Image 1 of 33 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates winning the Shanghai Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 33 The peloton speeds through a corner (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 33 Geraint Thomas lined up with his Team Sky teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 33 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) speaks pre-race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 33 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 33 Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) wins an intermediate sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 33 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) goes on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 33 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) tries to touch a drone (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 33 Didi the devil was also in Shanghai for the Tour de France criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 33 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 33 Trentin, Kittel, Sagan and Latour on the Shanghai podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 33 Pierre Latour takes centre stage with his AG2R La Mondiale teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 33 The devil was on hand for the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 33 The riders line-up for the start of the 2018 Shanghai Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 33 The crowds were out in Shanghai (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 33 Marcel Kittel poses for a selfie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 33 The Mitchelton-Scott team on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 33 Marcel Kittel lead the Katusha-Alpecin team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 33 Owain Doull (Team Sky) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 33 The flag drops for the start of the 2018 Shanghai Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 33 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 33 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) was also in Shanghai (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 33 The riders at speed (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 33 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the decisive attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 33 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) leads into a corner (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 33 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) leads into a corner (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 33 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 33 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) squeezed into a Tour de FRance skinsuit for the criterium in Shanghai (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 33 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) raises his arms in celebration at the Shanghai Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 33 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) kicks clear in the Shanghai Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 33 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates victory at the Shanghai Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 33 Peter Sagan on the top step of the Shanghai Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 33 The final podium of the 2018 Shanghai Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the Shanghai Tour de France exhibition criterium in China on Saturday, beating Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and European champion Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) after the three broke away from the rest of the peloton.

Thomas tried to lead out the sprint but Sagan dived to the front before the final corner, opened a gap and was able to celebrate with his arms in the air. Sagan raced in the green points jersey he won at the Tour de France, with Thomas racing in the yellow jersey he won in July.

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) won the best young rider prize just as he did at the Tour de France, while Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) won the points competition, while Mitchelton-Scott were best team.





How it happened

The Shanghai roller coaster is no place for distractions! This is the golden rule of races on dynamic circuits, particularly when points are up for grabs every four laps.

A group of six riders, including Romain Bardet, Wang Meiyin, Nils Politt and Daniel Oss, formed the early attack of the race. However, the peloton never conceded more than 20 seconds and reeled them in on the fifth lap, only for a new five-man group to launch a counter-attack.

Marcel Kittel nabbed the points on offer at the second intermediate sprint, capitalising on the absence of green jersey Peter Sagan. The German sprinter, who went home empty-handed from the Grande Boucle, was eager to make amends in China by taking the points classification.

Bardet surged again from the leading group with a counter-attack that caught the eye of the jury of the combativity prize. However the race all came back together on lap 16 of 20.

An important quartet broke away from the peloton with ten kilometres to go, with Geraint Thomas, Peter Sagan, Pierre Latour and Matteo Trentin joining forces.

The yellow jersey kicked it up a notch with just over two laps to go, dropping the white jersey, setting up a three-way sprint.

Trentin was hoping for another win but Peter Sagan pre-empted him and accelerated with over 300 metres to go, diving through the last corner and opening a gap.

