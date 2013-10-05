Nash solos to victory on Providence Cyclo-cross Festival opening day
Anderson outsprints Compton for second place
Elite Women: -
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) won the women's race at the Providence Cyclo-cross Festival, attacking out of a breakaway group to take the win. Elle Anderson (California Giant/Specialized) was second, with Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) third.
The three women attacked almost immediately after the start. Meredith Miller (California Giant/Specialized) and Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) gave chase but could never catch the leading trio. Nash, of the Czech Republic, attacked again out of the group, forcing the two Americans to work together in pursuit of the Luna rider. While Nash crashed late in the race, she nonetheless had enough of a buffer to maintain her lead and solo in for the victory.
Compton had come into the race as the top favourite. She is a nine-time US champion, who is successful in both European and US races. It was her first 'cross race of the season as well as her first appearance at the Roger Williams Park since the US nationals in 2005 and 2006, where she took the title both times. Nash won recently at CrossVegas, and Anderson was coming off a four-race win streak having swept the weekend races at the Trek Cyclocross Collective Cup followed by the Gran Prix of Gloucester.
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:43:24
|2
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:00:07
|3
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:00:09
|4
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:00:55
|5
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:06
|6
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|0:01:11
|7
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:14
|8
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:01:30
|9
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda-Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:36
|10
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:01:42
|11
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|0:01:46
|12
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|13
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:47
|14
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|15
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com
|0:02:01
|16
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing-Stevens
|0:02:41
|17
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:02:56
|18
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:03:14
|19
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:19
|20
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite
|0:03:22
|21
|Carolina Gomez Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law
|0:03:29
|22
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:03:47
|23
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:03:50
|24
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:03:58
|25
|Kate Northcott (USA) Beam Team Racing
|0:04:10
|26
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:04:21
|27
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:04:28
|28
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:04:33
|29
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:04:56
|30
|Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Paradise Racing
|0:05:08
|31
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Infinit Canada-Cyclepower
|0:05:10
|32
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|33
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:05:13
|34
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Trek Portsmouth
|0:05:25
|35
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:05:41
|36
|Lauren Dagostino (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:05:49
|37
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita
|0:05:50
|38
|Nicole Pisani (USA) Healthy Kids Happy Kids
|0:06:01
|39
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:06:03
|40
|Vicki Barclay (USA) Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite Team
|0:06:08
|41
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:06:09
|42
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
|0:06:20
|43
|Allison Arensman (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill
|0:06:22
|44
|Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|45
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Seaside Cycle
|0:06:34
|46
|Melody Chase (USA) Raleigh Bicycles-Gus' Bike Shop
|0:06:37
|47
|Kerry Litka (USA) The Velo Resource
|0:06:48
|48
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:06:59
|49
|Shannon Gibson (USA) NoTubes Elite CX
|0:07:03
|50
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) BONK! Support
|-2laps
|51
|Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|52
|Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo
|-3laps
|53
|Heidi Wood (USA) Alki-Rubicon
|54
|Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|55
|Abigail Isolda (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|56
|Patricia Dowd (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|57
|Jordan Dubé (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|-4laps
|58
|Cait Dooley (USA) Cuppow-Geekhouse Bikes
