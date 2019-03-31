Trending

Hamilton takes Coppi e Bartali overall win

Mitchelton-Scott sweep final podium

Damien Howson, Lucas Hamilton and Nick Schultz on the Coppi e Bartali podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille) wins the final stage at Coppi e Bartali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille) wins the final stage at Coppi e Bartali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille), Davide Gabburo (Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM) and Damien Howson (Mitchelton) on the stage 5 podium at Coppi e bartali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The final Coppi e Bartali podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damien Howson, Lucas Hamilton and Nick Schultz on the Coppi e Bartali podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damien Howson, Lucas Hamilton and Nick Schultz before the start of the final stage at Coppi e Bartali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Coppi e Bartali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Coppi e Bartali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3:48:02
2Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:00:03
3Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
5Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8Johnatan Cañaveral (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
9Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
10Miguel Eduardo Flórez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott17:57:33
2Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:12
3Nick Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:16
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
5David de la Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:00:26
6Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
7Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:37
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
9Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:00:39
10Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:42

