Tour de Luxembourg: Ben Healy wins stage 3 from long-range attack

By James Moultrie
published

Chasers Marc Hirschi and Dylan Teuns complete podium on queen stage

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) was the pick of the puncheurs at the Tour de Luxembourg, taking victory on the queen stage 3 with an 18km solo attack ahead of Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech).

Healy originally struck out 33km from the finish and bridged to one of the day’s early breakaway members, Bastien Tronchon (AG2R Citröen), before dropping the Frenchman ahead of the final lap around the picturesque castle in Vianden.

The Irish Champion took the overall lead of the race from Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) with the winning margin of 15 seconds and the 10 bonus seconds earned on the line giving Healy a 19-second advantage over Hirschi going into the final two stages.

UAE Team Emirates controlled the majority of the day but were unable to reel back in the Irishman for either Brandon McNulty or Hirschi, with Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) marking moves in the peloton for his teammate and stifling any concerted effort to chase.

Tomorrow's 23.9km time trial starting and finishing in Pétange will be very decisive for the GC standings, with Healy and McNulty likely to be the best-suited among those chasing overall victory.

