Tour de Luxembourg: Victor Campenaerts wins stage 4 time trial

Image 1 of 5 Victor Campenaerts during the stage 4 time trial at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Felix Grosschartner during the stage 4 time trial at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Koen Bouwman during the stage 4 time trial at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Ben Oconnor during the stage 4 time trial at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Brandon Mcnulty during the stage 4 time trial at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)



Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) took victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Luxembourg, edging out Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) by just a second in the 23.9km time trial.

The Belgian’s second win of the season saw him ride a strong second half of the TT in Pétange, overturning a five-second deficit to McNulty at the 15km checkpoint. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) rounded out the stage podium at 20 seconds back.

Another UAE Team Emirates rider, Marc Hirschi, ascends to the race lead from second overall. He now leads McNulty by two seconds while previous leader Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) is now third at three seconds back.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling