Peter Goguen wins Junior men's event in Providence
Vincent, Auclair round out podium from three rider sprint finale
Junior Men: -
|1
|Peter Goguen (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:41:19
|2
|Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:00:01
|3
|Raphael Auclair (Can) Subway-Sigma / Pivot Cycles
|4
|Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:00:34
|5
|Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|0:00:38
|6
|Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone
|7
|David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing
|0:01:00
|8
|Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|9
|Liam Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|0:01:26
|10
|Ian Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:01:27
|11
|Felix Belhumeur (Can)
|0:01:50
|12
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:01:58
|13
|Matthew Owens (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:02:02
|14
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|0:02:26
|15
|Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife
|0:02:37
|16
|Cormac Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|0:02:40
|17
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|18
|Luke Klaussen (USA) HPC/U19
|0:02:54
|19
|Sam Rosenberg (USA) Hutchs-Slocum-CoMotion
|0:03:13
|20
|Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill
|0:03:36
|21
|Daniel Lehmann (USA) Colavita Racing
|0:04:34
|22
|Samuel Lear (USA) Adventures for the Cure
|0:06:05
|23
|Peter Vollers Jr. (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|24
|Ian Whaley (USA) Bethel Cycle
|-1lap
|25
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|26
|PJ Renquin (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy