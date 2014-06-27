Trending

Valverde wins Spanish time trial title

Olaberria Dorronsoro repeats as women's champion

Image 1 of 60

Elisabet Bru (Servetto)

Elisabet Bru (Servetto)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 2 of 60

Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team)

Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 3 of 60

rancisco Mancebo fake-argues with ex-teammate Imanol Erviti: “You tricked my bike for me to be slower than you”. After some conversation, they agreed it was probably Paco’s son the one guilty of his dad’s not-so-outstanding performance.

rancisco Mancebo fake-argues with ex-teammate Imanol Erviti: "You tricked my bike for me to be slower than you". After some conversation, they agreed it was probably Paco's son the one guilty of his dad's not-so-outstanding performance.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 4 of 60

The podium reflected the Movistar Team show: l-to-r, Ion Izagirre, Alejandro Valverde and Jonathan Castroviejo

The podium reflected the Movistar Team show: l-to-r, Ion Izagirre, Alejandro Valverde and Jonathan Castroviejo
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 5 of 60

Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) talks to Javier Mínguez, Spanish National Team coach.

Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) talks to Javier Mínguez, Spanish National Team coach.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 6 of 60

A fan guides Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) to the anti doping control, and uses the moment to take a selfie. A scrum of chaperones were running after them

A fan guides Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) to the anti doping control, and uses the moment to take a selfie. A scrum of chaperones were running after them
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 7 of 60

Alejandro Valverde shows his Spanish National ITT champion jersey.

Alejandro Valverde shows his Spanish National ITT champion jersey.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 8 of 60

Cristina Navarro (Catalunya)

Cristina Navarro (Catalunya)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 9 of 60

Anna Sanchis (Wiggle)

Anna Sanchis (Wiggle)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 10 of 60

Irene Usabiaga (Euskadi)

Irene Usabiaga (Euskadi)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 11 of 60

Leire Olaberría (Bizkaia)

Leire Olaberría (Bizkaia)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 12 of 60

Anna Sanchis (Wiggle)

Anna Sanchis (Wiggle)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 13 of 60

Final podium. L-to-r: Belén López (Lointek), Leire Olaberria (Bizkaia), Anna Ramírez (Catalunya)

Final podium. L-to-r: Belén López (Lointek), Leire Olaberria (Bizkaia), Anna Ramírez (Catalunya)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 14 of 60

Irene Usabiaga and Lourdes Oyarbide (Euskadi)

Irene Usabiaga and Lourdes Oyarbide (Euskadi)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 15 of 60

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 16 of 60

Belén López (Lointek)

Belén López (Lointek)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 17 of 60

Raquel Acinas (Genesis)

Raquel Acinas (Genesis)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 18 of 60

Final podium. L-to-r: Belén López (Lointek), Leire Olaberria (Bizkaia), Anna Ramírez (Catalunya)

Final podium. L-to-r: Belén López (Lointek), Leire Olaberria (Bizkaia), Anna Ramírez (Catalunya)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 19 of 60

David Albos, cyclist from Andorra who often features in the World Championships

David Albos, cyclist from Andorra who often features in the World Championships
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 20 of 60

Beñat Txoperena and Jon Larrinaga, two young guns of the Euskadi team

Beñat Txoperena and Jon Larrinaga, two young guns of the Euskadi team
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 21 of 60

Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team)

Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 22 of 60

Jaume Rovira (Team Ecuador)

Jaume Rovira (Team Ecuador)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 23 of 60

Paco Mancebo (SkyDive Dubai)

Paco Mancebo (SkyDive Dubai)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 24 of 60

Edgar Nohales, a rider from Valladolid who races for Philippine outfit 7-Eleven

Edgar Nohales, a rider from Valladolid who races for Philippine outfit 7-Eleven
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 25 of 60

Diego Rubio (Efapel)

Diego Rubio (Efapel)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 26 of 60

Paco Mancebo (SkyDive Dubai)

Paco Mancebo (SkyDive Dubai)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 27 of 60

Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi)

Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 28 of 60

Ángel Madrazo (Caja Rural)

Ángel Madrazo (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 29 of 60

Carlos Verona (OPQS)

Carlos Verona (OPQS)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 30 of 60

Diego Gallego, DS of Burgos BH

Diego Gallego, DS of Burgos BH
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 31 of 60

Víctor de la Parte (Efapel)

Víctor de la Parte (Efapel)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 32 of 60

Igor Merino (Burgos BH). He recently proved to be in great form in the Tour of Korea.

Igor Merino (Burgos BH). He recently proved to be in great form in the Tour of Korea.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 33 of 60

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 34 of 60

Edgar Nohales (7-Eleven)

Edgar Nohales (7-Eleven)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 35 of 60

Jesús Herrada (Movistar Team)

Jesús Herrada (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 36 of 60

Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural)

Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 37 of 60

David Muntaner (Active Jet) shows his rainbow tattoo.

David Muntaner (Active Jet) shows his rainbow tattoo.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 38 of 60

Víctor de la Parte (Efapel)

Víctor de la Parte (Efapel)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 39 of 60

Gari Bravo (Efapel)

Gari Bravo (Efapel)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 40 of 60

Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team)

Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 41 of 60

Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi)

Beñat Txoperena (Euskadi)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 42 of 60

David Muntaner (Active Jet) rolls off the start ramp

David Muntaner (Active Jet) rolls off the start ramp
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 43 of 60

Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 44 of 60

Jesús Herrada (Movistar Team)

Jesús Herrada (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 45 of 60

Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team)

Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 46 of 60

Jon Larrinaga (Euskadi)

Jon Larrinaga (Euskadi)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 47 of 60

After not being renewed by Movistar this winter, Eloy Teruel found a new home at the American Continental team Jamis

After not being renewed by Movistar this winter, Eloy Teruel found a new home at the American Continental team Jamis
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 48 of 60

Luis León Sánchez’s effort wasn’t good today.

Luis León Sánchez's effort wasn't good today.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 49 of 60

Illart Zuazubiskar, track specialist, currently racing on the road with Euskadi.

Illart Zuazubiskar, track specialist, currently racing on the road with Euskadi.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 50 of 60

Igor Merino (Burgos BH)

Igor Merino (Burgos BH)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 51 of 60

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team) suffered stomach problems and even vomited during the ITT

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team) suffered stomach problems and even vomited during the ITT
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 52 of 60

Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team)

Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 53 of 60

Diego Rubio (Efapel)

Diego Rubio (Efapel)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 54 of 60

Lluis Mas (Caja Rural)

Lluis Mas (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 55 of 60

Video interview for Alejandro Valverde with Spanish National Federation’s press officer, Luis Román Mendoza.

Video interview for Alejandro Valverde with Spanish National Federation's press officer, Luis Román Mendoza.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Image 56 of 60

Ion Izagirre, ready to start

Ion Izagirre, ready to start
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 57 of 60

Countdown for Alejandro Valverde

Countdown for Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 58 of 60

Jonathan Castroviejo lost his title today to his teammate Alejandro Valverde

Jonathan Castroviejo lost his title today to his teammate Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 59 of 60

Valverde hugs his DS, Txente García Acosta

Valverde hugs his DS, Txente García Acosta
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 60 of 60

Alejandro Valverde hands his bouquet to Jonathan Castroviejo's wife, who is currently pregnant.

Alejandro Valverde hands his bouquet to Jonathan Castroviejo's wife, who is currently pregnant.
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)

The Movistar team swept not just the podium, but the top six places in the Spanish national championship time trial, with Alejandro Valverde claiming his first time trial national title over Ion Izagirre and Jonathan Castroviejo.

Valverde clocked a 58:00 on the 47.1km course, topping Izagirre by nearly a minute. Castroviejo was eight seconds further back, just edging out Jesus Herrada for the final podium spot.

"I'm surprised at this victory," Valverde said. The 34-year-old just returned from his post-Classics break at the Route du Sud, where he finished second overall, but was not expecting to be the best of his country. "We know that Ion does good time trials, and Castro is a great 'croner' and demonstrates it every day. We also have other rivals such as Eloy Teruel and Luis Sánchez León who prepared specifically for this time trial.

"I went well in La Route du Sud after two months without competing, and I think that this effort has given me a good starting point for the Tour de France. To win a time trial of 47km here gives me a lot confidence for July."

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:58:00
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:56
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
4Jesús Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:06
5Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:19
6Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:24
7Eloy Teruel (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:01:47
8J Antonio de Segovia (Spa) Froiz0:02:18
9Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-RGA0:02:24
10Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel0:02:37
11Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi0:03:25
12Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Efapel0:03:34
13Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH0:03:36
14Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel0:03:47
15Alberto Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador0:03:51
16Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi0:03:53
17Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi0:03:57
18David Muntaner (Spa) Active Team0:03:59
19Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural-RGA0:04:05
20Marcos Jurado (Spa) Seguros Bilbao0:04:08

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leire Olaberria (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:41:48
2Belén López (Spa) Lointek0:00:24
3Anna Ramírez (Spa) Catalunya0:00:32
4Gloria Rodríguez (Spa) Navarra0:00:55
5Rocío Martín (Spa) Semar0:00:59
6Anna Sanchís (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana0:01:07
7Irene Usabiaga (Spa) Euskadi0:01:23
8Loures Oyarbide (Spa) Euskadi0:02:01
9Mayalen Noruega (Spa) Catalunya0:02:14
10Cristina Navarro (Spa) Catalunya0:02:28
11Sheyla Gutiérrez (Spa) La Rioja0:03:05
12Alicia González (Spa) Asturias0:03:33
13Sara García (Spa) Castilla y León0:04:21
14Mª del Mar Solera (Spa) Reyno de Navarra0:04:28
15Ane Iriarte (Spa) Euskadi0:04:46
16Ana López (Spa) Comunidad Madrid0:05:24
17Esther Muñoz (Spa) Comunidad Madrid0:05:55
18Ainhoa Candil (Spa) Castilla y León0:06:01
19Cristina Barrado (Spa) Francisco Pizarro0:06:34
20Elisabet Bru (Spa) Servetto Footon0:06:54
21Raquel Acinas (Spa) Génesis0:09:02
22Ana Fernández (Spa) Francisco Pizarro0:16:03

 

