Gavenda wins Slovakian title

Vojtasova earns women's national championship

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gavenda (Svk)0:55:05
2Milan Barenyi (Svk)0:00:18
3Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)0:01:26
4Robert Glajza (Svk)0:03:05
5Stefan Gajdosik (Svk)0:03:25
6Matej Vysna (Svk)0:03:30
7Lukáš Batora (Svk)0:05:08
8Dalibor Grebeci (Svk)
9Michal Lajcha (Svk)
10Bystrík Grolmus (Svk)
11Martin Haring (Svk)
12Lubomir Masiar (Svk)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)0:30:43
2Veronika Gandzalova (Svk)0:02:55
3Marianna Findrova (Svk)0:04:53

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ondrej Glajza (Svk)0:38:20
2Viliam Bodis (Svk)0:02:42
3Tomáš Zucha (Svk)0:02:43
4Juraj Lajcha (Svk)0:05:08
5Robert Málik (Svk)0:05:35
6Martin Smykal (Svk)
7Dominik Zatko (Svk)
8Richard Gross (Svk)
9Stanislav Sefcik (Svk)

