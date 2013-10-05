Image 1 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) takes the win in Providence (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 38 Yannick Eckmann (CalGiant Berry Farms) has been at the front of every race this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 38 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) streaking through the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding third wheel though the trees (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 38 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) refused to be dropped today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) gets the first call-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 38 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) taking the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 38 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) leading on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 38 Anthony Clark (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vittoria) went down soon after the start and had to chase back (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 38 Racers pass by the busy beer garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 38 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) leading on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) on the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading at the first set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 38 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) had no trouble riding the first set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 38 Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) riding a set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 38 CalGiant teammates Cody Kaiser and Tobin Ortenblad (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 38 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 38 Big Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) in the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 38 Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vittoria) was in the mix again today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 38 The Elite Men's front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 38 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) leads on lap one through the vendor zone (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 38 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) with Tim Johnson on his wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race at the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding in fifth position on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with the leaders on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 38 Lukas Winterberg (Muller Landscape) riding with the leaders on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race and his teammate Tim Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading the race at the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 38 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) racing in third position on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 38 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) has been in every lead group this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading past a huge crowd at Roger Williams Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 38 Yannick Eckman (CalGiant Berry Farms) riding near the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 38 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 38 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) led on lap one but fell back due to a mishap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) bunny hops the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) chose to run the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 38 Meredith Miller and former elite racer Jos Husbey watching the men’s race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) soloed in to the win of the men's race at the Providence Cyclo-Cross Festival, with Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) outsprinting Tim Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) for second place just two seconds later. The three were part of a break group which dominated the race.

Together with Ryan Trebon and Raphael Gagne, the five-rider lead group got away and opened an un-closeable gap. Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/NCC), Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized), and Lukas Winterberg (Muller Landscape/BH Bikes) gave chase, but were never able to make contact with those driving the pace at the head of the race.

The five leaders attacked one another ceaselessly, with Powers finally making it stick on the last lap. He built up a gap which not only was enough to assure him of the win, but also to shatter the rest of the group. That left Berden and Johnson to fight it out for second place while Gagne and Trebon each came in alone for fourth and fifth respectively.

"Race organizer Richard Fries put a lot of work into this," said Powers. "I'm happy to win so close to home!"

The win gave him the lead in the Shimano New England Professional Cyclocross Series presented by Verge.