Nys wins Soudal GP Neerpelt

Vantornout and Dutch champion Van Der Haar third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team1:00:45
2Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
3Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Shimano Development Team0:00:05
4Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
5Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:00:12
6Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:27
8David Van Der Poel (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
9Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
10Diether Sweeck (Ned) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
11Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:32
12Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:00:44
13Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:52
14Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:00
15Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:22
16Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
17Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
18Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:44
19Martin Bina (Cze) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:01:50
20Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team

