Aerts claims Jaarmarktcross win in Niel
European champion tops Pauwels, Van Kessel
Elite Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|1:02:00
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:00:35
|3
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:37
|4
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank-Corendon
|0:01:14
|5
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:20
|6
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:29
|7
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts-Verona
|0:01:38
|8
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:01:55
|9
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Team Steylaerts
|0:02:07
|10
|Godrie Stan (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:02:48
|11
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Kalas-NNOF
|0:02:58
|12
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:04:16
|13
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:04:18
|14
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies
|15
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Mahieu Construct - Kona
|0:04:27
|16
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies
|0:04:45
|17
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) ERA-Circus
|18
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto
|0:05:41
|19
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:06:08
|20
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Era-Circus
|21
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes
|22
|Senne De Meyer (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club VZW
|23
|Fabian Obrist (Swi) Veloplus Elite
|24
|Eric Tompson (USA) Hed p/b Molten Speedwax Elite
|25
|Wouter Goosen (Bel) Vp Consulting-Zannata Cycling Team
|DNF
|Luca Formoso (Swi) Cycle-Shop Winterthur / Rv Winterthur
