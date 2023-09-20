Tour de Luxembourg: Corbin Strong wins stage 1 sprint

By Stephen Farrand
published

New Zealander beats Kragh Andersen and Aranburu to the line in bunch finish

Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) scored the sprint win on stage 1 of the Tour de Luxembourg
Jump to:

Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) survived a late climb and late attacks to win the opening stage of the Tour de Luxembourg.

The 23-year-old from New Zealand won a stage at the 2022 Tour of Britain and showed his season improvements with second at the recent GP de Québec.

Israel-Premier Tech rode all stage to set up Strong and he timed his sprint perfectly, taking the shortest line on the curving finish. Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took the longer way to the finish and finished second, with Alex Aranburu (Movistar) third.

Strong was awarded a ten-second time bonus for his win and so is the first leader of the five-day race.

Thursday's stage is another hillier day in the saddle between Mondorf-les-Bains and Mamer, while Saturday's 23.9km time trial is likely to be decisive.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

