Liquigas light it up in team test

Team's strength helps Chicchi extend overall lead

Image 1 of 30

Liquigas - Doimo powers to victory in the stage 1b team time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 30

Race leader Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 30

De Rosa - Stac Plastic finished second in the team time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 30

Davide Cimolai (Liquigas-Doimo) leads the best young rider classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 30

Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon rode the team time trial on their road bikes.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 30

PSK Whirlpool - Author

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 30

Lampre - Farnese Vini finished third in the team time trial, 15 seconds behind Liquigas - Doimo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 30

CDC - Cavaliere

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 30

Colnago - CSF Inox

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 30

Androni Giocattoli

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 30

Colnago - CSF Inox

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 12 of 30

Mechanic Radek Pejcha preps a PSK Whirlpool - Author time trial bike.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 13 of 30

Riccardo Ricco' (Ceramica Flaminia), left, prepares to start the team time trial.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 14 of 30

Tomas Buchacek (PSK Whirlpool - Author)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 15 of 30

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) leads the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) remains in the leader's jersey after the team time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

A very happy Liquigas-Doimo squad

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 30

Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 30

Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe were the first team out of the start house

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 30

Amore E Vita rode conventional road bikes in the team time trial

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 30

Miche were another squad to run non-TT specific bikes

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 30

Riccardo Riccò leads Ceramica Flaminia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 30

Riccardo Riccò swings off after taking a turn for Ceramica Flaminia

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 30

Acqua and Sapone in formation

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 30

Vorarlberg-Corratec during their time trial

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 30

Liquigas-Doimo charge towards victory

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 30

ISD - Neri en route to a fifth place finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 30

Ceramica Flaminia

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 29 of 30

Race leader Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) added to his GC advantage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 30

Liquigas - Doimo riders celebrate their victory in the team time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Liquigas-Doimo's day of dominance continued at the Settimana Internazionale di Coppi e Bartali on Tuesday as they stormed to victory in the event's 15.6 kilometre team time trial.

The Italian squad's combined effort also saw Francesco Chicchi extend the overall race lead he'd opened in the morning's thrilling opener. De Rosa Stac-Plastic finished in second, with Lampre-Farnese Vini rounding out the stage podium.

As the first cab off the rank, Betonexpressz 200 Universal Caffé had been the first to halt the clock with a time of 19:42. The Continental squad were hardly expected to set the world on fire and as they were followed in, their time began its gradual shift down the leaderboard.

CDC Cavaliere was the first team to break the 19 minute barrier, with 18:37. However, their tenure at the top lasted only a matter of minutes as Adria Mobil bettered that mark by five seconds.

Adria Mobil's time held up until the second Professional Continental team to start, ISD-Neri, reduced the benchmark to 18:36. Moments later it appeared Ceramica Flaminia's Riccardo Riccò might be in with a chance of marking his comeback to racing with a leader's jersey, but their improvement lasted only until PSK Whirpool-Author had crossed the line.

De Rosa-Stac Plastic took the hot seat as they closed out their race with 18:00, but as Liquigas came through with 17:51 only Lampre could change the final order.

Unfortunately for the boys in blue and fuchsia it wasn't to be as they secured third place with their 18:06 effort.

Full Results
1Liquigas-Doimo0:17:51
2De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:09
3Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:15
4Ceramica Flaminia0:00:24
5ISD - Neri0:00:25
6Androni Giocattoli0:00:30
7PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:36
8Adria Mobil0:00:41
9CDC - Cavaliere0:00:46
10CarmioOro NGC0:01:00
11Vorarlberg - Corratec0:01:04
12Acqua & Sapone0:01:06
13Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:12
14Zheroquadro Radenska
15Amore & Vita - Conad0:01:23
16Miche0:01:28
17Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:01:33
18Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:01:51

General classification after stage 1b
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:14:35
2Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:06
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
4Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
5Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
6Alessandro Mauro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
7Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:13
10Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:15
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
12Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
13Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
14Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
15Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:21
16Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
18Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
20Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:30
21Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
22Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
23Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
24Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
25Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:31
27Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
28Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
29Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
30José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
31Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
32Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
33Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:36
34Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
35Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
36Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
37Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
40André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:42
41Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
42Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
43Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
44Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
45Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
46Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
47Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
48Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:47
49Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
50Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
51Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
52Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
53Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
54Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:52
55Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
56Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
57Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
58Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
59Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
60Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:55
61Davide D'Angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:01:01
62Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:02
63Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:03
64Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
65Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:01:06
66Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
67Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
68Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
69Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:01:10
70Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
71Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
72Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
73Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
74Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
75Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
76Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:01:12
77Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
78Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
79Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
80Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
81Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
82Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
83Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
84Davide Bonucelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:01:16
85Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:01:18
86David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
87Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
88Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
89Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
90Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
91Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
93Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
94Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
95Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:01:29
96Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
97Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
98Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
99Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
100Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche0:01:34
101Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
102Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
103Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
104Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
105Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:01:36
106Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:01:39
107Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
108Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
109Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
110Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
111Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:01:40
112Silvère Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
113Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:01:44
114Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
115Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:49
116Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:56
117Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:01:57
118Walter Proch (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
119Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:02:04
120Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:02:05
121Bernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:02:07
122Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:02:39
123Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:02:40
124Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:03:34
125Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:03:41
126Guillermo Rubens Bongiorno (Arg) Zheroquadro Radenska
127Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
128Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
129Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:03:49
130Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche0:03:57
131Ivan Melero Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:04:02
132David Francisco Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
133Tamas Lengyel (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:04:20
134Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
135Rida Cador (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
136Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
137Gianluca Coletta (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
138Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
139Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:05:25
140Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:05:55

Points classification
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10pts
2Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic6
4Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil5
5André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author4
6Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
7Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec2
8Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC1

Best young rider classification
1Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:14:41
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:09
3Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
4Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:15
5Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
7Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:00:25
8Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:30
9Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:36
10Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:41
11Andrea Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:46
12Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:57
13Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:01:04
14Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:01:06
15Cayet Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
16Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
17Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska0:01:12
18Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
19Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
20Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
21Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche0:01:28
22Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:01:33
23Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
24Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:03:35
25Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
26Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche0:03:51
27David Francisco Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:03:56
28Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:04:14
29Jure Zagar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:05:49

Teams classification
1Liquigas-Doimo6:08:21
2De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:09
3Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:15
4Ceramica Flaminia0:00:24
5ISD - Neri0:00:25
6Androni Giocattoli0:00:30
7PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:36
8Adria Mobil0:00:41
9CDC - Cavaliere0:00:46
10Carmiooro NGC0:01:00
11Vorarlberg - Corratec0:01:04
12Acqua & Sapone0:01:06
13Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:12
14Zheroquadro Radenska
15Amore & Vita - Conad0:01:23
16Miche0:01:28
17Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:01:33
18Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:04:14

