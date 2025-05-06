Caleb Ewan is to retire, effective immediately, putting an end to his 11-year career just months after joining Ineos Grenadiers on a last-minute contract.

Ewan and Ineos shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday morning, coming as a surprise to the cycling world.

Ewan has won twice so far this season, once at Coppi e Bartali and once at Itzulia Basque Country in April – he won on stage 2 and did not start the third stage.

"After much thought, I've decided to retire from professional cycling, effective immediately," Ewan wrote.

"This sport has been a major part of my life, shaping my path and offering experiences I'll carry with me forever."

Ewan found himself without a contract at the end of 2024, after – it is understood – breaking his contract with Jayco AlUla, but failing to find a new team. He joined Ineos Grenadiers on a one-year contract at the end of January.

Despite finding success in Ineos colours, Ewan explained that a turbulent two years have affected his relationship with professional cycling.

"For as long as I can remember, my world has revolved around racing. The intense routine, the sacrifice, the search for constant improvement, the hunger to win - it's been my rhythm, by identity, but what once felt like everything to me no longer does," he said.

"The truth is that even when I crossed the line first, that feeling – the one you chase for years – faded quicker than it used to. My experiences of the past two seasons, in particular the second half of 2024, has taken a significant toll on my relationships with the sport."

"I'm happy I didn’t let that period define the end of my career and I am proud of what I achieved in a short but successful time with the INEOS Grenadiers."

Ewan dedicated most of his gratitude to Ineos, with whom he seemed to rediscover some physical form, if not mental happiness, after a tumultuous time, including a winless end to his career at Lotto and a difficult year at Jayco AlUla.

"The last few years haven’t been easy but in 2025 I found something again — not just legs, but belief — thanks to the INEOS Grenadiers," he said. "They gave me space, trust, and the environment to rediscover what I am capable of. I won again. I felt like myself again and I felt respected again. For that, I can’t thank them enough.

Ewan turned professional with Orica GreenEDGE in 2014 after coming up through their Jayco-AIS development path and riding as a stagiaire for the WorldTour team in 2014. He rode for the Australian squad until the end of 2018, when he made a move to Lotto Soudal, where he would spend five seasons before a return to Jayco AlUla.

During his 11-year career, Ewan became one of the best sprinters in the peloton, winning five stages apiece at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, one at the Vuelta a España, nine stages of his home tour the Tour Down Under and countless one-day wins for a palmarès that tallies 65 wins and 12 Grand Tour starts.

He's also a multiple-time national champion and has represented Australia twice at the Road World Championships.

Ewan's farewell statement included emotional thanks to various key figures in his career, including current and former teammates, his Australian national team, and his family.

"This journey hasn’t just been mine; it’s been ours," he said. "Your love, patience and belief never wavered, even when things were hard. I couldn’t have done any of it without you."

John Allert, CEO of Ineos Grenadiers, also paid tribute to the rider to whom his team gave a lifeline earlier this year.

"Thank you Caleb, on behalf of INEOS Grenadiers and everyone in our beautiful sport, for thrilling us with your unique and explosive brand of racing," he said. "You leave the sport with our respect and best wishes, and as a winner - in every sense of the word."