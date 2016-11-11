Cant dominates in Jaarmarktcross in Niel
Verschueren, Van Loy round out podium
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:38:13
|2
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:21
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:56
|4
|Loes Sels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:12
|5
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team
|0:02:07
|6
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:02:50
|7
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:02:57
|8
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling
|0:03:38
|9
|Shana Maes (Bel) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team
|0:04:33
|10
|Mascha Mulder (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:05:00
|11
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:06:17
|12
|Birgit Massagé (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|0:06:38
|13
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|0:06:49
|14
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:07:24
|15
|Julia Boschker (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team
|0:07:40
|16
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Vd Hauwe Ct - Gentse Vs
|0:08:16
|17
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) Wsc Hoop Op Zegen - Beveren Vz
|0:08:23
|18
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:08:33
|19
|Joyce Heyns (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|0:08:42
|20
|Tine Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:09:02
|21
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Clu
|22
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|DNF
|Yenthe Boons (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|DNF
|Sara Beeckmans (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
