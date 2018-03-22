Coppi e Bartali: Team Sky win stage 1b TTT
LottoNl-Jumbo's Eenkhoorn keeps overall lead
Stage 1b: Gatteo a Mare - Gatteo (TTT)
Team Sky claimed the victory in the short team time trial half-stage on the opening day of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. The result moved Sky's Chris Lawless into third overall behind the two escapees of the morning's stage, Pascal Eenkhoorn and Lawson Craddock.
Eenkhoorn's LottoNL-Jumbo team came in fourth on the stage, 11 seconds behind Sky and only one second behind Mitchelton-Scott and CCC Sprandi Polkowice. But more importantly, the Dutch team extended Eenkhoorn's lead by topping EF Education First-Drapac by 10 seconds.
“I didn’t feel super strong, but I could keep up with the pace. We really went very fast," Eenkhoorn said afterwards. “In the end, there were five of us left, finishing just behind the number two and three in about the same time. It’s nice that I got some extra time bonus in the general classification because of it.”
Craddock is now 12 seconds back in second place overall with three stages to come.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|0:14:44
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:10
|3
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:13
|6
|Androni Sidermac Bottechia
|0:00:16
|7
|EF Education First-Drapac
|0:00:21
|8
|Gazpro-RusVelo
|0:00:24
|9
|Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:00:29
|10
|Wilier Trestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:30
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|12
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:35
|13
|Trevigiani Phonix - Hemus 1896
|0:00:39
|14
|One Pro Cycling
|15
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:41
|17
|Sangemini - MG.Kvis
|0:00:42
|18
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|19
|Fortuneo Samsic
|0:00:47
|20
|Bardiani - CSF
|0:00:48
|21
|Caja Rural Seguros RGA
|0:00:53
|22
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:03
|23
|Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:01:09
|24
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:01:12
|25
|MsTina-Focus
|0:01:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:27:32
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:12
|3
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:02
|4
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|6
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:12
|9
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:13
|15
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:15
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:16
|22
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:18
|23
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:23
|26
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|27
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|28
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:26
|29
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|30
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|31
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|32
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:28
|34
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:31
|35
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|36
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|37
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|38
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:32
|39
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|40
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|41
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|42
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|43
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|44
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:37
|47
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|48
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|49
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|50
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|51
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:01:41
|52
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|53
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|54
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|55
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|56
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|57
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:43
|58
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|59
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|60
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|61
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|62
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|63
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|64
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|65
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|66
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|67
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:01:44
|68
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|69
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|70
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|71
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:45
|72
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|73
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|74
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|75
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|76
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|77
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|78
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:49
|79
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|80
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|81
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|82
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:50
|83
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|84
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|86
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|88
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:54
|89
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:55
|90
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:05
|94
|Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|95
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|96
|Enrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:02:11
|97
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|98
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|99
|Marc Barnardinet (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:02:14
|100
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|101
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:15
|102
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:20
|103
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|104
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:29
|105
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:30
|106
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Mstina Focus
|0:02:41
|107
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Mstina Focus
|108
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:43
|109
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:48
|110
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:50
|111
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:53
|112
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|113
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:04
|114
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:05
|115
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:03:06
|116
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:03:13
|117
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:17
|118
|Emil Dima (Rom) Mstina Focus
|119
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:23
|120
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:27
|121
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:31
|122
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:37
|123
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|124
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:04:25
|125
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:43
|126
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:31
|127
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|128
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:07:50
|129
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:07:51
|130
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:08:00
|131
|Jake Kelly (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|132
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:03
|133
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:08:06
|134
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:07
|135
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:14
|136
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:24
|137
|Nicolo Gozzi (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:08:30
|138
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|139
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|140
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:08:33
|141
|Mirko Trosino (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|142
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:08:41
|143
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:49
|144
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:57
|145
|Mattia Marcelli (Ita) Mstina Focus
|0:09:00
|146
|Andrea Zanardini (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:09:07
|147
|Michael Carbel (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:09:18
|148
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Mstina Focus
|0:09:20
|149
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:23
|150
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:09:25
|151
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:09:30
|152
|Maris Bogdanovic (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|153
|Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|154
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|155
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|156
|Emils Liepins (Lat) One Pro Cycling
|0:09:32
|157
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:42
|158
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:09:55
|159
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|160
|Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:10:09
|161
|Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:11
|162
|Federico Orlandi (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:10:14
|163
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:10:20
|164
|Vlad-Nicolae Dobre (Rom) Mstina Focus
|0:10:25
|165
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:42
|166
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:12:22
|167
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:12:27
|168
|Adrian Enrique Vargas (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:14:17
