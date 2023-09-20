Tour de Luxembourg: Corbin Strong wins stage 1 sprint

Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) scored the sprint win on stage 1 of the Tour de Luxembourg

Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) survived a late climb and late attacks to win the opening stage of the Tour de Luxembourg.

The 23-year-old from New Zealand won a stage at the 2022 Tour of Britain and showed his season improvements with second at the recent GP de Québec.

Israel-Premier Tech rode all stage to set up Strong and he timed his sprint perfectly, taking the shortest line on the curving finish. Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took the longer way to the finish and finished second, with Alex Aranburu (Movistar) third.

Strong was awarded a ten-second time bonus for his win and so is the first leader of the five-day race.

Thursday's stage is another hillier day in the saddle between Mondorf-les-Bains and Mamer, while Saturday's 23.9km time trial is likely to be decisive.

More to follow...

Results

