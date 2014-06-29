Image 1 of 41 Edgar Nohales (7-Eleven) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 2 of 41 High five, Ion (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 3 of 41 Movistar riders pacing the peloton (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 4 of 41 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) shows his silver medal (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 5 of 41 Gari Bravo (Efapel) leads the breakaway (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 6 of 41 Today, Caja Rural had three riders on the breakaway. It was a good show, but it wasn’t a happy race for the team from Navarra since they didn’t have much impact on the outcome of the race. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 7 of 41 Lluis Mas (Caja Rural) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 8 of 41 Fran Ventoso and Iván Gutiérrez (Movistar Team) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 9 of 41 Álvaro Cuadros (Ettix) drives the breakaway (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 10 of 41 Juan José Oroz (Burgos BH) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 11 of 41 Fran Ventoso guides 16 fellow Movistar riders contending the race and the rest of the peloton. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 12 of 41 Víctor de la Parte (Efapel) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 13 of 41 (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 14 of 41 Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 15 of 41 David Belda (Burgos BH) didn’t deliver a good performance today. He has the Volta a Portugal as the main target for the second part of the season. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 16 of 41 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) was one of the most agressive riders today (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 17 of 41 José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar Team) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 18 of 41 David de la Fuente showcases Torku jersey. His teammate and best friend Juan José Cobo didn’t participate today, as he is preparing for the Tour of Qinghai Lake. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 19 of 41 Juan José Oroz (Burgos BH) and Mikel Bizkarra (Gomur – an amateur team) were both part of PinoRoad, a Chilean Continental outfit set to race in 2014 that ended up being a scam. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 20 of 41 Paco Mancebo (Sky Dive Dubai) leads the breakaway. It is not unusual to see him fight until exhaustion in the Spanish National Championship. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 21 of 41 Alejandro Valverde rides along with teammate Juanjo Lobato. A bus full of people from Lobato’s village, Trebujena, travelled overnight for ten hours to see him racing in Ponferrada, expecting he may claim the Championship. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 22 of 41 Javier Aramendia and Fernando Grijalba (Caja Rural) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 23 of 41 Unai Arranz (Burgos BH) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 24 of 41 The breakaway, riding at ease. They were allowed to build a good gap that was tightly controlled by Movistar Team (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 25 of 41 Track specialist Illart Zuazubiskar (Euskadi) was part of the breakaway today. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 26 of 41 Unai Intziarte (Gipuzkoa amateur), who won the Copa de España, most prestigious challenge for amateur riders of Spain, leads Bizkarra and Aramendia (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 27 of 41 Eduard Prades (OFM) leads a group on the final lap. He came 5th on the finish line. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 28 of 41 Carlos Barbero (Euskadi) wasn’t happy on the podium. He comfortably won the sprint for the bronze medal and thought he may could have netted the Championship had the sprint being for gold. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 29 of 41 A hundred of amateur riders over 23 years old raced along with the Elite Pro riders. This is the podium of the category, l-to-r: Aritz Bagües (Guipuzcoa, ex Euskadi, silver); Cristian Cañada (Mutua Levante, gold) and Pedro Merino (Super Froiz, ex Saunier Duval, bronze) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 30 of 41 Óscar Pujol (Sky Dive Dubai) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 31 of 41 Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team) was given a go by his team and tried to seize the Championship. Despite his will, his legs weren’t enough to cope with the climbs. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 32 of 41 Get use to this landscape, as Ponferrada’s castle will be omnipresent on the Ponferrada’s Worlds TV coverage. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 33 of 41 Young Álvaro Cuadros (Ettix) was one of the top performers today. Being only 19 years old, he was part of the breakaway and lasted long on the head of the race. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 34 of 41 Diego Rubio (Efapel) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 35 of 41 Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team) before Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 36 of 41 Alejandro Valverde and Jon Izagirre (Movistar), showcasing their medals (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 37 of 41 Breakaway of the day was formed by Gari Bravo (Efapel), Juan José Oroz, Pablo Torres (Burgos BH), Antonio Molina, Lluis Mas, Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural), Carlos Verona (OPQS), Álvaro Cuadros (Ettix), Illart Zuazubiskar (Euskadi) and Paco Mancebo (Sky Dive Dubai) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 38 of 41 Ion Izagirre and Alejandro Valverde certified Movistar's dominance with a one-two (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 39 of 41 Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 40 of 41 Final podium. l-to-r: Alejandro Valverde (Movistar - silver), Ion Izagirre (Movistar - gold), Carlos Barbero (Euskadi - bronze) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 41 of 41 Carlos Barbero (Euskadi) defeated Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) on the sprint for the bronze medal. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)

Ion Izaguirre won the Spanish national road race championship, finishing ahead of his Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde. Third after 200.8 kilometers was Carlos Barbero (Euskadi).

Izaguirre finished second in the Spanish national time trial and was second in the national road title in 2013.

The only Spanish WorldTour team once again proved its dominance in the race, in what they hope will be a preview of this year’s World championships, to be held on the same course.

A large break group got away early, but was never allowed more than about a three-minute lead, before all being pulled back with 25 km to go.

That was the cue for Movistar to step in authoritatively. The first to go was Imanol Erviti, and when he was caught with 8 km left, Izaguirre took off.

Euskadi and Caja Rural led the chase, and when they got too close, Valverde bridged up to help his teammate, allowing the Basque rider to claim his first national title.

Results