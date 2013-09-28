Albert solos to victory at GP Neerpelt
World champion Nys second, Walsleben third
Elite Men: -
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|1:02:09
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:10
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:12
|4
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink-leontien.nl Pro
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|7
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:00:38
|8
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|9
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|10
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|11
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink-leontien.nl Pro
|0:00:53
|12
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|13
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|14
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|15
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|16
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|17
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|18
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|0:02:48
|19
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|20
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|21
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|22
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:03:32
|23
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|0:03:36
|24
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|0:03:59
|25
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:04:15
|26
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team
|27
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|28
|Micki Van Empel (Ned)
|29
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|30
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|31
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP
|32
|James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont bicycles by BMC Group
|33
|Osmond Bakker (Can)
|34
|Dennis Dictus (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|35
|Christoph Ambroziak (Ger)
|36
|Gilles De Jaeger (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
|37
|Steve De Schoesitter (Bel) Rudyco-Ripa Cycling Team
|38
|Jonathan Verschueren (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
