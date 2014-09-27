Trending

Cant wins Soudal GP Neerpelt

Loes Sels and Ellen Van Loy complete podium

Results

Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
2Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
4Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
5Sophie De Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
6Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
7Jolien Verschueren (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
8Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
9Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
10Maud Kaptheijns (Fra) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
11Pauline Delhaye (Bel)
12Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
13Esmee Oosterman (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
14Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
15Milou Meeuse (Ned) MSMWV Dutch Mountains
16Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
17Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
18Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
19Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)
20Leslie Timm (USA)
21Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
22Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
23Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
24Helga Sibick (Bel) Napoleon Games - ST Martinus CT - Kerksken
25Inge Joos (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews