belda Garcia (Burgos-BH)
|45
|Juan Miguel Perez Garcia
|46
|Kepa Vallejo Ugarte
|47
|Manuel Sola (Keith Mobel - Partisan)
|48
|Aser Estevez
|49
|Adolfo Vicente
|50
|Antonio Molina Canet (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|51
|Javier Cantero Gomez Francisco
|52
|Julen Mitxelena
|53
|Rafael Marquez Raigon
|54
|Cristóbal Sánchez
|55
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan
|56
|Moises Duenas Nevado
|57
|Esteban Plaza Mira (Keith Mobel - Partisan)
|58
|Alberto Gallego (Rádio Popular)
|59
|Adria Moreno
|60
|Víctor Martín Hernandez (Burgos-BH)
|61
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Euskadi)
|62
|Unai Intziarte
|63
|Víctor Etxeberria (Euskadi)
|64
|David Francisco Delgado
|65
|Mikel Bizkarra
|66
|Ibai Salas (Burgos-BH)
|67
|David Muntaner Martinez (ActiveJet Team)
|68
|Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|69
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Burgos-BH)
|70
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz
|71
|Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
|72
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Torku Sekerspor)
|73
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Team UKYO)
|74
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team)
|75
|Miguel Gomez Crespo
|76
|Raul MartÍnez
|0:10:40