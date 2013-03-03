Trending

Pasio takes second South African title

Laws outpaced for road championship

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Pasio3:15:45
2Sharon Laws
3An-Li Kachelhoffer3:24:17
4Lise Olivier
5Lynette Burger3:26:06
6Linda Van Den Biggelaar3:26:07
7Lee-zaan Hinrichsen3:26:42
8Leandri Du Toit3:36:15
9Sarah Chemaly
10Elmari De Wet3:38:14
11Annemie Kruger3:39:06
OTLAshleigh Moffatt
DNFChane Jonker
DNSDalene Van Der Leek
DNFLizelle Cloete
DNSAshleigh Blackwell
DNFTannah Robinson
DNSEngela Conradie

Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heidi Dalton1:50:47
2Andri Coetzee1:56:49
3Monique Gerber1:59:05
4Michelle Benson1:59:07
5Rosemarie De Vink1:59:09
6Michelle De Jager2:03:15
7Mikayla Oliver2:04:05
8Marie-Christin Kempf2:04:15
9Corlia Van Der Merwe2:14:35

