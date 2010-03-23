Image 1 of 30 Liquigas - Doimo powers to victory in the stage 1b team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 30 Race leader Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 30 De Rosa - Stac Plastic finished second in the team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 30 Davide Cimolai (Liquigas-Doimo) leads the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 30 Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon rode the team time trial on their road bikes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 30 PSK Whirlpool - Author (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 30 Lampre - Farnese Vini finished third in the team time trial, 15 seconds behind Liquigas - Doimo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 30 CDC - Cavaliere (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 30 Colnago - CSF Inox (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 30 Androni Giocattoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 30 Colnago - CSF Inox (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 12 of 30 Mechanic Radek Pejcha preps a PSK Whirlpool - Author time trial bike. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 13 of 30 Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia), left, prepares to start the team time trial. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 14 of 30 Tomas Buchacek (PSK Whirlpool - Author) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 15 of 30 Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) remains in the leader's jersey after the team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 A very happy Liquigas-Doimo squad (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 30 Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 30 Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe were the first team out of the start house (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 30 Amore E Vita rode conventional road bikes in the team time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 30 Miche were another squad to run non-TT specific bikes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 30 Riccardo Riccò leads Ceramica Flaminia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 30 Riccardo Riccò swings off after taking a turn for Ceramica Flaminia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 30 Acqua and Sapone in formation (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 30 Vorarlberg-Corratec during their time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 30 Liquigas-Doimo charge towards victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 30 ISD - Neri en route to a fifth place finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Ceramica Flaminia (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 29 of 30 Race leader Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) added to his GC advantage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 Liquigas - Doimo riders celebrate their victory in the team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Liquigas-Doimo's day of dominance continued at the Settimana Internazionale di Coppi e Bartali on Tuesday as they stormed to victory in the event's 15.6 kilometre team time trial.

The Italian squad's combined effort also saw Francesco Chicchi extend the overall race lead he'd opened in the morning's thrilling opener. De Rosa Stac-Plastic finished in second, with Lampre-Farnese Vini rounding out the stage podium.

As the first cab off the rank, Betonexpressz 200 Universal Caffé had been the first to halt the clock with a time of 19:42. The Continental squad were hardly expected to set the world on fire and as they were followed in, their time began its gradual shift down the leaderboard.

CDC Cavaliere was the first team to break the 19 minute barrier, with 18:37. However, their tenure at the top lasted only a matter of minutes as Adria Mobil bettered that mark by five seconds.

Adria Mobil's time held up until the second Professional Continental team to start, ISD-Neri, reduced the benchmark to 18:36. Moments later it appeared Ceramica Flaminia's Riccardo Riccò might be in with a chance of marking his comeback to racing with a leader's jersey, but their improvement lasted only until PSK Whirpool-Author had crossed the line.

De Rosa-Stac Plastic took the hot seat as they closed out their race with 18:00, but as Liquigas came through with 17:51 only Lampre could change the final order.

Unfortunately for the boys in blue and fuchsia it wasn't to be as they secured third place with their 18:06 effort.

Full Results 1 Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:51 2 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:09 3 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:15 4 Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:24 5 ISD - Neri 0:00:25 6 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:30 7 PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:00:36 8 Adria Mobil 0:00:41 9 CDC - Cavaliere 0:00:46 10 CarmioOro NGC 0:01:00 11 Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:01:04 12 Acqua & Sapone 0:01:06 13 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:12 14 Zheroquadro Radenska 15 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:01:23 16 Miche 0:01:28 17 Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 0:01:33 18 Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 0:01:51

General classification after stage 1b 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:14:35 2 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:06 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:13 10 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:15 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 12 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 13 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 14 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 15 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:21 16 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 18 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:30 21 Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 22 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 23 Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 24 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 25 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:31 27 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 28 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 29 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 30 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 31 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 32 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 33 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:36 34 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 35 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 36 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 37 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 38 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 40 André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:00:42 41 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 42 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 43 Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 44 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 45 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 46 Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 47 Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 48 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:47 49 Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil 50 Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil 51 Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil 52 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 53 Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil 54 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:52 55 Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 56 Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 57 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 58 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 59 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 60 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:55 61 Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:01:01 62 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:02 63 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:03 64 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 65 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:06 66 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 67 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 68 Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 69 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:01:10 70 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 71 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 72 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 73 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 74 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 75 Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec 76 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:12 77 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 78 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 79 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 80 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 81 Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 82 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 83 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 84 Davide Bonucelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:01:16 85 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 0:01:18 86 David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 87 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 88 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska 89 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 90 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 91 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 92 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 93 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska 94 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 95 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:01:29 96 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 97 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 98 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 99 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad 100 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 0:01:34 101 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 102 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 103 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 104 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 105 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:01:36 106 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 0:01:39 107 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 108 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 109 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 110 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 111 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:01:40 112 Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 113 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:44 114 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 115 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:49 116 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:56 117 Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 0:01:57 118 Walter Proch (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 119 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:02:04 120 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:02:05 121 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:02:07 122 Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:02:39 123 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 0:02:40 124 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:03:34 125 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 0:03:41 126 Guillermo Rubens Bongiorno (Arg) Zheroquadro Radenska 127 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 128 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 129 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:03:49 130 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 0:03:57 131 Ivan Melero Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 0:04:02 132 David Francisco Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 133 Tamas Lengyel (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 0:04:20 134 Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 135 Rida Cador (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 136 Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 137 Gianluca Coletta (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 138 Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 139 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:05:25 140 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:05:55

Points classification 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 pts 2 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 6 4 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 5 5 André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 4 6 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 7 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 2 8 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 1

Best young rider classification 1 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:14:41 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:09 3 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 4 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:15 5 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:00:25 8 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:30 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 0:00:36 10 Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:41 11 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:46 12 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:57 13 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:01:04 14 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:06 15 Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 16 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 17 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska 0:01:12 18 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 19 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 21 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 0:01:28 22 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 0:01:33 23 Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 24 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 0:03:35 25 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 26 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 0:03:51 27 David Francisco Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 0:03:56 28 Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 0:04:14 29 Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:05:49