Image 1 of 16 The sprint was close but Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) got it (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) is the first leader of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) prepares to celebrate his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 The Coppi e Bartali peloton rolls out for stage 1b in Gatteo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) was back in action at the Coppi e Bartali race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 The Team Wiggins riders sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 South African national champion Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 The Fortuneo - Vital Concept team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 Manuel Senni swapped his BMC colours for the Italian nation team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) in the attack of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Filippo Pozzato (Wilier-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 The break of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Cannondale-Drapac lead the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) beats compatriot Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) won the morning road race stage at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali race in Italy.

The Frenchman was part of the break that formed after 30km of the 97km stage. He and compatriot Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) dropped the other riders in the move on the last climb with 16km to go and then held off the chasers to fight for victory.

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) won the sprint for third.

Later in the day the riders will face a 13.3km team time trial from Gatteo a mare to Gatteo.

