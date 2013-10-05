Trending

Peter Goguen wins Junior men's event in Providence

Vincent, Auclair round out podium from three rider sprint finale

Full Results
1Peter Goguen (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf0:41:19
2Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf0:00:01
3Raphael Auclair (Can) Subway-Sigma / Pivot Cycles
4Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf0:00:34
5Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:00:38
6Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone
7David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing0:01:00
8Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team0:01:01
9Liam Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:01:26
10Ian Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:01:27
11Felix Belhumeur (Can)0:01:50
12Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo0:01:58
13Matthew Owens (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf0:02:02
14Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:02:26
15Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife0:02:37
16Cormac Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:02:40
17Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team0:02:42
18Luke Klaussen (USA) HPC/U190:02:54
19Sam Rosenberg (USA) Hutchs-Slocum-CoMotion0:03:13
20Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill0:03:36
21Daniel Lehmann (USA) Colavita Racing0:04:34
22Samuel Lear (USA) Adventures for the Cure0:06:05
23Peter Vollers Jr. (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team0:06:13
24Ian Whaley (USA) Bethel Cycle-1lap
25Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
26PJ Renquin (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf

