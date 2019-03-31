Hamilton takes Coppi e Bartali overall win
Mitchelton-Scott sweep final podium
Stage 5: Fiorano Modenese - Sassuolo
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3:48:02
|2
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:00:03
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|5
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Johnatan Cañaveral (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|9
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|10
|Miguel Eduardo Flórez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17:57:33
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:12
|3
|Nick Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:16
|4
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|5
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:26
|6
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|7
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:37
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|9
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:00:39
|10
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:42
