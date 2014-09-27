Nys wins Soudal GP Neerpelt
Vantornout and Dutch champion Van Der Haar third
Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|1:00:45
|2
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|3
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Shimano Development Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|5
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|8
|David Van Der Poel (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|9
|Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|10
|Diether Sweeck (Ned) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|11
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|12
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|13
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|14
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|15
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|16
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|17
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|18
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|19
|Martin Bina (Cze) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|20
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
