Liquigas light it up in team test
Team's strength helps Chicchi extend overall lead
Liquigas-Doimo's day of dominance continued at the Settimana Internazionale di Coppi e Bartali on Tuesday as they stormed to victory in the event's 15.6 kilometre team time trial.
The Italian squad's combined effort also saw Francesco Chicchi extend the overall race lead he'd opened in the morning's thrilling opener. De Rosa Stac-Plastic finished in second, with Lampre-Farnese Vini rounding out the stage podium.
As the first cab off the rank, Betonexpressz 200 Universal Caffé had been the first to halt the clock with a time of 19:42. The Continental squad were hardly expected to set the world on fire and as they were followed in, their time began its gradual shift down the leaderboard.
CDC Cavaliere was the first team to break the 19 minute barrier, with 18:37. However, their tenure at the top lasted only a matter of minutes as Adria Mobil bettered that mark by five seconds.
Adria Mobil's time held up until the second Professional Continental team to start, ISD-Neri, reduced the benchmark to 18:36. Moments later it appeared Ceramica Flaminia's Riccardo Riccò might be in with a chance of marking his comeback to racing with a leader's jersey, but their improvement lasted only until PSK Whirpool-Author had crossed the line.
De Rosa-Stac Plastic took the hot seat as they closed out their race with 18:00, but as Liquigas came through with 17:51 only Lampre could change the final order.
Unfortunately for the boys in blue and fuchsia it wasn't to be as they secured third place with their 18:06 effort.
|1
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:51
|2
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:09
|3
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:15
|4
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:24
|5
|ISD - Neri
|0:00:25
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|7
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:36
|8
|Adria Mobil
|0:00:41
|9
|CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:46
|10
|CarmioOro NGC
|0:01:00
|11
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:01:04
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:06
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|14
|Zheroquadro Radenska
|15
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:01:23
|16
|Miche
|0:01:28
|17
|Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:01:33
|18
|Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:01:51
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:14:35
|2
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:06
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:13
|10
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:15
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|12
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|13
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|14
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|15
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:21
|16
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|17
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|18
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:30
|21
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|22
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|23
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|24
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|25
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:31
|27
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|28
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|29
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|30
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|31
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|32
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|33
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:36
|34
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:42
|41
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|42
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|43
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|44
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|45
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|46
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|47
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|48
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:47
|49
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|50
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|51
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
|52
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|53
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|54
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:52
|55
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|56
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|57
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|58
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|59
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|60
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:55
|61
|Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:01:01
|62
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:02
|63
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:03
|64
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|65
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:06
|66
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|67
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|68
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|69
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:01:10
|70
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|71
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|72
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|73
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|74
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|75
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|76
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:12
|77
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|78
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|79
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|80
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|81
|Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|82
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|83
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|84
|Davide Bonucelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:01:16
|85
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:01:18
|86
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|87
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|88
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
|89
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|90
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|91
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|92
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|93
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
|94
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|95
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:01:29
|96
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|97
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|98
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|99
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|100
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|0:01:34
|101
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|102
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|103
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|104
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|105
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:01:36
|106
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:01:39
|107
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|108
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|109
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|110
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|111
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:01:40
|112
|Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|113
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:44
|114
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|115
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:49
|116
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:56
|117
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:01:57
|118
|Walter Proch (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|119
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|0:02:04
|120
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:02:05
|121
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:02:07
|122
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:02:39
|123
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:02:40
|124
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:03:34
|125
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:03:41
|126
|Guillermo Rubens Bongiorno (Arg) Zheroquadro Radenska
|127
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|128
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|129
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:03:49
|130
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|0:03:57
|131
|Ivan Melero Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:04:02
|132
|David Francisco Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|133
|Tamas Lengyel (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:04:20
|134
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|135
|Rida Cador (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|136
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|137
|Gianluca Coletta (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|138
|Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|139
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:05:25
|140
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:05:55
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|pts
|2
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|6
|4
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|5
|5
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|4
|6
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|7
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|2
|8
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|1
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:14:41
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:09
|3
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|4
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:15
|5
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:00:25
|8
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:36
|10
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:41
|11
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:46
|12
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:57
|13
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:01:04
|14
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:06
|15
|Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|17
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:01:12
|18
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|19
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|21
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|0:01:28
|22
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:01:33
|23
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|24
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:03:35
|25
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|26
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|0:03:51
|27
|David Francisco Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:03:56
|28
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:04:14
|29
|Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:05:49
|1
|Liquigas-Doimo
|6:08:21
|2
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:09
|3
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:15
|4
|Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:24
|5
|ISD - Neri
|0:00:25
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|7
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:36
|8
|Adria Mobil
|0:00:41
|9
|CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:46
|10
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:00
|11
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:01:04
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:06
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|14
|Zheroquadro Radenska
|15
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:01:23
|16
|Miche
|0:01:28
|17
|Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:01:33
|18
|Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:04:14
