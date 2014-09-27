Cant wins Soudal GP Neerpelt
Loes Sels and Ellen Van Loy complete podium
Elite Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|2
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|5
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
|6
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|7
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|8
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|9
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|10
|Maud Kaptheijns (Fra) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|11
|Pauline Delhaye (Bel)
|12
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|13
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|14
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|15
|Milou Meeuse (Ned) MSMWV Dutch Mountains
|16
|Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|17
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|18
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|19
|Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)
|20
|Leslie Timm (USA)
|21
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
|22
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
|23
|Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
|24
|Helga Sibick (Bel) Napoleon Games - ST Martinus CT - Kerksken
|25
|Inge Joos (Bel)
