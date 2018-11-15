Peter Sagan headlines Shanghai Criterium
Thomas, Latour, Bardet and Trentin appear at ASO event
Former world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be without his brother Juraj in the ASO's Shanghai Criterium this weekend. Juraj Sagan was one of three late withdrawals after breaking his foot in training.
Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) was unable to travel to China after breaking his collarbone in a training crash, while Tanel Kangert (Astana) injured his arm.
The ASO event will still have a star-studded field, with Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) as headliner, although last year's champion Chris Froome will not be in attendance.
Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), the best young rider in the Tour de France this year, was one of the first to arrive in China for the race. As is tradition, he will wear his white jersey in the Shanghai Criterium.
"I've never been to China, so I'm really excited to race there," Latour said in an ASO press release. "Riding with a Tour jersey makes it even more awesome because it implies extra responsibility."
When Peter Sagan arrived, he found the airport mobbed with fans holding up signs and cheering.
But come race day, all eyes will be on the Chinese riders as well as one of the country's most famous actors, Ethan Ruan, star of The Assassin, who is the race ambassador.
Provisional start list
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr)
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa)
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr)
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr)
|41
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|42
|Pierre Latour (Fra)
|43
|Axel Domont (Fra)
|44
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|81
|Jiahao Ren (Chn)
|82
|Chao Zeng (Chn)
|83
|Ziphan Gao (Chn)
|84
|Siyu Yang (Chn)
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk)
|12
|Erik Baska (Svk)
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita)
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
|52
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr)
|53
|Jan Hirt (Cze)
|91
|Xiaojun Fan (Chn)
|92
|Qiang Fu (Chn)
|93
|Juntao Meng (Chn)
|94
|Benneng Yu (Chn)
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|22
|Mathew Hayman (Aus)
|23
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus)
|24
|Luka Mezgec (Slo)
|61
|Mei Yin Wang (Chn)
|62
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe)
|101
|Pan Hao (Chn)
|102
|Hengyan Zhang (Chn)
|103
|Guanhua Xue (Chn)
|104
|Jiayuan Li (Chn)
|31
|Marcel Kittel (Ger)
|32
|Marco Mathis (Ger)
|33
|Nils Politt (Ger)
|71
|Chunlong Zhang (Chn)
|72
|Feng Qiao (Chn)
|73
|Lijun Bai (Chn)
|74
|Peng Gao (Chn)
|111
|Hanghai Wang (Chn)
|112
|Honghai Li (Chn)
|113
|Zilong Li (Chn)
|114
|Liming You (Chn)
