Coppi e Bartali: Team Sky win stage 1b TTT

LottoNl-Jumbo's Eenkhoorn keeps overall lead

Team Sky claimed the victory in the short team time trial half-stage on the opening day of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. The result moved Sky's Chris Lawless into third overall behind the two escapees of the morning's stage, Pascal Eenkhoorn and Lawson Craddock.

Eenkhoorn's LottoNL-Jumbo team came in fourth on the stage, 11 seconds behind Sky and only one second behind Mitchelton-Scott and CCC Sprandi Polkowice. But more importantly, the Dutch team extended Eenkhoorn's lead by topping EF Education First-Drapac by 10 seconds.

“I didn’t feel super strong, but I could keep up with the pace. We really went very fast," Eenkhoorn said afterwards. “In the end, there were five of us left, finishing just behind the number two and three in about the same time. It’s nice that I got some extra time bonus in the general classification because of it.”

Craddock is now 12 seconds back in second place overall with three stages to come.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky0:14:44
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:10
3CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:11
5Trek-Segafredo0:01:13
6Androni Sidermac Bottechia0:00:16
7EF Education First-Drapac0:00:21
8Gazpro-RusVelo0:00:24
9Nippo Vini Fantini0:00:29
10Wilier Trestina-Selle Italia0:00:30
11Movistar Team0:00:31
12Aqua Blue Sport0:00:35
13Trevigiani Phonix - Hemus 18960:00:39
14One Pro Cycling
15Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:41
17Sangemini - MG.Kvis0:00:42
18Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:43
19Fortuneo Samsic0:00:47
20Bardiani - CSF0:00:48
21Caja Rural Seguros RGA0:00:53
22Israel Cycling Academy0:01:03
23Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:01:09
24Amore & Vita - Prodir0:01:12
25MsTina-Focus0:01:39

General Classification after stage 1b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2:27:32
2Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:12
3Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:01:02
4Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
5Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
6Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
7Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
8Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:12
9Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
11Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
13Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
14Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:13
15Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
16Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
17Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
20Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
21Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:16
22Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:18
23Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
25Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:23
26Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
27Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
28Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:26
29Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
30Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
31Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
32Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
33Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:28
34Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:31
35Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
36Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
37Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
38Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:32
39Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
40Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
41Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
42Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:33
43Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
44Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
45Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
46Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:37
47Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
48Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
49Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
50Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
51Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:01:41
52German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
53Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
54Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
55James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
56Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
57Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:43
58Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
59Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
60Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
61Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
63Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
64Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
65Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
66Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
67Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:01:44
68Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
69Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
70Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
71William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:45
72Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
73Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
74Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
75Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
76Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
77Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
78Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:49
79Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
80Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
81Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
82Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:50
83Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
86Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
87Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
88Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:54
89Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:55
90Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:05
94Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
95Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
96Enrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:02:11
97Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
98Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
99Marc Barnardinet (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:02:14
100Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
101Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:15
102Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:20
103Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:02:25
104Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:29
105Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:30
106Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Mstina Focus0:02:41
107Federico Zurlo (Ita) Mstina Focus
108Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:43
109Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:02:48
110Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:50
111Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:53
112Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
113Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:04
114Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:05
115Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:03:06
116Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:03:13
117Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:17
118Emil Dima (Rom) Mstina Focus
119Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:03:23
120Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:03:27
121Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:31
122Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:37
123Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
124Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:04:25
125Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:43
126Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:31
127Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
128Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:07:50
129Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:07:51
130Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:08:00
131Jake Kelly (GBr) One Pro Cycling
132Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:03
133Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:08:06
134Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:07
135Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:14
136Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:24
137Nicolo Gozzi (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:08:30
138Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
139Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
140Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:08:33
141Mirko Trosino (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
142Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:41
143Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:49
144Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:08:57
145Mattia Marcelli (Ita) Mstina Focus0:09:00
146Andrea Zanardini (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:09:07
147Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic0:09:18
148Nicolas Marini (Ita) Mstina Focus0:09:20
149Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:23
150Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:09:25
151Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:09:30
152Maris Bogdanovic (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
153Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
154Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
155Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
156Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling0:09:32
157Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:42
158Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:09:55
159Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
160Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic0:10:09
161Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:11
162Federico Orlandi (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:10:14
163Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:10:20
164Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Mstina Focus0:10:25
165Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:42
166Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:12:22
167Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:12:27
168Adrian Enrique Vargas (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:14:17

