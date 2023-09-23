Tour de Luxembourg: Victor Campenaerts wins stage 4 time trial

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Marc Hirschi moves into the overall lead

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) took victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Luxembourg, edging out Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) by just a second in the 23.9km time trial.

The Belgian’s second win of the season saw him ride a strong second half of the TT in Pétange, overturning a five-second deficit to McNulty at the 15km checkpoint. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) rounded out the stage podium at 20 seconds back.

Another UAE Team Emirates rider, Marc Hirschi, ascends to the race lead from second overall. He now leads McNulty by two seconds while previous leader Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) is now third at three seconds back.

More to follow...

Results

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek
Senior news writer

Daniel Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, he had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.

 

Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also oversees The Leadout newsletter and How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal.

