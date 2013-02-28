Impey, Moolman-Pasio earn South African TT titles
Meintjes wins U23 championship
Time Trials: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey
|0:42:53
|2
|Jay Thomson
|0:00:16
|3
|Johannes Rabie
|0:00:42
|4
|Pieter Seyffert
|0:02:14
|5
|Carl Pasio
|0:02:18
|6
|Martin Wesemann
|0:02:24
|7
|Bradley Potgieter
|0:02:45
|8
|Kevin Benkenstein
|0:02:59
|9
|Dylan Girdlestone
|0:03:29
|10
|Paul Van Zweel
|0:03:29
|11
|Jacobus Venter
|0:03:43
|12
|Songezo Jim
|0:04:11
|13
|Andrew Stockwell
|0:07:45
|14
|Robert Venter
|0:11:37
|15
|Douglas Kapp
|0:13:53
|16
|Ismaeel Jabaar
|0:15:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Pasio
|0:50:31
|2
|Lee-zaan Hinrichsen
|0:02:09
|3
|Lise Olivier
|0:02:37
|4
|Leandri Du Toit
|0:04:23
|5
|Elmari De Wet
|0:06:42
|6
|Engela Conradie
|0:07:35
|7
|Annemie Kruger
|0:09:02
|8
|Dalene Van Der Leek
|0:09:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes
|0:43:41
|2
|Johannes Christoffel Nel
|0:00:40
|3
|Willie Smit
|0:01:35
|4
|Rohan Du Plooy
|0:02:18
|5
|Stephanus Van Heerden
|0:02:27
|6
|Nico Thiart
|0:02:34
|7
|Calvin Beneke
|0:02:51
|8
|Myles Van Musschenbroek
|0:03:04
|9
|James Fourie
|10
|Nicholas Dougall
|0:03:30
|11
|Wesley Eslick
|0:03:51
|12
|Brandon Smith
|0:03:57
|13
|Shaun Bester
|0:04:06
|14
|Martin Scheppel
|0:04:49
|15
|Jacques Horn
|0:04:57
|16
|Viehann Du Plessis
|0:05:10
|17
|Lisandro Pimentel
|0:06:57
|18
|Dirkie Nel
|0:08:06
|19
|Heinrich Rudolph Jacobs
|0:09:14
|20
|Tiaan Visser
|0:12:31
|21
|Nabigh Davids
|0:14:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Felgate
|0:46:29
|2
|Ivan Venter
|0:00:10
|3
|Morne Van Niekerk
|0:01:00
|4
|Joshua Buchel
|0:01:17
|5
|Stefan De Bod
|0:02:44
|6
|Jandrich Kotze
|0:02:56
|7
|Kent Main
|0:02:58
|8
|Chris Jooste
|0:03:00
|9
|Gustav Basson
|0:03:10
|10
|Kevin Swanepoel
|0:03:53
|11
|Juandre Van Aswegen
|0:04:01
|12
|Jevandre Pauls
|0:04:02
|13
|Estephan Kotze
|0:04:23
|14
|Nico Bester
|0:06:54
|15
|Michael Blignaut
|0:07:08
|16
|Daniel Hodgson
|0:07:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heidi Dalton
|0:24:22
|2
|Andri Coetzee
|0:01:49
|3
|Rosemarie De Vink
|0:02:30
|4
|Michelle Benson
|0:03:04
|5
|Michelle De Jager
|0:03:19
|6
|Marie Kempf
|0:03:55
|7
|Corlia Van Der Merwe
|0:04:52
|8
|Mikayla Oliver
|0:05:39
