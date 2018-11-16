Trending

Peter Sagan, Thomas and Kittel star in Beijing Opera - Gallery

Riders arrive in China for second running of Tour de France Criterium

Image 1 of 52

Peter Sagan follows the leader

Peter Sagan follows the leader
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 52

Marco Matthis, Nils Politt and Marcel Kittel

Marco Matthis, Nils Politt and Marcel Kittel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 52

Pierre Latour dancing on stage

Pierre Latour dancing on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 52

Geraint Thomas introduced on stage

Geraint Thomas introduced on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 52

Actor and event ambassador Ethan Ruan with the riders

Actor and event ambassador Ethan Ruan with the riders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 52

It's a little hot in there

It's a little hot in there
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 52

Thumbs up

Thumbs up
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 52

Riders are introduced to the crowd

Riders are introduced to the crowd
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 52

A spot of champagne for the riders

A spot of champagne for the riders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 52

A few of the international riders are brought up on stage

A few of the international riders are brought up on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 52

Marcel Kittel, Pierre Latour, Peter Sagan and Geraint Thomas

Marcel Kittel, Pierre Latour, Peter Sagan and Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 52

The riders learn a few moves

The riders learn a few moves
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 52

Fans watch the riders on stage

Fans watch the riders on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 52

A fan gets a picture with Mat Hayman

A fan gets a picture with Mat Hayman
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 52

Mat Hayman with some fans

Mat Hayman with some fans
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 52

The opera members show off their moves

The opera members show off their moves
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 52

Some fast-moving opera members

Some fast-moving opera members
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 52

One of the opera members

One of the opera members
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 52

Marcel Kittel and Peter Sagan

Marcel Kittel and Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 52

Pierre Latour looks a little unsure in his new outfit

Pierre Latour looks a little unsure in his new outfit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 52

Matteo Trentin stops for a photo

Matteo Trentin stops for a photo
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 52

Jakob Fuglsang checks out one of the kids bikes

Jakob Fuglsang checks out one of the kids bikes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 52

A bee surveys the scene

A bee surveys the scene
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 52

A child races her bike

A child races her bike
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 52

Fans queue up to get some merchandise

Fans queue up to get some merchandise
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 52

A kid during a race held before the Shanghai Criterium

A kid during a race held before the Shanghai Criterium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 52

Jakob Fuglsang has a photo with a fan

Jakob Fuglsang has a photo with a fan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 52

Jakob Fuglsang autographs a child

Jakob Fuglsang autographs a child
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 52

Jakob Fuglsang gets stuck in

Jakob Fuglsang gets stuck in
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 52

Jakob Fuglsang races with some local children

Jakob Fuglsang races with some local children
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 52

Jakob Fuglsang lines up on the start line

Jakob Fuglsang lines up on the start line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 52

Jakob Fuglsang looks like he's enjoying the racing

Jakob Fuglsang looks like he's enjoying the racing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 52

Didi the devil with one of the kids

Didi the devil with one of the kids
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 52

Peter Sagan and Marcel Kittel show off their threads

Peter Sagan and Marcel Kittel show off their threads
(Image credit: Twitter)
Image 35 of 52

Geraint Thomas gets a yellow outfit

Geraint Thomas gets a yellow outfit
(Image credit: Twitter)
Image 36 of 52

Jakob Fuglsang with some local children ahead of a race

Jakob Fuglsang with some local children ahead of a race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 52

Geraint Thomas talks to the media

Geraint Thomas talks to the media
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 52

Marcel Kittel speaks on stage

Marcel Kittel speaks on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 52

Marcel Kittel signs autographs

Marcel Kittel signs autographs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 52

Marcel Kittel takes a selfie with a fan

Marcel Kittel takes a selfie with a fan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 52

Didi the Devil signs autographs for fans

Didi the Devil signs autographs for fans
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 52

Marcel Kittel signs the mascot

Marcel Kittel signs the mascot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 52

Nils Politt shakes hands with a... well we're not entirely sure what it is

Nils Politt shakes hands with a... well we're not entirely sure what it is
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 52

Tao Geoghegan Hart, Geraint Thomas and Jonathan Castroviejo

Tao Geoghegan Hart, Geraint Thomas and Jonathan Castroviejo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 52

Geraint Thomas signs an autograph for a fan

Geraint Thomas signs an autograph for a fan
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 52

A cold looking Tao Geoghegan Hart

A cold looking Tao Geoghegan Hart
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 52

Jonathan Castroviejo helps Geraint Thomas sign autographs

Jonathan Castroviejo helps Geraint Thomas sign autographs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 52

Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas

Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 49 of 52

A fan takes a photo with Geraint Thomas

A fan takes a photo with Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 50 of 52

Geraint Thomas talks on stage

Geraint Thomas talks on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 51 of 52

The Sky team are introduced on stage

The Sky team are introduced on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 52 of 52

Pierre Latour dresses up

Pierre Latour dresses up
(Image credit: Twitter)

After the Saitama Criterium a couple of weeks ago, the peloton has moved to China for the second edition of the Shanghai Criterium. The racing isn’t until Saturday, but the riders got an opportunity to meet fans and try on some traditional clothes in the build-up to the event.

Related Articles

Kittel ends season early after frustrating year

Latour to return to racing at Giro dell'Emilia

Geraint Thomas targeting Tour de France victory despite Froome rivalry

Peter Sagan headlines Shanghai Criterium

Peter Sagan, Geraint Thomas, Marcel Kittel and Romain Bardet are the headline names at this year’s Shanghai Criterium, with Pierre Latour, Jakob Fuglsang and Matteo Trentin also set to take part at the weekend.

It was a cold and wet day but the fans still came out in force to meet the riders. Thomas, who also went to the Saitama Criterium two weeks ago, was in big demand for autographs. Fuglsang went to meet some local children and took them on in a bike race, with the kids giving him a run for his money.

Later on in the day, a few of the riders got to try on some traditional dress when they were paid a visit by the Beijing Opera. Thomas, Sagan, Kittel and Latour were given colour-coded outfits relating to the different jerseys of the Tour de France. The four also got to learn a few of the Opera's moves live on stage as fans watched on.