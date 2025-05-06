'It’s been a wild ride' – Caleb Ewan announces immediate retirement from pro cycling

By published

Shock announcement comes only months into new Ineos Grenadiers contract and return to winning ways

LODOSA SPAIN APRIL 08 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 64th Itzulia Basque Country 2025 Stage 2 a 1866km stage from PamplonaIruna to Lodosa UCIWT on April 08 2025 in Lodosa Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Caleb Ewan won a stage at Itzulia Basque Country in April (Image credit: Getty Images)

Caleb Ewan is to retire, effective immediately, putting an end to his 11-year career just months after joining Ineos Grenadiers on a last-minute contract.

Ewan and Ineos shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday morning, coming as a surprise to the cycling world.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.