Trending

Albert solos to victory at GP Neerpelt

World champion Nys second, Walsleben third

Image 1 of 3

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) wins the 2013 Soudal GP Neerpelt

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) wins the 2013 Soudal GP Neerpelt
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 3

2013 Soudal GP Neerpelt men's podium (L-R): Sven Nys, Niels Albert and Philipp Walsleben

2013 Soudal GP Neerpelt men's podium (L-R): Sven Nys, Niels Albert and Philipp Walsleben
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 3

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) bunnyhops a ditch in Neerpelt

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) bunnyhops a ditch in Neerpelt
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team1:02:09
2Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:10
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:12
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:14
5Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink-leontien.nl Pro
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
7Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:00:38
8Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:42
9Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:47
10Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:49
11Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink-leontien.nl Pro0:00:53
12Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:57
13Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:33
14Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:03
15Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:02:15
16Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:30
17Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:35
18Diether Sweeck (Bel)0:02:48
19Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:52
20Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
21Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
22Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:03:32
23Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:03:36
24Toon Aerts (Bel)0:03:59
25Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:15
26Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team
27Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
28Micki Van Empel (Ned)
29Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
30Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
31Richard Jansen (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP
32James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont bicycles by BMC Group
33Osmond Bakker (Can)
34Dennis Dictus (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
35Christoph Ambroziak (Ger)
36Gilles De Jaeger (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
37Steve De Schoesitter (Bel) Rudyco-Ripa Cycling Team
38Jonathan Verschueren (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW

Latest on Cyclingnews