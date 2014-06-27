Image 1 of 60 Elisabet Bru (Servetto) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 2 of 60 Ion Izagirre (Movistar Team) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 3 of 60 rancisco Mancebo fake-argues with ex-teammate Imanol Erviti: “You tricked my bike for me to be slower than you”. After some conversation, they agreed it was probably Paco’s son the one guilty of his dad’s not-so-outstanding performance. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 4 of 60 The podium reflected the Movistar Team show: l-to-r, Ion Izagirre, Alejandro Valverde and Jonathan Castroviejo (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 5 of 60 Luis León Sánchez (Caja Rural) talks to Javier Mínguez, Spanish National Team coach. The Movistar team swept not just the podium, but the top six places in the Spanish national championship time trial, with Alejandro Valverde claiming his first time trial national title over Ion Izagirre and Jonathan Castroviejo.

Valverde clocked a 58:00 on the 47.1km course, topping Izagirre by nearly a minute. Castroviejo was eight seconds further back, just edging out Jesus Herrada for the final podium spot.

"I'm surprised at this victory," Valverde said. The 34-year-old just returned from his post-Classics break at the Route du Sud, where he finished second overall, but was not expecting to be the best of his country. "We know that Ion does good time trials, and Castro is a great 'croner' and demonstrates it every day. We also have other rivals such as Eloy Teruel and Luis Sánchez León who prepared specifically for this time trial.

"I went well in La Route du Sud after two months without competing, and I think that this effort has given me a good starting point for the Tour de France. To win a time trial of 47km here gives me a lot confidence for July."

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:00 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:04 4 Jesús Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06 5 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:19 6 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:24 7 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Jamis-Hagens Berman 0:01:47 8 J Antonio de Segovia (Spa) Froiz 0:02:18 9 Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-RGA 0:02:24 10 Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel 0:02:37 11 Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:03:25 12 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Efapel 0:03:34 13 Igor Merino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:03:36 14 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Efapel 0:03:47 15 Alberto Torres (Spa) Team Ecuador 0:03:51 16 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi 0:03:53 17 Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi 0:03:57 18 David Muntaner (Spa) Active Team 0:03:59 19 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caja Rural-RGA 0:04:05 20 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Seguros Bilbao 0:04:08