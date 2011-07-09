Trending

Koev produces the goods on stage three to become new race leader

Marchetti and Sheydyk best of the rest

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo3:54:04
2Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:00:28
3Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:01:53
4Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:02:02
5Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange0:02:08
6Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:02:13
7Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
8Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange0:02:26
9Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange0:02:37
10Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera0:02:58
11Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:03:14
12Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:03:16
13Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware0:03:19
14Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:03:36
15Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:03:54
16Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD0:03:55
17Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:04:02
18Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:04:55
19Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:41
20Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:05:44
21Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:05:53
22Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:06:33
23Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
24Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:06:36
25Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:06:40
26Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:06:45
27Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:07:01
28Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia0:07:05
29Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
30Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:07:16
31Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:07:20
32Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:07:24
33Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:07:31
34Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:07:38
35Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:07:43
36Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange0:07:45
37Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia0:07:50
38Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:07:54
39Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:08:00
40Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
41Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD0:08:28
42Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:08:32
43Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware0:09:11
44Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:09:14
45Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:09:22
46Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:09:31
47Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
48Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
49Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
50Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:09:58
51Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:10:03
52Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD0:10:04
53David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:10:35
54Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
55Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:11:23
56Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
57Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
58Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
59Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
60Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti
61Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:11:55
62Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:12:03
63Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:12:09
64Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:12:13
65Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:12:29
66Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:13:35
67Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:13:49
68Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:13:56
69Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia
70Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD
71Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:14:01
72Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
73Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware
74Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware
75Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD0:14:03
76Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:14:33
77Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange0:14:40
78Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:14:59
79Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:15:19
80Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:15:34
81Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:15:43
82Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:15:52
83Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:16:40
84Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone
85Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:17:46
86Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:18:14
87Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:19:08
88Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:19:57
89Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:20:16
90Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:20:22
91Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
92Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
93Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:20:42
94Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:20:46
95George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:21:08
96Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:21:32
97Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:21:37
98Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
99Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:21:40
100Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:21:42
101Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:22:00
102Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:22:38
103Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:22:41
104Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:22:53
105Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:22:59
106Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Tusnad Cycling Team0:23:01
107Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:23:31
108Hans Hanebeck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
109Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
110Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:23:46
111Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:24:15
112Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
113Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
114Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:25:02
115Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange0:26:24
116Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:28:37
117Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:29:49

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo8:46:08
2Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:00:39
3Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:01:25
4Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:01:54
5Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange0:01:59
6Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:02:09
7Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:02:15
8Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange0:02:28
9Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera0:02:50
10Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware0:03:30
11Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:03:35
12Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:03:38
13Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
14Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange0:03:49
15Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD0:04:00
16Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:04:20
17Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:04:23
18Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:05:56
19Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:59
20Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:06:15
21Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:06:20
22Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:06:21
23Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:06:54
24Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:06:55
25Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:06:56
26Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:07:03
27Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:07:07
28Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:07:23
29Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
30Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia0:07:31
31Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:07:41
32Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:07:44
33Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:07:54
34Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia0:08:06
35Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:08:31
36Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:08:46
37Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:09:06
38Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware0:09:22
39Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
40Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:09:28
41Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:09:30
42Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:09:33
43Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:09:34
44Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:09:39
45Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:09:40
46Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD0:09:45
47Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD0:09:50
48Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:09:54
49Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia0:09:57
50Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:10:06
51Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:10:14
52David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:10:56
53Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange0:11:06
54Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:11:34
55Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:11:43
56Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
57Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:12:05
58Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:12:06
59Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:12:13
60Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
61Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:12:56
62Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:13:17
63Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD0:13:40
64Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:14:00
65Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware0:14:02
66Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:14:16
67Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:14:17
68Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:14:20
69Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:14:28
70Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange0:14:41
71Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD
72Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:15:11
73Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:15:19
74Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia0:15:45
75Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:15:46
76Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:16:13
77Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:16:38
78Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:17:26
79Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti0:18:18
80Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:19:26
81Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:20:13
82Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:20:39
83Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:20:42
84Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
85Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:20:45
86Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:21:17
87Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:21:50
88George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:22:27
89Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:23:01
90Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:23:38
91Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:23:41
92Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:23:51
93Hans Hanebeck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:23:52
94Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:23:57
95Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:23:59
96Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:24:00
97Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:24:07
98Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange0:25:14
99Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:26:11
100Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange0:27:13
101Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:30:02
102Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:30:07
103Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:33:22
104Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:33:36
105Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:36:04
106Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:37:52
107Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:38:28
108Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:38:40
109Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:39:41
110Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:39:50
111Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:40:26
112Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Tusnad Cycling Team0:40:55
113Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:41:52
114Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:42:55
115Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:43:32
116Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:44:15
117Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:48:20

Latest on Cyclingnews