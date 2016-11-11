Trending

Aerts claims Jaarmarktcross win in Niel

European champion tops Pauwels, Van Kessel

European champion Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions1:02:00
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:00:35
3Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:37
4Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank-Corendon0:01:14
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:20
6Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:29
7Marcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts-Verona0:01:38
8Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:01:55
9Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Team Steylaerts0:02:07
10Godrie Stan (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:02:48
11Joeri Adams (Bel) Kalas-NNOF0:02:58
12Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:04:16
13Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:04:18
14Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies
15Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Mahieu Construct - Kona0:04:27
16Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies0:04:45
17Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) ERA-Circus
18Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tarteletto0:05:41
19Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:06:08
20Kevin Cant (Bel) Era-Circus
21Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes
22Senne De Meyer (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club VZW
23Fabian Obrist (Swi) Veloplus Elite
24Eric Tompson (USA) Hed p/b Molten Speedwax Elite
25Wouter Goosen (Bel) Vp Consulting-Zannata Cycling Team
DNFLuca Formoso (Swi) Cycle-Shop Winterthur / Rv Winterthur

