Team Sky claimed the victory in the short team time trial half-stage on the opening day of the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. The result moved Sky's Chris Lawless into third overall behind the two escapees of the morning's stage, Pascal Eenkhoorn and Lawson Craddock.

Eenkhoorn's LottoNL-Jumbo team came in fourth on the stage, 11 seconds behind Sky and only one second behind Mitchelton-Scott and CCC Sprandi Polkowice. But more importantly, the Dutch team extended Eenkhoorn's lead by topping EF Education First-Drapac by 10 seconds.

“I didn’t feel super strong, but I could keep up with the pace. We really went very fast," Eenkhoorn said afterwards. “In the end, there were five of us left, finishing just behind the number two and three in about the same time. It’s nice that I got some extra time bonus in the general classification because of it.”

Craddock is now 12 seconds back in second place overall with three stages to come.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 0:14:44 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:10 3 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:11 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:13 6 Androni Sidermac Bottechia 0:00:16 7 EF Education First-Drapac 0:00:21 8 Gazpro-RusVelo 0:00:24 9 Nippo Vini Fantini 0:00:29 10 Wilier Trestina-Selle Italia 0:00:30 11 Movistar Team 0:00:31 12 Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:35 13 Trevigiani Phonix - Hemus 1896 0:00:39 14 One Pro Cycling 15 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:41 17 Sangemini - MG.Kvis 0:00:42 18 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 19 Fortuneo Samsic 0:00:47 20 Bardiani - CSF 0:00:48 21 Caja Rural Seguros RGA 0:00:53 22 Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:03 23 Biesse Carrera Gavardo 0:01:09 24 Amore & Vita - Prodir 0:01:12 25 MsTina-Focus 0:01:39