Image 1 of 13 The peloton is led home by Roberto Ferrari. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 13 Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 13 Riccardo Ricco held his high position in the GC. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 13 Alberto Loddo reacts to the lovely weather. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 13 A waterlogged Riccardo Ricco finishes the stage in Calcinato (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 13 Manuele Caddeo on the podium after stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 13 Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) tops his breakaway companions to win on stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 13 Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 13 Poland's Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 13 Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) wins the stage on a rainy day in Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 13 Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) on the podium in Lombardy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) maintained his lead in the GC. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 Poland's Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) sprints to the win in stage 1 of Lombardia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Poland's Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) outsprinted Swede Michael Stevenson (Sparebanken Vest - Ridley) and Italian Manuele Caddeo (Zheroquadro Radenska) at the end of a stage shortened due to severe weather conditions. The three escapees had a 30-second margin over chasers led to the line by Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa - Stac Plastic).

Italian Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) held onto his lead in the general classification..

The action started at kilometer 16 when Huzarski and Stevenson broke free with Caddeo chasing up to the pair after about three kilometres.

As the cold rain helped the trio inch out their lead to a maximum of 6:21 at km 72, the officials decided that the conditions were foul enough to warrant shortening the race by eliminating one of the circuits, bringing the 156.8 km stage to 135.7 km.

This helped motivate the teams to chase, and the lead dropped quickly to under five minutes, down to 2:35 by the start of the final lap. With Scarponi's lead threatened, the gap came down from 1:28 with just 4km to go, to under one minute with 2km remaining.

But the three riders pulled out just enough strength to hold off the peloton with 30 seconds to spare, with Huzarski taking his second win of the season after a stage of the Coppi & Bartali race last month.

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac - Plastic) led the peloton across the line, while Scarponi finished safely in the bunch to hold onto the overall lead.

Full Results

1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 3:12:30 2 Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:00:01 3 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:30 5 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 6 Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 7 Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 8 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 9 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank 10 Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 11 Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 12 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank 13 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 14 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC 17 Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 18 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 19 Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 20 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 21 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 22 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 23 Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 24 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo 26 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 28 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 29 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 30 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska 31 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 32 Woutx Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 33 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank 34 David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 35 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 36 Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 37 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 38 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 39 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 40 Giovanni Bernaudeu (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 41 Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 42 Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 43 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 44 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 45 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 46 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 47 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 48 Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad 49 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 50 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 51 Edwin Carvajal (Col) Miche 52 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 53 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 54 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 55 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 56 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 57 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 58 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 59 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 60 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 61 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 62 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 63 Olegs Melehs (Lat) Meridiana Kamen Team 64 Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 65 Andrea Noe' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 66 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 67 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 68 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 69 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 70 Jose' Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 71 Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 72 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 73 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 74 Santo Anza' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 75 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 76 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 77 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo 78 David Locher (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 79 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 80 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 81 Carlos Jose' Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 82 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 83 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 84 Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 85 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 86 Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC 87 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 88 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 89 Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank 90 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 91 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 92 Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 93 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 94 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 95 Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 96 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 97 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 98 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank 99 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 100 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:43 101 Daniele Ratto (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 102 Paride Grillo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 103 Filip Eidshiem (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 104 Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 105 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha 106 Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 107 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 108 Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo 109 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 110 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 111 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 112 Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 113 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 114 Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 115 Domenico Agosta (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 116 Alessandro Colo' (Ita) ISD - Neri 117 Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 118 Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 119 Raffaele Illiano (Ita) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 120 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 121 Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 122 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 123 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 124 Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC 125 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC 126 Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC 127 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 128 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 129 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 130 Nicola D'andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 131 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo 132 Urmo Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 133 Sergio Lagana' (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 134 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 135 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 136 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 137 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 138 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 139 Oleh Opryshko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 140 Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo 141 Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) Itera-Katusha 142 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 143 Krzysztof Krzywy (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:04:34 144 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:07:51 145 Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 146 Aurelien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team 147 Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo 148 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 149 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 150 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 151 Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC 152 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC 153 Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 154 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 155 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 156 Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 157 Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 158 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 159 Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 160 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 161 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 162 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 163 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 164 Sebastien Fournet Fayar (Fra) CarmioOro NGC 165 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 166 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 167 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 168 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 169 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 170 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank 171 Martin Schoffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 172 Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC 173 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 174 Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank 175 Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 176 Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 177 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 178 Mirko Battaglini (Ita) Team Nippo 179 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:13:32 180 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 0:14:29 181 Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:14:55 182 Gabriel Leppik (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 183 Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:15:22 184 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota NP Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere AB Cristiano Colombo (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota AB Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche AB Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley AB Andrea Capelli (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec AB Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska

General classification after stage 1 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:27:55 2 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:00:20 4 Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:21 5 Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:00:30 6 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 7 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:00:36 8 Carlos Jose' Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:40 9 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:41 10 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:42 11 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:00:43 12 Jose' Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:46 13 Andrea Noe' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:51 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 15 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:57 17 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:58 18 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:01:00 19 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:01:02 20 Woutx Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank 22 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 0:01:12 24 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:01:14 25 Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 26 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 27 Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri 0:01:15 28 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 29 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 30 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:01:17 31 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 32 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:19 33 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 34 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:20 35 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 36 Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:26 38 Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 39 Edwin Carvajal (Col) Miche 0:01:27 40 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC 0:01:29 41 Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 42 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:30 43 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:31 44 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:01:33 45 Daniele Ratto (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:01:34 46 Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 47 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 48 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:36 49 Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:01:38 50 Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 51 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 52 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:01:39 53 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska 54 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:01:43 55 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 56 Santo Anza' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:44 57 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 58 David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 0:01:46 59 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:01:47 60 Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:49 61 Sergio Lagana' (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:57 62 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:58 63 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:02:00 64 Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:02 65 Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:02:04 66 Olegs Melehs (Lat) Meridiana Kamen Team 67 Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 68 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 0:02:07 69 Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:02:08 70 Alessandro Colo' (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:02:09 71 Giovanni Bernaudeu (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 72 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:02:10 73 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:02:11 74 Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC 0:02:14 75 Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 76 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:19 77 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank 78 Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo 0:02:20 79 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 80 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:02:21 81 Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 82 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 83 Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:02:22 84 Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 0:02:24 85 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:25 86 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 87 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:26 88 Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:28 89 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:02:31 90 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:02:36 91 Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:02:37 92 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:02:38 93 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:02:44 94 Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:02:45 95 David Locher (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 0:02:46 96 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 97 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:53 98 Nicola D'andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:02:55 99 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:02:56 100 Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:02:59 101 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:01 102 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 103 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:02 104 Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC 0:03:03 105 Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 106 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 107 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha 108 Filip Eidshiem (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:03:06 109 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:08 110 Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 111 Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo 0:03:10 112 Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:12 113 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC 0:03:14 114 Domenico Agosta (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 115 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 116 Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 0:03:21 117 Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:03:22 118 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank 119 Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:27 120 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:03:32 121 Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:03:42 122 Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:03:46 123 Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:03:48 124 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:52 125 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo 0:03:54 126 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:04:05 127 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:04:11 128 Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:04:14 129 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:04:18 130 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo 0:04:25 131 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo 0:04:30 132 Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:04:32 133 Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:04:34 134 Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 135 Paride Grillo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:04:57 136 Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:05:00 137 Urmo Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 138 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:02 139 Raffaele Illiano (Ita) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:05:03 140 Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 0:06:40 141 Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:06:53 142 Oleh Opryshko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 143 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 0:07:59 144 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:22 145 Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank 146 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:24 147 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:08:33 148 Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 0:08:38 149 Sebastien Fournet Fayar (Fra) CarmioOro NGC 0:08:41 150 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:08:49 151 Krzysztof Krzywy (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 152 Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:51 153 Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 0:08:57 154 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:58 155 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:00 156 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:02 157 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank 0:09:04 158 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:09:05 159 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:17 160 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere 0:09:21 161 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 162 Mirko Battaglini (Ita) Team Nippo 0:09:22 163 Martin Schoffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:09:24 164 Aurelien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:09:28 165 Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 0:09:29 166 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:09:44 167 Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:09:47 168 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:09:50 169 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 0:10:26 170 Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC 171 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:29 172 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC 0:10:35 173 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:10:39 174 Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:10:42 175 Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:10:43 176 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:11:03 177 Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC 0:11:21 178 Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo 0:11:30 179 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:14:52 180 Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:17:07 181 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 0:17:14 182 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:17:38 183 Gabriel Leppik (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:19:39 184 Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota

Points classification 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 12 pts 2 Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 10 3 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 8 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 7 5 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 6 6 Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 5 7 Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 4 8 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 3 9 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank 2 10 Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 1

Young rider classification 1 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3:28:29 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:23 3 Woutx Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank 5 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 0:00:38 6 Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC 0:00:46 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:01:00 8 Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 9 Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:01:04 10 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:01:26 11 Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) Itera-Katusha 0:01:30 12 Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera-Katusha 13 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 0:01:33 14 Alessandro Colo' (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:01:35 15 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:01:36 16 Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC 0:01:40 17 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:45 18 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank 19 Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 0:01:47 20 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:51 22 Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:54 23 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:02:04 24 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:27 25 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:02:28 26 Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC 0:02:29 27 Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska 28 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 29 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha 30 Filip Eidshiem (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:02:32 31 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:34 32 Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 0:02:47 33 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:48 34 Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:53 35 Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:03:12 36 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:03:31 37 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:03:37 38 Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:03:40 39 Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:04:00 40 Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:04:26 41 Urmo Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 42 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:28 43 Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska 0:06:06 44 Oleh Opryshko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:06:19 45 Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank 0:07:48 46 Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 0:08:04 47 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:24 48 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:30 49 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:08:43 50 Mirko Battaglini (Ita) Team Nippo 0:08:48 51 Martin Schoffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:08:50 52 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Active Jet 0:09:16 53 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC 0:10:01 54 Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:10:08 55 Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy 0:10:09 56 Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC 0:10:47 57 Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:16:33 58 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 0:16:40 59 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:17:04 60 Gabriel Leppik (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 0:19:05 61 Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota