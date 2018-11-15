Peter Sagan headlines Shanghai Criterium

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan and Juraj Sagan at the Tour of California in May. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 The top three in the Shanghai Criterium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The opening press conference was held at the Shanghai Pearl Tower (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Lion dancing in front of the Shanghai Pearl Tower (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan wore his Slovakian national champion jersey after Alejandro Valverde won the world championships in Austria (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful)

Former world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be without his brother Juraj in the ASO's Shanghai Criterium this weekend. Juraj Sagan was one of three late withdrawals after breaking his foot in training.

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) was unable to travel to China after breaking his collarbone in a training crash, while Tanel Kangert (Astana) injured his arm.

The ASO event will still have a star-studded field, with Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) as headliner, although last year's champion Chris Froome will not be in attendance.

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), the best young rider in the Tour de France this year, was one of the first to arrive in China for the race. As is tradition, he will wear his white jersey in the Shanghai Criterium.

"I've never been to China, so I'm really excited to race there," Latour said in an ASO press release. "Riding with a Tour jersey makes it even more awesome because it implies extra responsibility."

When Peter Sagan arrived, he found the airport mobbed with fans holding up signs and cheering.

But come race day, all eyes will be on the Chinese riders as well as one of the country's most famous actors, Ethan Ruan, star of The Assassin, who is the race ambassador.

Provisional start list

Team Sky 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) 2 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) 3 Owain Doull (GBr) 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr)

AG2R La Mondiale 41 Romain Bardet (Fra) 42 Pierre Latour (Fra) 43 Axel Domont (Fra) 44 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)

Heibei Cycling Team 81 Jiahao Ren (Chn) 82 Chao Zeng (Chn) 83 Ziphan Gao (Chn) 84 Siyu Yang (Chn)

Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) 12 Erik Baska (Svk) 13 Daniel Oss (Ita)

Astana Pro Team 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) 52 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) 53 Jan Hirt (Cze)

Yunnan Taishan Pardus 91 Xiaojun Fan (Chn) 92 Qiang Fu (Chn) 93 Juntao Meng (Chn) 94 Benneng Yu (Chn)

Mitchelton-Scott 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) 22 Mathew Hayman (Aus) 23 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) 24 Luka Mezgec (Slo)

Bahrain-Merida 61 Mei Yin Wang (Chn) 62 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe)

Neimenggu Cycling Team 101 Pan Hao (Chn) 102 Hengyan Zhang (Chn) 103 Guanhua Xue (Chn) 104 Jiayuan Li (Chn)

Katusha-Alpecin 31 Marcel Kittel (Ger) 32 Marco Mathis (Ger) 33 Nils Politt (Ger)

Ningxia Sports Lottery 71 Chunlong Zhang (Chn) 72 Feng Qiao (Chn) 73 Lijun Bai (Chn) 74 Peng Gao (Chn)