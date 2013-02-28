Trending

Impey, Moolman-Pasio earn South African TT titles

Meintjes wins U23 championship

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey0:42:53
2Jay Thomson0:00:16
3Johannes Rabie0:00:42
4Pieter Seyffert0:02:14
5Carl Pasio0:02:18
6Martin Wesemann0:02:24
7Bradley Potgieter0:02:45
8Kevin Benkenstein0:02:59
9Dylan Girdlestone0:03:29
10Paul Van Zweel0:03:29
11Jacobus Venter0:03:43
12Songezo Jim0:04:11
13Andrew Stockwell0:07:45
14Robert Venter0:11:37
15Douglas Kapp0:13:53
16Ismaeel Jabaar0:15:05

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Pasio0:50:31
2Lee-zaan Hinrichsen0:02:09
3Lise Olivier0:02:37
4Leandri Du Toit0:04:23
5Elmari De Wet0:06:42
6Engela Conradie0:07:35
7Annemie Kruger0:09:02
8Dalene Van Der Leek0:09:24

U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes0:43:41
2Johannes Christoffel Nel0:00:40
3Willie Smit0:01:35
4Rohan Du Plooy0:02:18
5Stephanus Van Heerden0:02:27
6Nico Thiart0:02:34
7Calvin Beneke0:02:51
8Myles Van Musschenbroek0:03:04
9James Fourie
10Nicholas Dougall0:03:30
11Wesley Eslick0:03:51
12Brandon Smith0:03:57
13Shaun Bester0:04:06
14Martin Scheppel0:04:49
15Jacques Horn0:04:57
16Viehann Du Plessis0:05:10
17Lisandro Pimentel0:06:57
18Dirkie Nel0:08:06
19Heinrich Rudolph Jacobs0:09:14
20Tiaan Visser0:12:31
21Nabigh Davids0:14:43

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Felgate0:46:29
2Ivan Venter0:00:10
3Morne Van Niekerk0:01:00
4Joshua Buchel0:01:17
5Stefan De Bod0:02:44
6Jandrich Kotze0:02:56
7Kent Main0:02:58
8Chris Jooste0:03:00
9Gustav Basson0:03:10
10Kevin Swanepoel0:03:53
11Juandre Van Aswegen0:04:01
12Jevandre Pauls0:04:02
13Estephan Kotze0:04:23
14Nico Bester0:06:54
15Michael Blignaut0:07:08
16Daniel Hodgson0:07:24

Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heidi Dalton0:24:22
2Andri Coetzee0:01:49
3Rosemarie De Vink0:02:30
4Michelle Benson0:03:04
5Michelle De Jager0:03:19
6Marie Kempf0:03:55
7Corlia Van Der Merwe0:04:52
8Mikayla Oliver0:05:39

Latest on Cyclingnews