Koev produces the goods on stage three to become new race leader
Marchetti and Sheydyk best of the rest
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|3:54:04
|2
|Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:00:28
|3
|Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:01:53
|4
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:02:02
|5
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange
|0:02:08
|6
|Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:13
|7
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|8
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange
|0:02:26
|9
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange
|0:02:37
|10
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:58
|11
|Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:03:14
|12
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:03:16
|13
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware
|0:03:19
|14
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:03:36
|15
|Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:03:54
|16
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD
|0:03:55
|17
|Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:04:02
|18
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:04:55
|19
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|20
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:05:44
|21
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:05:53
|22
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:06:33
|23
|Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|24
|Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:06:36
|25
|Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:06:40
|26
|Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:06:45
|27
|Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:07:01
|28
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:07:05
|29
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|30
|Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|31
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:07:20
|32
|Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:07:24
|33
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:07:31
|34
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:07:38
|35
|Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:07:43
|36
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange
|0:07:45
|37
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|0:07:50
|38
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:07:54
|39
|Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:08:00
|40
|Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|41
|Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD
|0:08:28
|42
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:08:32
|43
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware
|0:09:11
|44
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:09:14
|45
|Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:09:22
|46
|Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:09:31
|47
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|48
|Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|49
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|50
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:09:58
|51
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:10:03
|52
|Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD
|0:10:04
|53
|David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:10:35
|54
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|55
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:11:23
|56
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|57
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|58
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|59
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|60
|Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti
|61
|Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:11:55
|62
|Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:12:03
|63
|Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:12:09
|64
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:12:13
|65
|Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:12:29
|66
|Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:13:35
|67
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:13:49
|68
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:13:56
|69
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia
|70
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD
|71
|Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:14:01
|72
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|73
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|74
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware
|75
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD
|0:14:03
|76
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:14:33
|77
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|0:14:40
|78
|Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:14:59
|79
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:15:19
|80
|Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:15:34
|81
|Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:15:43
|82
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:15:52
|83
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:16:40
|84
|Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|85
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:17:46
|86
|Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:18:14
|87
|Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:19:08
|88
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:19:57
|89
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:20:16
|90
|Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:20:22
|91
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|92
|Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|93
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:20:42
|94
|Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:20:46
|95
|George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:21:08
|96
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:21:32
|97
|Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:21:37
|98
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|99
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:21:40
|100
|Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:21:42
|101
|Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:22:00
|102
|Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:22:38
|103
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:22:41
|104
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:22:53
|105
|Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:22:59
|106
|Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:23:01
|107
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:23:31
|108
|Hans Hanebeck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|109
|Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|110
|Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:23:46
|111
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:24:15
|112
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|113
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|114
|Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:25:02
|115
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange
|0:26:24
|116
|Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:28:37
|117
|Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:29:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|8:46:08
|2
|Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:00:39
|3
|Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:01:25
|4
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:01:54
|5
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange
|0:01:59
|6
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:02:09
|7
|Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:15
|8
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange
|0:02:28
|9
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:50
|10
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware
|0:03:30
|11
|Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:03:35
|12
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:03:38
|13
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|14
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange
|0:03:49
|15
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD
|0:04:00
|16
|Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:04:20
|17
|Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:04:23
|18
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:05:56
|19
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|20
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:06:15
|21
|Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|22
|Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:06:21
|23
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:06:54
|24
|Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:06:55
|25
|Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:06:56
|26
|Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:07:03
|27
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:07:07
|28
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:07:23
|29
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|30
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:07:31
|31
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:07:41
|32
|Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:07:44
|33
|Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|34
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|0:08:06
|35
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:08:31
|36
|Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:08:46
|37
|Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:09:06
|38
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware
|0:09:22
|39
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|40
|Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:09:28
|41
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:09:30
|42
|Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:09:33
|43
|Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:09:34
|44
|Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:09:39
|45
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:09:40
|46
|Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD
|0:09:45
|47
|Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD
|0:09:50
|48
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|49
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|0:09:57
|50
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:10:06
|51
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:10:14
|52
|David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:10:56
|53
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|0:11:06
|54
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:11:34
|55
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:11:43
|56
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|57
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:12:05
|58
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:12:06
|59
|Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:12:13
|60
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|61
|Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:12:56
|62
|Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:13:17
|63
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD
|0:13:40
|64
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:14:00
|65
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:14:02
|66
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:14:16
|67
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:14:17
|68
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:14:20
|69
|Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:14:28
|70
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|0:14:41
|71
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD
|72
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:15:11
|73
|Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:15:19
|74
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia
|0:15:45
|75
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:15:46
|76
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:16:13
|77
|Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:16:38
|78
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:17:26
|79
|Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:18:18
|80
|Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:19:26
|81
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:20:13
|82
|Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:20:39
|83
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:20:42
|84
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|85
|Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:20:45
|86
|Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:21:17
|87
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:21:50
|88
|George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:22:27
|89
|Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:23:01
|90
|Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:23:38
|91
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:23:41
|92
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:23:51
|93
|Hans Hanebeck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:23:52
|94
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:23:57
|95
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:23:59
|96
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:24:00
|97
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:24:07
|98
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange
|0:25:14
|99
|Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:26:11
|100
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange
|0:27:13
|101
|Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:30:02
|102
|Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:30:07
|103
|Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:33:22
|104
|Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:33:36
|105
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:36:04
|106
|Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:37:52
|107
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:38:28
|108
|Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:38:40
|109
|Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:39:41
|110
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:39:50
|111
|Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:40:26
|112
|Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:40:55
|113
|Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:41:52
|114
|Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:42:55
|115
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:43:32
|116
|Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:44:15
|117
|Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:48:20
