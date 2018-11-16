Peter Sagan, Thomas and Kittel star in Beijing Opera - Gallery

Riders arrive in China for second running of Tour de France Criterium
After the Saitama Criterium a couple of weeks ago, the peloton has moved to China for the second edition of the Shanghai Criterium. The racing isn’t until Saturday, but the riders got an opportunity to meet fans and try on some traditional clothes in the build-up to the event.
Peter Sagan, Geraint Thomas, Marcel Kittel and Romain Bardet are the headline names at this year’s Shanghai Criterium, with Pierre Latour, Jakob Fuglsang and Matteo Trentin also set to take part at the weekend.
It was a cold and wet day but the fans still came out in force to meet the riders. Thomas, who also went to the Saitama Criterium two weeks ago, was in big demand for autographs. Fuglsang went to meet some local children and took them on in a bike race, with the kids giving him a run for his money.
Later on in the day, a few of the riders got to try on some traditional dress when they were paid a visit by the Beijing Opera. Thomas, Sagan, Kittel and Latour were given colour-coded outfits relating to the different jerseys of the Tour de France. The four also got to learn a few of the Opera's moves live on stage as fans watched on.
