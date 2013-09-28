Trending

Cant captures GP Neerpelt

De Boer and Havlikova round out top-three

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) wins the 2013 Soudal GP Neerpelt

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
2013 Soudal GP Neerpelt women's podium (L-R): Sophie de Boer, Sanne Cant and Pavla Havlikova

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:36:58
2Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:28
3Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:46
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Cycling Team0:01:52
5Loes Sels (Bel)0:02:10
6Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)0:02:19
7Yara Kastelijn (Ned)0:02:25
8Laura Verdonschot (Bel)0:02:31
9Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:02:56
10Jolien Verschueren (Bel)0:03:30
11Katrien Thijs (Bel)0:03:47
12Jamie Bierens (Ned)0:04:00
13Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)0:04:14
14Christine Vardaros (USA)0:04:23
15Marlene Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau-Montbenoit - Velorun0:04:40
16Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:05:03
17Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:05:20
18Stephanie De Croock (Bel)0:05:37
19Suzie Godart (Lux)0:05:41
20Karine Temporelli (Fra)0:05:43
21Valerie Boonen (Bel)0:06:14
22Gertie Willems (Bel)0:06:29
23Hilde Quintens (Bel)0:06:37
24Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:06:57
25Shana Maes (Bel)0:07:09
26Caren Commissaris (Bel)0:07:48
27Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)0:08:08
28Keshia Verbeek (Bel)
29Marjolein Wijkel (Ned)

