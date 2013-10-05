Trending

Powers opens Providence Cyclo-cross Festival with a victory

Berden edges Johnson for second in Powers' wake



Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) takes the win in Providence

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) takes the win in Providence
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Yannick Eckmann (CalGiant Berry Farms) has been at the front of every race this year

Yannick Eckmann (CalGiant Berry Farms) has been at the front of every race this year
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) streaking through the woods

Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) streaking through the woods
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding third wheel though the trees

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding third wheel though the trees
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) refused to be dropped today

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) refused to be dropped today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) gets the first call-up

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) gets the first call-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) taking the hole-shot

Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) taking the hole-shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) leading on lap one

Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) leading on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Anthony Clark (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vittoria) went down soon after the start and had to chase back

Anthony Clark (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vittoria) went down soon after the start and had to chase back
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Racers pass by the busy beer garden

Racers pass by the busy beer garden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) leading on lap two

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) leading on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) on the front of the race

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) on the front of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race at the barriers

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race at the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading at the first set of stairs

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading at the first set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) had no trouble riding the first set of stairs

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) had no trouble riding the first set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) riding a set of stairs

Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) riding a set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


CalGiant teammates Cody Kaiser and Tobin Ortenblad

CalGiant teammates Cody Kaiser and Tobin Ortenblad
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain)

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Big Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) in the woods

Big Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) in the woods
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vittoria) was in the mix again today

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/ NCC/ Vittoria) was in the mix again today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


The Elite Men's front row

The Elite Men's front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) leads on lap one through the vendor zone

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) leads on lap one through the vendor zone
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) with Tim Johnson on his wheel

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) with Tim Johnson on his wheel
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race at the flyover

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race at the flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding in fifth position on lap one

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding in fifth position on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with the leaders on lap two

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with the leaders on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Lukas Winterberg (Muller Landscape) riding with the leaders on lap two

Lukas Winterberg (Muller Landscape) riding with the leaders on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race and his teammate Tim Johnson

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race and his teammate Tim Johnson
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading the race at the stairs

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading the race at the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) racing in third position on lap three

Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) racing in third position on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) has been in every lead group this season

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) has been in every lead group this season
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading past a huge crowd at Roger Williams Park

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) leading past a huge crowd at Roger Williams Park
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Yannick Eckman (CalGiant Berry Farms) riding near the leaders

Yannick Eckman (CalGiant Berry Farms) riding near the leaders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) led on lap one but fell back due to a mishap

Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) led on lap one but fell back due to a mishap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) bunny hops the barriers

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) bunny hops the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) chose to run the barriers

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) chose to run the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)


Meredith Miller and former elite racer Jos Husbey watching the men's race

Meredith Miller and former elite racer Jos Husbey watching the men’s race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) soloed in to the win of the men's race at the Providence Cyclo-Cross Festival, with Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) outsprinting Tim Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) for second place just two seconds later. The three were part of a break group which dominated the race.

Together with Ryan Trebon and Raphael Gagne, the five-rider lead group got away and opened an un-closeable gap. Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund/NCC), Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized), and Lukas Winterberg (Muller Landscape/BH Bikes) gave chase, but were never able to make contact with those driving the pace at the head of the race.

The five leaders attacked one another ceaselessly, with Powers finally making it stick on the last lap. He built up a gap which not only was enough to assure him of the win, but also to shatter the rest of the group. That left Berden and Johnson to fight it out for second place while Gagne and Trebon each came in alone for fourth and fifth respectively.

"Race organizer Richard Fries put a lot of work into this," said Powers. "I'm happy to win so close to home!"

The win gave him the lead in the Shimano New England Professional Cyclocross Series presented by Verge.

Full Results
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus1:05:06
2Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:00:02
3Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
4Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:00:13
5Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:25
6Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:01:26
7Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes
8Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:01:27
9James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:01:56
10Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:02
11Luke Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:02:05
12Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes0:02:06
13Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
14Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:02:11
15Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:46
16Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes0:02:47
17Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:50
18Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX0:02:51
19Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:55
20Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:03:07
21Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:03:13
22Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:27
23Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:03:31
24Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:48
25Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:03:50
26Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:03:55
27Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:03:58
28Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:04:04
29Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports - Foundry Cycles0:04:10
30Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:04:13
31Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar0:04:24
32Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
33Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:04:38
34Mitchell Hoke (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:40
35Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:04:41
36Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:05:02
37Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh-Clement-Hodala!0:05:25
38Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com0:05:38
39Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com0:05:55
40Evan McNeely (Can) Norco Factory Team0:06:15
41Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo p/b The Cannibal0:06:32
42William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:06:38
43Charles Schubert (USA) GPM Sport0:06:43
44Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team0:06:53
45Sean Pantellere (USA) STAMPEDE! p/b Budd Bike Works0:07:00
46Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized0:07:57
47Joshua Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage-1lap
48Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar-3laps
49Nate Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
50Brendan McCormack (USA) Clif Bar-Pactimo
51Devin Wagner (USA) NYCross.com p/b Vomax
52Kurt Belhumeur (USA) Stampede!
53Cameron McCormack (USA) Clif Bar-Pactimo
54Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
55Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express-Kona Bikes
56Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCross-Vomax
57Liam Dunn (USA)
58Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation-Gaulzetti Cicli
59Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo
60Thierry Laliberte (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
61Austin Skomra (USA) TBS Racing p/b Plan2Peak
62Manny Goguen (USA) RACE CF
63Spencer Downing (USA) Horizon Organic-4laps
64Andrew Loaiza (USA) RMRC
65Eric Oishi (USA) MTBNJ.com-Halter's
66Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson Furniture Cyclocross
67Kevin Sweeney (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
68Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy-Verge Rider Cooperative
69Ian Schon (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2-5laps
70Christopher Algar (USA) Cape Cod Cycling Club
71Alistair Sponsel (USA) Cumberland Transit Cycling
72Tyler Berliner (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
73Jacob Harris (USA) Createx-Benidorm
74David Devine (USA) Cannondale
75Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
76Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart-6laps
77John Hanson (USA) Soco Unity p/b NBX & Cox
78Tyler Stein (USA) Fond du Lac-Oshkosh Cyclery
79Colin Dunlap (USA) Hutches HD-Bend Dental
80Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen-7laps
81James Stout (USA) North of the Border Bikes Race-Champion Systems-8laps
82Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel-10laps

