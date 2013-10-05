Powers opens Providence Cyclo-cross Festival with a victory
Berden edges Johnson for second in Powers' wake
Elite Men: -
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) soloed in to the win of the men's race at the Providence Cyclo-Cross Festival, with Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) outsprinting Tim Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) for second place just two seconds later. The three were part of a break group which dominated the race.
Together with Ryan Trebon and Raphael Gagne, the five-rider lead group got away and opened an un-closeable gap. Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/NCC), Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized), and Lukas Winterberg (Muller Landscape/BH Bikes) gave chase, but were never able to make contact with those driving the pace at the head of the race.
The five leaders attacked one another ceaselessly, with Powers finally making it stick on the last lap. He built up a gap which not only was enough to assure him of the win, but also to shatter the rest of the group. That left Berden and Johnson to fight it out for second place while Gagne and Trebon each came in alone for fourth and fifth respectively.
"Race organizer Richard Fries put a lot of work into this," said Powers. "I'm happy to win so close to home!"
The win gave him the lead in the Shimano New England Professional Cyclocross Series presented by Verge.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|1:05:06
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:02
|3
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|4
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:25
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:01:26
|7
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes
|8
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:01:27
|9
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:56
|10
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:02
|11
|Luke Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:02:05
|12
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|0:02:06
|13
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|14
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:11
|15
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:46
|16
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:47
|17
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:50
|18
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|0:02:51
|19
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:55
|20
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:03:07
|21
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:03:13
|22
|Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:27
|23
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:03:31
|24
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:48
|25
|Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:03:50
|26
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:03:55
|27
|Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:03:58
|28
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:04:04
|29
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports - Foundry Cycles
|0:04:10
|30
|Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:04:13
|31
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:24
|32
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|33
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:04:38
|34
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:40
|35
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:04:41
|36
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:05:02
|37
|Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement-Hodala!
|0:05:25
|38
|Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com
|0:05:38
|39
|Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com
|0:05:55
|40
|Evan McNeely (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:06:15
|41
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo p/b The Cannibal
|0:06:32
|42
|William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:06:38
|43
|Charles Schubert (USA) GPM Sport
|0:06:43
|44
|Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
|0:06:53
|45
|Sean Pantellere (USA) STAMPEDE! p/b Budd Bike Works
|0:07:00
|46
|Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized
|0:07:57
|47
|Joshua Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|-1lap
|48
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|-3laps
|49
|Nate Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|50
|Brendan McCormack (USA) Clif Bar-Pactimo
|51
|Devin Wagner (USA) NYCross.com p/b Vomax
|52
|Kurt Belhumeur (USA) Stampede!
|53
|Cameron McCormack (USA) Clif Bar-Pactimo
|54
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|55
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express-Kona Bikes
|56
|Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCross-Vomax
|57
|Liam Dunn (USA)
|58
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation-Gaulzetti Cicli
|59
|Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo
|60
|Thierry Laliberte (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|61
|Austin Skomra (USA) TBS Racing p/b Plan2Peak
|62
|Manny Goguen (USA) RACE CF
|63
|Spencer Downing (USA) Horizon Organic
|-4laps
|64
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) RMRC
|65
|Eric Oishi (USA) MTBNJ.com-Halter's
|66
|Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson Furniture Cyclocross
|67
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|68
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy-Verge Rider Cooperative
|69
|Ian Schon (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|-5laps
|70
|Christopher Algar (USA) Cape Cod Cycling Club
|71
|Alistair Sponsel (USA) Cumberland Transit Cycling
|72
|Tyler Berliner (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|73
|Jacob Harris (USA) Createx-Benidorm
|74
|David Devine (USA) Cannondale
|75
|Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|76
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
|-6laps
|77
|John Hanson (USA) Soco Unity p/b NBX & Cox
|78
|Tyler Stein (USA) Fond du Lac-Oshkosh Cyclery
|79
|Colin Dunlap (USA) Hutches HD-Bend Dental
|80
|Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen
|-7laps
|81
|James Stout (USA) North of the Border Bikes Race-Champion Systems
|-8laps
|82
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|-10laps
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy