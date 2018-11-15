Trending

Peter Sagan headlines Shanghai Criterium

Thomas, Latour, Bardet and Trentin appear at ASO event

Image 1 of 5

Peter Sagan and Juraj Sagan at the Tour of California in May.

Peter Sagan and Juraj Sagan at the Tour of California in May.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 5

The top three in the Shanghai Criterium

The top three in the Shanghai Criterium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

The opening press conference was held at the Shanghai Pearl Tower

The opening press conference was held at the Shanghai Pearl Tower
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Lion dancing in front of the Shanghai Pearl Tower

Lion dancing in front of the Shanghai Pearl Tower
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Peter Sagan wore his Slovakian national champion jersey after Alejandro Valverde won the world championships in Austria

Peter Sagan wore his Slovakian national champion jersey after Alejandro Valverde won the world championships in Austria
(Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful)

Former world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be without his brother Juraj in the ASO's Shanghai Criterium this weekend. Juraj Sagan was one of three late withdrawals after breaking his foot in training. 

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) was unable to travel to China after breaking his collarbone in a training crash, while Tanel Kangert (Astana) injured his arm.

The ASO event will still have a star-studded field, with Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) as headliner, although last year's champion Chris Froome will not be in attendance.

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), the best young rider in the Tour de France this year, was one of the first to arrive in China for the race. As is tradition, he will wear his white jersey in the Shanghai Criterium.

"I've never been to China, so I'm really excited to race there," Latour said in an ASO press release. "Riding with a Tour jersey makes it even more awesome because it implies extra responsibility."

When Peter Sagan arrived, he found the airport mobbed with fans holding up signs and cheering.

But come race day, all eyes will be on the Chinese riders as well as one of the country's most famous actors, Ethan Ruan, star of The Assassin, who is the race ambassador.

Provisional start list

Team Sky
1Geraint Thomas (GBr)
2Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa)
3Owain Doull (GBr)
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr)

AG2R La Mondiale
41Romain Bardet (Fra)
42Pierre Latour (Fra)
43Axel Domont (Fra)
44Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)

Heibei Cycling Team
81Jiahao Ren (Chn)
82Chao Zeng (Chn)
83Ziphan Gao (Chn)
84Siyu Yang (Chn)

Bora-Hansgrohe
11Peter Sagan (Svk)
12Erik Baska (Svk)
13Daniel Oss (Ita)

Astana Pro Team
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
52Andrey Grivko (Ukr)
53Jan Hirt (Cze)

Yunnan Taishan Pardus
91Xiaojun Fan (Chn)
92Qiang Fu (Chn)
93Juntao Meng (Chn)
94Benneng Yu (Chn)

Mitchelton-Scott
21Matteo Trentin (Ita)
22Mathew Hayman (Aus)
23Lucas Hamilton (Aus)
24Luka Mezgec (Slo)

Bahrain-Merida
61Mei Yin Wang (Chn)
62Chun Kai Feng (Tpe)

Neimenggu Cycling Team
101Pan Hao (Chn)
102Hengyan Zhang (Chn)
103Guanhua Xue (Chn)
104Jiayuan Li (Chn)

Katusha-Alpecin
31Marcel Kittel (Ger)
32Marco Mathis (Ger)
33Nils Politt (Ger)

Ningxia Sports Lottery
71Chunlong Zhang (Chn)
72Feng Qiao (Chn)
73Lijun Bai (Chn)
74Peng Gao (Chn)

Heilongjiang Cycling Team
111Hanghai Wang (Chn)
112Honghai Li (Chn)
113Zilong Li (Chn)
114Liming You (Chn)

 