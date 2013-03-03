Trending

MTN devo team takes South African TTT title

ASG, Europcar round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN1:13:29
JC Nel
Calvin Beneke
Alem Grmay
Tesfu Redge
Getachew Yohans
Estifanos Gebresilassie
2ASG1:14:03
Rohan du Plooy
James Fourie
Viehann du Plessis
Wessley Eslick
Rian Gouws
Kevin Pattern
3EUROPCAR1:15:04
Stephanus van Heerden
Kevin Benkenstein
Martin Scheppel
Dirkie Nel

