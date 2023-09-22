Tour de Luxembourg: Ben Healy wins stage 3 from long-range attack
Chasers Marc Hirschi and Dylan Teuns complete podium on queen stage
Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) was the pick of the puncheurs at the Tour de Luxembourg, taking victory on the queen stage 3 with an 18km solo attack ahead of Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech).
Healy originally struck out 33km from the finish and bridged to one of the day’s early breakaway members, Bastien Tronchon (AG2R Citröen), before dropping the Frenchman ahead of the final lap around the picturesque castle in Vianden.
The Irish Champion took the overall lead of the race from Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) with the winning margin of 15 seconds and the 10 bonus seconds earned on the line giving Healy a 19-second advantage over Hirschi going into the final two stages.
UAE Team Emirates controlled the majority of the day but were unable to reel back in the Irishman for either Brandon McNulty or Hirschi, with Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) marking moves in the peloton for his teammate and stifling any concerted effort to chase.
Tomorrow's 23.9km time trial starting and finishing in Pétange will be very decisive for the GC standings, with Healy and McNulty likely to be the best-suited among those chasing overall victory.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
Most Popular
By Cyclingnews
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
European Championships: Ilse Pluimers takes U23 women's road race victoryDutch rider powers to win on VAMberg over Anna Shackley, Linda Zanetti
-
Tour de Luxembourg: Ben Healy wins stage 3 from long-range attackChasers Marc Hirschi and Dylan Teuns complete podium on queen stage
-
WADA to enforce tramadol ban starting in 2024Painkiller added to prohibited substance list after year of education
-
Shimano global crankset recall: Everything we knowWho’s affected, what to do, our industry expectations and more