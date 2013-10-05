Trending

Nash solos to victory on Providence Cyclo-cross Festival opening day

Anderson outsprints Compton for second place

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) follows up her CrossVegas victory with a win in Providence

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Molly Hurford (Nj/Ny Colavita Women’s Team) at the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) leading lap three at the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mag Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) riding in the top ten early in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) leading early in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Elle Anderson (CalGiant Berry Farm) riding ahead of Nash on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) chasing Nash

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading at the flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Courtney McFadden (Bicycle Bluebook/Hrs/Rock Lobster) has been near the front all season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill/ Seven) mounting her bike at the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) racing in the top twenty

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Nash, Anderson, and Compton passing by the enormous crowd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Legendary announcer Dick Ring joins Paul Nixon during the women’s race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Courtney McFadden (Bicycle Bluebook/Hrs/Rock Lobster) having a great race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Nicole Duke (Marin Bicycles/ Spy Optics) was initially part of the lead group but fell of their pace

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Elle Anderson (CalGiant Berry Farms) in second place behind Nash

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) running a set of stairs with the race lead

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) stumbles while on the front of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Meredith Miller (CalGiant Berry Farm) chasing the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focus) was part of the chasers today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Stragies) leading the group chasing the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) leading Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
NoTubes teammates (L to R) Vicki Barclay, Amanda Carey, and Shannon Gibson

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) answers questions from kids while warming up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
A typical cyclo-cross fan and her dog

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders take a lap to honor Amy Dombroski

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Elite Women line up for a tribute lap to Amy Dombroski who was tragically killed this week in Belgium

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
CalGiant teammates Meridith Miller and Elle Anderson

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) leading on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) leading at the flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) dropped the hammer and forced a split on lap four

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Amanda Carey (NoTubes) on one of the run-ups

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) at the end of the lead group

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) racing in fourth position on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) chasing Compton

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) leading on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) looking ferocious as usual

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Vicki Barclay (NoTubes) descending the flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Behind the Barriers star Ellen Noble

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) won the women's race at the Providence Cyclo-cross Festival, attacking out of a breakaway group to take the win. Elle Anderson (California Giant/Specialized) was second, with Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) third.

The three women attacked almost immediately after the start. Meredith Miller (California Giant/Specialized) and Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) gave chase but could never catch the leading trio. Nash, of the Czech Republic, attacked again out of the group, forcing the two Americans to work together in pursuit of the Luna rider. While Nash crashed late in the race, she nonetheless had enough of a buffer to maintain her lead and solo in for the victory.

Compton had come into the race as the top favourite. She is a nine-time US champion, who is successful in both European and US races. It was her first 'cross race of the season as well as her first appearance at the Roger Williams Park since the US nationals in 2005 and 2006, where she took the title both times. Nash won recently at CrossVegas, and Anderson was coming off a four-race win streak having swept the weekend races at the Trek Cyclocross Collective Cup followed by the Gran Prix of Gloucester.

Full Results
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:43:24
2Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:00:07
3Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:00:09
4Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:00:55
5Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:06
6Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy0:01:11
7Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:01:14
8Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:01:30
9Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda-Stan's NoTubes0:01:36
10Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster0:01:42
11Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom0:01:46
12Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
13Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:01:47
14Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
15Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com0:02:01
16Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing-Stevens0:02:41
17Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing0:02:56
18Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld.com0:03:14
19Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:19
20Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite0:03:22
21Carolina Gomez Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law0:03:29
22Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:03:47
23Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women0:03:50
24Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot0:03:58
25Kate Northcott (USA) Beam Team Racing0:04:10
26Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:04:21
27Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:04:28
28Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:04:33
29Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:04:56
30Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Paradise Racing0:05:08
31Jamie Gilgen (Can) Infinit Canada-Cyclepower0:05:10
32Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
33Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge0:05:13
34Jessica Duppler (USA) Trek Portsmouth0:05:25
35Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club0:05:41
36Lauren Dagostino (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women0:05:49
37Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita0:05:50
38Nicole Pisani (USA) Healthy Kids Happy Kids0:06:01
39Vickie Monahan (USA) Rare Vos Racing0:06:03
40Vicki Barclay (USA) Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite Team0:06:08
41Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:06:09
42Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell0:06:20
43Allison Arensman (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill0:06:22
44Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law
45Rebecca Wellons (USA) Seaside Cycle0:06:34
46Melody Chase (USA) Raleigh Bicycles-Gus' Bike Shop0:06:37
47Kerry Litka (USA) The Velo Resource0:06:48
48Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:06:59
49Shannon Gibson (USA) NoTubes Elite CX0:07:03
50Melissa Lafleur (USA) BONK! Support-2laps
51Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
52Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo-3laps
53Heidi Wood (USA) Alki-Rubicon
54Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
55Abigail Isolda (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
56Patricia Dowd (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
57Jordan Dubé (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com-4laps
58Cait Dooley (USA) Cuppow-Geekhouse Bikes

