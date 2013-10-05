Image 1 of 43 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) follows up her CrossVegas victory with a win in Providence (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 43 Molly Hurford (Nj/Ny Colavita Women’s Team) at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 43 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) leading lap three at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 43 Mag Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) riding in the top ten early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 43 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 43 European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) leading early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 43 Elle Anderson (CalGiant Berry Farm) riding ahead of Nash on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 43 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) chasing Nash (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 43 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading at the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 43 Courtney McFadden (Bicycle Bluebook/Hrs/Rock Lobster) has been near the front all season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 43 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’s Red Mill/ Seven) mounting her bike at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 43 Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) racing in the top twenty (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 43 Nash, Anderson, and Compton passing by the enormous crowd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 43 Legendary announcer Dick Ring joins Paul Nixon during the women’s race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 43 Courtney McFadden (Bicycle Bluebook/Hrs/Rock Lobster) having a great race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 43 Nicole Duke (Marin Bicycles/ Spy Optics) was initially part of the lead group but fell of their pace (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 43 Elle Anderson (CalGiant Berry Farms) in second place behind Nash (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 43 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) running a set of stairs with the race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 43 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) stumbles while on the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 43 Meredith Miller (CalGiant Berry Farm) chasing the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 43 Gabby Durrin (Rapha Focus) was part of the chasers today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 43 Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Stragies) leading the group chasing the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 43 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) leading Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 43 NoTubes teammates (L to R) Vicki Barclay, Amanda Carey, and Shannon Gibson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 43 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) answers questions from kids while warming up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 43 A typical cyclo-cross fan and her dog (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 43 Riders take a lap to honor Amy Dombroski (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 43 The Elite Women line up for a tribute lap to Amy Dombroski who was tragically killed this week in Belgium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 43 CalGiant teammates Meridith Miller and Elle Anderson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 43 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 43 USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 43 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 43 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) leading on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 43 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) leading at the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 43 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) dropped the hammer and forced a split on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 43 Amanda Carey (NoTubes) on one of the run-ups (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 43 Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) at the end of the lead group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 43 Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) racing in fourth position on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 43 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) chasing Compton (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 43 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) leading on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 41 of 43 Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) looking ferocious as usual (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 42 of 43 Vicki Barclay (NoTubes) descending the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 43 of 43 Behind the Barriers star Ellen Noble (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) won the women's race at the Providence Cyclo-cross Festival, attacking out of a breakaway group to take the win. Elle Anderson (California Giant/Specialized) was second, with Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) third.

The three women attacked almost immediately after the start. Meredith Miller (California Giant/Specialized) and Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) gave chase but could never catch the leading trio. Nash, of the Czech Republic, attacked again out of the group, forcing the two Americans to work together in pursuit of the Luna rider. While Nash crashed late in the race, she nonetheless had enough of a buffer to maintain her lead and solo in for the victory.

Compton had come into the race as the top favourite. She is a nine-time US champion, who is successful in both European and US races. It was her first 'cross race of the season as well as her first appearance at the Roger Williams Park since the US nationals in 2005 and 2006, where she took the title both times. Nash won recently at CrossVegas, and Anderson was coming off a four-race win streak having swept the weekend races at the Trek Cyclocross Collective Cup followed by the Gran Prix of Gloucester.