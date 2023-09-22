Tour de Luxembourg: Ben Healy wins stage 3 from long-range attack

Image 1 of 9 Tour of Luxembourg 2023: Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Stage 3 winner Ben Healy of EF Education-EasyPost crosses the finish line at the Vianden Castle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Ireland's Ben Healy of EF Education-EasyPost strikes out solo from the breakaway headed to the finish at Vianden (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Dylan Teuns of Israel-Premier Tech (left) and Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates compete in the chase with under 10km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Breakaway of five riders: Remy Mertz of Bingoal WB, Gilles De Wilde of Team Flanders-Baloise, Mats Wenzel of Team Leopard TOGT Pro Cycling, Bastien Tronchon of AG2R Citroën and Oliver Knight of Cofidis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Bastien Tronchon of AG2R Citroën Team attacks early on the 168.4km stage 3 from Mertert to begin the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Søren Kragh Andersen of Alpecin-Deceuninck rides in the peloton with the Yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Movistar at the front of the peloton (L to R): Will Barta, Matteo Jorgenson and Juri Hollmann (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Children prior to the start of stage 3 in Mertert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) was the pick of the puncheurs at the Tour de Luxembourg, taking victory on the queen stage 3 with an 18km solo attack ahead of Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech).

Healy originally struck out 33km from the finish and bridged to one of the day’s early breakaway members, Bastien Tronchon (AG2R Citröen), before dropping the Frenchman ahead of the final lap around the picturesque castle in Vianden.

The Irish Champion took the overall lead of the race from Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) with the winning margin of 15 seconds and the 10 bonus seconds earned on the line giving Healy a 19-second advantage over Hirschi going into the final two stages.

UAE Team Emirates controlled the majority of the day but were unable to reel back in the Irishman for either Brandon McNulty or Hirschi, with Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) marking moves in the peloton for his teammate and stifling any concerted effort to chase.

Tomorrow's 23.9km time trial starting and finishing in Pétange will be very decisive for the GC standings, with Healy and McNulty likely to be the best-suited among those chasing overall victory.

More to come ...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling