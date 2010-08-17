Trending

Colombia's Botero claims men's title

Righettini finishes 47 seconds down

Jonathan Botero (Colombia) claimed gold in the junior men’s event at the Youth Olympic Games, finishing some 47 seconds ahead of his nearest rival in the 21.7 kilometre race. Italian Andrea Righettini claimed second place with Belgian Laurens Sweeck taking third place, 1:19 minutes behind.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonnatan Botero (Colombia)0:58:42
2Andrea Righettini (Italy)0:00:47
3Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)0:01:19
4Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland)0:01:31
5Carlos Moran (Mexico)0:02:19
6Urban Ferencak (Slovenia)0:02:31
7Thijs Zuurbier (Netherlands)0:02:55
8Magnus Nielsen (Denmark)0:03:02
9Daniel Vesely (Czech Republic)0:03:34
10Antonio Santos (Spain)0:03:40
11Nicolas Prudencio Flano (Chile)0:03:43
12Michael Stuenzi (Switzerland)0:04:43
13Steven Noble (Canada)0:04:52
14Peter Fenyvesi (Hungary)0:05:08
15Vadim Galeyev (Kazakhstan)0:05:16
16William Alexi (Brazil)0:05:35
17Luke Roberts (South Africa)0:05:48
18Kevin Ingratta (Argentina)0:06:26
19Idomu Yamamoto (Japan)0:06:32
20Satjakul Sianglam (Thailand)0:07:12
21Andris Vosekalns (Latvia)0:08:05
22Joao Tiago Cancela Leal (Portugal)0:08:14
23Sam Shaw (New Zealand)0:09:46

Two laps behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
24Nyasha Lungu (Zimbabwe)
25Lazar Jovanovic (Serbia)
26Mikita Zharoven (Belarus)
27Michael Baker (Australia)

Three laps behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
28Destian Satria (Indonesia)

Four laps behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
29Gebremedhin S A (Eritrea)
30Jun Jie Daniel Koh (Singapore)

Five laps behind
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Carlos Montellano (Bolivia)
32Leontios Katsouris (Cyprus)

 

