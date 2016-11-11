Trending

Cant dominates in Jaarmarktcross in Niel

Verschueren, Van Loy round out podium

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon)

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:38:13
2Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:21
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:56
4Loes Sels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:12
5Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team0:02:07
6Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:02:50
7Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team0:02:57
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling0:03:38
9Shana Maes (Bel) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team0:04:33
10Mascha Mulder (Ned) Restore Cycling0:05:00
11Jinse Peeters (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:06:17
12Birgit Massagé (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs0:06:38
13Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs0:06:49
14Marthe Truyen (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:07:24
15Julia Boschker (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team0:07:40
16Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Vd Hauwe Ct - Gentse Vs0:08:16
17Caren Commissaris (Bel) Wsc Hoop Op Zegen - Beveren Vz0:08:23
18Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:08:33
19Joyce Heyns (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs0:08:42
20Tine Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:09:02
21Tinne Vermeiren (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Clu
22Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
DNFYenthe Boons (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
DNFSara Beeckmans (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs

Latest on Cyclingnews