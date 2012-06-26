Trending

Batagelj takes the Slovenian championships

Zrimšek and teammate Pintar round-out the podium positions

Women's podium: Petra Zrimšek (BePink), Polona Batagelj (Flight Centre) and Ursa Pintar (Flight Centre)

(Image credit: Bo)

Results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Polona Batagelj (Flight Garmin)
2Petra Zrimšek (BePink)
3Ursa Pintar (Flight Garmin)
4Tjasa Rutar (Flight Garmin)
5Ajda Brick (Flight Garmin)
6Alenka Novak (Flight Garmin)
7Urska Kalan (Flight Garmin)
8Marjetka Conrad (Flight Garmin)
9Andreja Holsedel (Team Alfonsin ASD)
DNFTina Pers (Calcite - Bike Team GT)
DNFNika Bojanci (Adria Mobil)
DNFAmadej Teraz (Flight Garmin)

