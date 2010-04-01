Trending

Huzarski sprints to win ahead of breakaway companions

Scarponi holds onto lead despite tough weather conditions

Image 1 of 13

The peloton is led home by Roberto Ferrari.

The peloton is led home by Roberto Ferrari.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 13

Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri)

Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 13

Riccardo Ricco held his high position in the GC.

Riccardo Ricco held his high position in the GC.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 13

Alberto Loddo reacts to the lovely weather.

Alberto Loddo reacts to the lovely weather.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 13

A waterlogged Riccardo Ricco finishes the stage in Calcinato

A waterlogged Riccardo Ricco finishes the stage in Calcinato
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 13

Manuele Caddeo on the podium after stage 1

Manuele Caddeo on the podium after stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 13

Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) tops his breakaway companions to win on stage 1

Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) tops his breakaway companions to win on stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 13

Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri)

Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 13

Poland's Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) takes the win

Poland's Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 13

Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) wins the stage on a rainy day in Italy

Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) wins the stage on a rainy day in Italy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 13

Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) on the podium in Lombardy

Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) on the podium in Lombardy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 13

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) maintained his lead in the GC.

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) maintained his lead in the GC.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 13

Poland's Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) sprints to the win in stage 1 of Lombardia

Poland's Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) sprints to the win in stage 1 of Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Poland's Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) outsprinted Swede Michael Stevenson (Sparebanken Vest - Ridley) and Italian Manuele Caddeo (Zheroquadro Radenska) at the end of a stage shortened due to severe weather conditions. The three escapees had a 30-second margin over chasers led to the line by Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa - Stac Plastic).

Italian Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) held onto his lead in the general classification..

The action started at kilometer 16 when Huzarski and Stevenson broke free with Caddeo chasing up to the pair after about three kilometres.

As the cold rain helped the trio inch out their lead to a maximum of 6:21 at km 72, the officials decided that the conditions were foul enough to warrant shortening the race by eliminating one of the circuits, bringing the 156.8 km stage to 135.7 km.

This helped motivate the teams to chase, and the lead dropped quickly to under five minutes, down to 2:35 by the start of the final lap. With Scarponi's lead threatened, the gap came down from 1:28 with just 4km to go, to under one minute with 2km remaining.

But the three riders pulled out just enough strength to hold off the peloton with 30 seconds to spare, with Huzarski taking his second win of the season after a stage of the Coppi & Bartali race last month.

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac - Plastic) led the peloton across the line, while Scarponi finished safely in the bunch to hold onto the overall lead.

Full Results

1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri3:12:30
2Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:00:01
3Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:30
5Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
6Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
7Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
8Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
9Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank
10Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
11Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
12Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
13Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
14Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
16Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
17Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
19Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
20Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
21Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
22Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
23Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
24Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
25Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
26Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
28Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
29Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
30Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
31Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Woutx Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
33Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank
34David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
35Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
36Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
37Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
38Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
39Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
40Giovanni Bernaudeu (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
41Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
42Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
43Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
44Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
45Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
46Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
47Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
48Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
49Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
50Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
51Edwin Carvajal (Col) Miche
52Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
53Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
54Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
55Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
56Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
57Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
58Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
59Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
60Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
62Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
63Olegs Melehs (Lat) Meridiana Kamen Team
64Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
65Andrea Noe' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
66Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
68Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
69Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
70Jose' Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
71Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
72Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
73Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
74Santo Anza' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
75Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
76Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
77Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
78David Locher (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
79Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
80Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
81Carlos Jose' Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
82Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
83Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
84Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
85Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
86Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
87Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
88Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
89Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
90Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
91Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
92Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
93Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
94Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
95Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
96Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
97Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
98Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
99Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
100Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank0:00:43
101Daniele Ratto (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
102Paride Grillo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
103Filip Eidshiem (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
104Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
105Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
106Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
107Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
108Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
109Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
110Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
111Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
112Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
113Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
114Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
115Domenico Agosta (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
116Alessandro Colo' (Ita) ISD - Neri
117Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
118Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
119Raffaele Illiano (Ita) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
120Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
121Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
122Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
123Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
124Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
125Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
126Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
127Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
128Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
129Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
130Nicola D'andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
131Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo
132Urmo Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
133Sergio Lagana' (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
134Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
135Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
136Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
137Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
138Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
139Oleh Opryshko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
140Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
141Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) Itera-Katusha
142Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
143Krzysztof Krzywy (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:04:34
144Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:07:51
145Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
146Aurelien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
147Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo
148Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
149Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
150Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
151Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
152Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
153Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
154Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
155Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
156Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
157Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
158Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
159Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
160Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
161Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
162Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
163Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
164Sebastien Fournet Fayar (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
165Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
166Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
167Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
168Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
169Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
170Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank
171Martin Schoffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
172Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
173Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
174Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
175Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
176Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
177Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
178Mirko Battaglini (Ita) Team Nippo
179Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:13:32
180Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche0:14:29
181Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:14:55
182Gabriel Leppik (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
183Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:15:22
184Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
NPLuca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
ABCristiano Colombo (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
ABMichael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
ABJohan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
ABAndrea Capelli (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
ABPavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska

General classification after stage 1
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:27:55
2Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:00:20
4Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:21
5Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:00:30
6Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
7Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:00:36
8Carlos Jose' Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:40
9Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:41
10Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:42
11Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:00:43
12Jose' Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:46
13Andrea Noe' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:51
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
15Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:57
17Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli0:00:58
18Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche0:01:00
19Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:01:02
20Woutx Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
21Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
22Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska0:01:12
24Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:01:14
25Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
26Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
27Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri0:01:15
28Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
29Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
30Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:01:17
31Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
32Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:19
33Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
34Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:20
35Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
36Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:01:26
38Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
39Edwin Carvajal (Col) Miche0:01:27
40Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC0:01:29
41Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
42Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:01:30
43Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:31
44Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:01:33
45Daniele Ratto (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:01:34
46Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
47Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
48Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:36
49Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:01:38
50Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
51Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
52Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:01:39
53Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
54Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri0:01:43
55Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
56Santo Anza' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:01:44
57Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
58David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:01:46
59Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:01:47
60Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:49
61Sergio Lagana' (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:57
62Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:58
63Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:02:00
64Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone0:02:02
65Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:02:04
66Olegs Melehs (Lat) Meridiana Kamen Team
67Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
68Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche0:02:07
69Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:02:08
70Alessandro Colo' (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:09
71Giovanni Bernaudeu (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
72Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:02:10
73Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:02:11
74Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC0:02:14
75Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
76Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:19
77Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
78Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo0:02:20
79Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
80Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:02:21
81Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
82Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:02:22
84Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:02:24
85Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank0:02:25
86Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
87Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:26
88Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:28
89Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:31
90Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:02:36
91Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:02:37
92Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:02:38
93Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:02:44
94Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:02:45
95David Locher (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:02:46
96Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
97Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:53
98Nicola D'andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:02:55
99Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:02:56
100Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:02:59
101Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:01
102Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
103Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:02
104Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC0:03:03
105Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
106Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
107Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
108Filip Eidshiem (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:03:06
109Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank0:03:08
110Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
111Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo0:03:10
112Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:12
113Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC0:03:14
114Domenico Agosta (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
115Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
116Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:03:21
117Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:03:22
118Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
119Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank0:03:27
120Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:03:32
121Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:42
122Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:03:46
123Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:03:48
124Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:52
125Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo0:03:54
126Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:04:05
127Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:04:11
128Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:04:14
129Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:04:18
130Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo0:04:25
131Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo0:04:30
132Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:04:32
133Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:04:34
134Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
135Paride Grillo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:04:57
136Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:05:00
137Urmo Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
138Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:05:02
139Raffaele Illiano (Ita) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:05:03
140Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:06:40
141Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:06:53
142Oleh Opryshko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
143Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) CarmioOro NGC0:07:59
144Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:22
145Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
146Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:24
147Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:08:33
148Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:08:38
149Sebastien Fournet Fayar (Fra) CarmioOro NGC0:08:41
150Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:08:49
151Krzysztof Krzywy (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
152Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:51
153Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:08:57
154Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:58
155Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:09:00
156Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:02
157Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank0:09:04
158Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:09:05
159Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:09:17
160Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:09:21
161Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
162Mirko Battaglini (Ita) Team Nippo0:09:22
163Martin Schoffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:09:24
164Aurelien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team0:09:28
165Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:09:29
166Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:09:44
167Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:09:47
168Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:09:50
169Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska0:10:26
170Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
171Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:29
172Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC0:10:35
173Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:10:39
174Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:10:42
175Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:10:43
176Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad0:11:03
177Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC0:11:21
178Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo0:11:30
179Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:14:52
180Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:17:07
181Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche0:17:14
182Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:17:38
183Gabriel Leppik (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:19:39
184Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota

Points classification
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri12pts
2Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley10
3Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska8
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic7
5Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad6
6Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota5
7Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team4
8Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche3
9Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank2
10Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley1

Young rider classification
1Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3:28:29
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:23
3Woutx Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
5Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska0:00:38
6Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC0:00:46
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:01:00
8Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
9Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:01:04
10Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:01:26
11Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:01:30
12Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
13Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche0:01:33
14Alessandro Colo' (Ita) ISD - Neri0:01:35
15Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:01:36
16Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC0:01:40
17Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:45
18Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
19Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:01:47
20Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank0:01:51
22Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:54
23Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:02:04
24Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:27
25Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:28
26Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC0:02:29
27Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
28Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
29Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
30Filip Eidshiem (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:02:32
31Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank0:02:34
32Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:02:47
33Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank0:02:48
34Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank0:02:53
35Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:03:12
36Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:03:31
37Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:03:37
38Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:40
39Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:04:00
40Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:04:26
41Urmo Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
42Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:28
43Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:06:06
44Oleh Opryshko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:06:19
45Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank0:07:48
46Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:08:04
47Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:24
48Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank0:08:30
49Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:08:43
50Mirko Battaglini (Ita) Team Nippo0:08:48
51Martin Schoffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:08:50
52Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Active Jet0:09:16
53Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC0:10:01
54Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:10:08
55Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:10:09
56Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC0:10:47
57Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:16:33
58Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche0:16:40
59Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:17:04
60Gabriel Leppik (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:19:05
61Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota

Teams classification
1ISD - Neri9:38:30
2Zheroquadro Radenska0:00:01
3Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:00:14
4De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:30
5Rabobank
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7CCC Polsat Polkowice
8Itera-Katusha
9Miche
10Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
11Amore & Vita - Conad
12Vorarlberg - Corratec
13Meridiana Kamen Team
14Bbox Bouygues Telecom
15Androni Giocattoli
16Acqua & Sapone
17Ceramica Flaminia
18CDC - Cavaliere
19Colnago - CSF Inox
20CarmioOro NGC
21Team Nippo0:00:43
22Price - Custom Bikes
23Atlas Personal - BMC
24Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:00:56
25Mroz Active Jet

