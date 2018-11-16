Peter Sagan, Thomas and Kittel star in Beijing Opera - Gallery

Image 1 of 52 Peter Sagan follows the leader (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 52 Marco Matthis, Nils Politt and Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 52 Pierre Latour dancing on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 52 Geraint Thomas introduced on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 52 Actor and event ambassador Ethan Ruan with the riders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 52 It's a little hot in there (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 52 Thumbs up (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 52 Riders are introduced to the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 52 A spot of champagne for the riders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 52 A few of the international riders are brought up on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 52 Marcel Kittel, Pierre Latour, Peter Sagan and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 52 The riders learn a few moves (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 52 Fans watch the riders on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 52 A fan gets a picture with Mat Hayman (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 52 Mat Hayman with some fans (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 52 The opera members show off their moves (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 52 Some fast-moving opera members (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 52 One of the opera members (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 52 Marcel Kittel and Peter Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 52 Pierre Latour looks a little unsure in his new outfit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 52 Matteo Trentin stops for a photo (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 52 Jakob Fuglsang checks out one of the kids bikes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 52 A bee surveys the scene (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 52 A child races her bike (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 52 Fans queue up to get some merchandise (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 52 A kid during a race held before the Shanghai Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 52 Jakob Fuglsang has a photo with a fan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 52 Jakob Fuglsang autographs a child (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 52 Jakob Fuglsang gets stuck in (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 52 Jakob Fuglsang races with some local children (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 52 Jakob Fuglsang lines up on the start line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 52 Jakob Fuglsang looks like he's enjoying the racing (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 52 Didi the devil with one of the kids (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 52 Peter Sagan and Marcel Kittel show off their threads (Image credit: Twitter) Image 35 of 52 Geraint Thomas gets a yellow outfit (Image credit: Twitter) Image 36 of 52 Jakob Fuglsang with some local children ahead of a race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 52 Geraint Thomas talks to the media (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 52 Marcel Kittel speaks on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 52 Marcel Kittel signs autographs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 52 Marcel Kittel takes a selfie with a fan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 52 Didi the Devil signs autographs for fans (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 52 Marcel Kittel signs the mascot (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 52 Nils Politt shakes hands with a... well we're not entirely sure what it is (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 52 Tao Geoghegan Hart, Geraint Thomas and Jonathan Castroviejo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 52 Geraint Thomas signs an autograph for a fan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 52 A cold looking Tao Geoghegan Hart (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 47 of 52 Jonathan Castroviejo helps Geraint Thomas sign autographs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 48 of 52 Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 49 of 52 A fan takes a photo with Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 50 of 52 Geraint Thomas talks on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 51 of 52 The Sky team are introduced on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 52 of 52 Pierre Latour dresses up (Image credit: Twitter)

After the Saitama Criterium a couple of weeks ago, the peloton has moved to China for the second edition of the Shanghai Criterium. The racing isn’t until Saturday, but the riders got an opportunity to meet fans and try on some traditional clothes in the build-up to the event.

Peter Sagan, Geraint Thomas, Marcel Kittel and Romain Bardet are the headline names at this year’s Shanghai Criterium, with Pierre Latour, Jakob Fuglsang and Matteo Trentin also set to take part at the weekend.

It was a cold and wet day but the fans still came out in force to meet the riders. Thomas, who also went to the Saitama Criterium two weeks ago, was in big demand for autographs. Fuglsang went to meet some local children and took them on in a bike race, with the kids giving him a run for his money.

Later on in the day, a few of the riders got to try on some traditional dress when they were paid a visit by the Beijing Opera. Thomas, Sagan, Kittel and Latour were given colour-coded outfits relating to the different jerseys of the Tour de France. The four also got to learn a few of the Opera's moves live on stage as fans watched on.