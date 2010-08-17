Colombia's Botero claims men's title
Righettini finishes 47 seconds down
Jonathan Botero (Colombia) claimed gold in the junior men’s event at the Youth Olympic Games, finishing some 47 seconds ahead of his nearest rival in the 21.7 kilometre race. Italian Andrea Righettini claimed second place with Belgian Laurens Sweeck taking third place, 1:19 minutes behind.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonnatan Botero (Colombia)
|0:58:42
|2
|Andrea Righettini (Italy)
|0:00:47
|3
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:01:19
|4
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland)
|0:01:31
|5
|Carlos Moran (Mexico)
|0:02:19
|6
|Urban Ferencak (Slovenia)
|0:02:31
|7
|Thijs Zuurbier (Netherlands)
|0:02:55
|8
|Magnus Nielsen (Denmark)
|0:03:02
|9
|Daniel Vesely (Czech Republic)
|0:03:34
|10
|Antonio Santos (Spain)
|0:03:40
|11
|Nicolas Prudencio Flano (Chile)
|0:03:43
|12
|Michael Stuenzi (Switzerland)
|0:04:43
|13
|Steven Noble (Canada)
|0:04:52
|14
|Peter Fenyvesi (Hungary)
|0:05:08
|15
|Vadim Galeyev (Kazakhstan)
|0:05:16
|16
|William Alexi (Brazil)
|0:05:35
|17
|Luke Roberts (South Africa)
|0:05:48
|18
|Kevin Ingratta (Argentina)
|0:06:26
|19
|Idomu Yamamoto (Japan)
|0:06:32
|20
|Satjakul Sianglam (Thailand)
|0:07:12
|21
|Andris Vosekalns (Latvia)
|0:08:05
|22
|Joao Tiago Cancela Leal (Portugal)
|0:08:14
|23
|Sam Shaw (New Zealand)
|0:09:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|24
|Nyasha Lungu (Zimbabwe)
|25
|Lazar Jovanovic (Serbia)
|26
|Mikita Zharoven (Belarus)
|27
|Michael Baker (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|28
|Destian Satria (Indonesia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|29
|Gebremedhin S A (Eritrea)
|30
|Jun Jie Daniel Koh (Singapore)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Carlos Montellano (Bolivia)
|32
|Leontios Katsouris (Cyprus)
