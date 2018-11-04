Image 1 of 37 Alejandro Valverde wins the Saitama Criterium (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 2 of 37 Fans watch on the side of the road (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 3 of 37 Marcel Kittel beats Alexander Kristoff to the line in the sprint competition (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 4 of 37 The riders about to start the Saitama Criterium (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 5 of 37 The start line of the Saitama Criterium (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 6 of 37 The riders line up on the start line (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 7 of 37 The riders round a corner (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 8 of 37 The riders pass through the fans (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 9 of 37 Geraint Thomas in his yellow jersey (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 10 of 37 There were huge crowds in attendance at the Saitama Criterium (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 11 of 37 Alejandro Valverde beats Geraint Thomas at the Saitama Criterium (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 12 of 37 Geraint Thomas took second (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 13 of 37 Yukiya Arashiro crosses the line for third place (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 14 of 37 Always make sure to stop your power meter as you cross the line (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 15 of 37 Roger Kluge at the Saitama Criterium (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 16 of 37 Marcel Kittel wins the battle of the sprinters (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 17 of 37 Alejandro Valverde leads Geraint Thomas through a corner (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 18 of 37 UAE Team Emirates in the team time trial (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 19 of 37 A happy Marcel Kittel (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 20 of 37 Roger Kluge leads the Mitchelton-Scott team (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 21 of 37 Home favourite Yukiya Arashiro (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 22 of 37 The UAE team waves to the crowd (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 23 of 37 High fives all around (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 24 of 37 Fans greet Geraint Thomas (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 25 of 37 Alexander Kristoff with his UAE teammates (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 26 of 37 Matteo Trentin with his teammates (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 27 of 37 Alejandro Valverde meets the fans (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 28 of 37 High fives for Geraint Thomas (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 29 of 37 Marcel Kittel greets the crowd (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 30 of 37 Fumiyuki Beppu rides along with another bike (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 31 of 37 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 32 of 37 Marcel Kittel sprints (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 33 of 37 Team Sky ride the team time trial competition (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 34 of 37 Movistar ride the team time trial event (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 35 of 37 Mitchelton-Scott led by Roger Kluge in the team time trial (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 36 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali sits at the back in the team time trial (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 37 of 37 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) at the Saitama Criterium (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

It won’t be added to his official palmares or UCI results but Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) celebrated his first win in the world champion’s rainbow jersey at the Saitama Tour de France criterium in Japan on Sunday, beating Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in a sprint finish.

The two headline riders in the exhibition criterium got away in the final laps of the 3.1km Saitama circuit. They were joined by home rider Yukiya Arashiro (Bahrain-Merida) but he faded in the final kilometre, leaving Valverde to take on Thomas after the final corner.

Despite racing in leg warmers, Valverde opened a gap on the Welshman in the kick for the line and won by several lengths and celebrated with his arms in the air.

“It’s great to win here. This is my first victory in the rainbow jersey, so I’m very happy,” Valverde told the numerous Japanese media and the international media in Saitama.

“It’s always nice to raise your arms and there was a lot of public who cheered us along on the circuit as we raced. This is my second time in Saitama after riding in 2013. I came to enjoy myself and put on a show, so it was perfect.”

Some 50 riders took part in a sprint competition and team time trial before the main afternoon criterium race.

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) won his round and then the final to take the sprint title, while the Special Team Japan for Saitama won the 2.5km team time trial ahead of Team Ukyo and Shimano Racing Team. The big-name WorldTour teams were lower down the results, with Mitchelton-Scott the best in fifth place at four seconds.

Thomas lined up for the 58.9km criterium in his Tour de France winner’s yellow jersey and on his yellow bike next to Valverde in the rainbow jersey. The riders started the racing cautiously but began to have some fun as the local riders went on the attack. Kittel and Kristoff fought for the intermediate sprints and other riders taking turns to join the attacks.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) had returned from his holidays the day before travelling to Japan from Europe but went on the attack in the final laps to fire up the race. He was joined by teammate Arashiro, Valverde and Thomas. With three laps to go Valverde dragged Thomas away only for Arashiro to join them. However, Valverde and Thomas went away on the final lap with the world champion comfortably beating Thomas. Nibali was fourth, at 22 seconds, with Kittel winning the sprint behind for sixth place at 50 seconds.

Kristoff won the sprints competition, Nibali won the climber’s competition and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) won the combativity award, meaning all the big-name rider went home with a prize.

Thomas went a little deep after only training briefly last week in Wales before travelling to Japan. However, he was able to go with Valverde’s attack.

“It was hard at first and so I just tried to survive. I felt better later and so waited for the final quieter of the race,” Thomas explained. “Valverde is fast in a sprint and so there wasn’t much I could do there. The main thing was to enjoy the race. The crowds were so big that it reminded me of racing in the UK.”

Cyclingnews will have a special feature interview with Geraint Thomas on Monday, where talks about enjoying his Tour de France victory and his hopes for team leadership at Team Sky for the 2019 Tour de France. He also responds to the critics who suggest Team Sky’s dominance in the Tour de France should be somehow limited or controlled.



Full Results