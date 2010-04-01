Huzarski sprints to win ahead of breakaway companions
Scarponi holds onto lead despite tough weather conditions
Poland's Bartosz Huzarski (ISD - Neri) outsprinted Swede Michael Stevenson (Sparebanken Vest - Ridley) and Italian Manuele Caddeo (Zheroquadro Radenska) at the end of a stage shortened due to severe weather conditions. The three escapees had a 30-second margin over chasers led to the line by Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa - Stac Plastic).
Italian Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) held onto his lead in the general classification..
The action started at kilometer 16 when Huzarski and Stevenson broke free with Caddeo chasing up to the pair after about three kilometres.
As the cold rain helped the trio inch out their lead to a maximum of 6:21 at km 72, the officials decided that the conditions were foul enough to warrant shortening the race by eliminating one of the circuits, bringing the 156.8 km stage to 135.7 km.
This helped motivate the teams to chase, and the lead dropped quickly to under five minutes, down to 2:35 by the start of the final lap. With Scarponi's lead threatened, the gap came down from 1:28 with just 4km to go, to under one minute with 2km remaining.
But the three riders pulled out just enough strength to hold off the peloton with 30 seconds to spare, with Huzarski taking his second win of the season after a stage of the Coppi & Bartali race last month.
Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac - Plastic) led the peloton across the line, while Scarponi finished safely in the bunch to hold onto the overall lead.
Full Results
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|3:12:30
|2
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:00:01
|3
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:30
|5
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|6
|Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|7
|Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|8
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|9
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|11
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|12
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|14
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|17
|Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|19
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|20
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|22
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|23
|Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|24
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
|26
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|28
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|29
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|30
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
|31
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Woutx Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank
|34
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|35
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|36
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|37
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|38
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|39
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Giovanni Bernaudeu (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|41
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|42
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|43
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|44
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|45
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|46
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|48
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|49
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|50
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|51
|Edwin Carvajal (Col) Miche
|52
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|53
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|54
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|55
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|57
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|59
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|60
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|62
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|63
|Olegs Melehs (Lat) Meridiana Kamen Team
|64
|Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|65
|Andrea Noe' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|66
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|67
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|68
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|69
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|70
|Jose' Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|72
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|73
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|74
|Santo Anza' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|75
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|76
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|77
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
|78
|David Locher (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|79
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|80
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|81
|Carlos Jose' Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|83
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|84
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|85
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|86
|Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|87
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|88
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|89
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
|90
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|91
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|92
|Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|93
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|94
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|95
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|96
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|97
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|98
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
|99
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|100
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:43
|101
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|102
|Paride Grillo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|103
|Filip Eidshiem (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|104
|Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|105
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|106
|Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|107
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|108
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
|109
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|110
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|111
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|112
|Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|113
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|114
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|115
|Domenico Agosta (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|116
|Alessandro Colo' (Ita) ISD - Neri
|117
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|118
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|119
|Raffaele Illiano (Ita) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|120
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|121
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|122
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|123
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|124
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|125
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|126
|Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|127
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|128
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|129
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|130
|Nicola D'andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|131
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo
|132
|Urmo Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|133
|Sergio Lagana' (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|134
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|135
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|136
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|137
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|138
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Oleh Opryshko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|140
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|141
|Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|142
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|143
|Krzysztof Krzywy (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:04:34
|144
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:07:51
|145
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|146
|Aurelien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
|147
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo
|148
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|149
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|150
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
|152
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
|153
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|154
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|155
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|156
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|157
|Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|158
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|159
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|160
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|161
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|162
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|163
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|164
|Sebastien Fournet Fayar (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|165
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|166
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|167
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|168
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|169
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|170
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank
|171
|Martin Schoffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|172
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|173
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|174
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
|175
|Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|176
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|177
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|178
|Mirko Battaglini (Ita) Team Nippo
|179
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:13:32
|180
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|0:14:29
|181
|Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:14:55
|182
|Gabriel Leppik (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|183
|Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:15:22
|184
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|NP
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|AB
|Cristiano Colombo (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|AB
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|AB
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|AB
|Andrea Capelli (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|AB
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:27:55
|2
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|0:00:20
|4
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:21
|5
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:30
|6
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|7
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:00:36
|8
|Carlos Jose' Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:40
|9
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:41
|10
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:42
|11
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:00:43
|12
|Jose' Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:46
|13
|Andrea Noe' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:51
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|15
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:57
|17
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:58
|18
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|0:01:00
|19
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:01:02
|20
|Woutx Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:01:12
|24
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:01:14
|25
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|26
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|0:01:15
|28
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|29
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|30
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:01:17
|31
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|32
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:19
|33
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|34
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:20
|35
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|36
|Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:26
|38
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|39
|Edwin Carvajal (Col) Miche
|0:01:27
|40
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:01:29
|41
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|42
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:30
|43
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:31
|44
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:01:33
|45
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:01:34
|46
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|47
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|48
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:36
|49
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:01:38
|50
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|51
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|52
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:01:39
|53
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
|54
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:01:43
|55
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|56
|Santo Anza' (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:44
|57
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|58
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:01:46
|59
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:01:47
|60
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:49
|61
|Sergio Lagana' (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:57
|62
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:58
|63
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:02:00
|64
|Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:02
|65
|Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:02:04
|66
|Olegs Melehs (Lat) Meridiana Kamen Team
|67
|Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|68
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|0:02:07
|69
|Nicholas Sanderson (Aus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:02:08
|70
|Alessandro Colo' (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:09
|71
|Giovanni Bernaudeu (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|72
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|0:02:10
|73
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:02:11
|74
|Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:02:14
|75
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|76
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:19
|77
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
|78
|Vincenzo Garofalo (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:02:20
|79
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|80
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:02:21
|81
|Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|82
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:02:22
|84
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:02:24
|85
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:25
|86
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:26
|88
|Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:28
|89
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:31
|90
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:02:36
|91
|Stefano Usai (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:02:37
|92
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:02:38
|93
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:02:44
|94
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:02:45
|95
|David Locher (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:02:46
|96
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|97
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:53
|98
|Nicola D'andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:02:55
|99
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:02:56
|100
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:02:59
|101
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:01
|102
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|103
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:02
|104
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:03:03
|105
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|106
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|107
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|108
|Filip Eidshiem (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:03:06
|109
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:08
|110
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|111
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:03:10
|112
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:12
|113
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:03:14
|114
|Domenico Agosta (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|115
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|116
|Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:03:21
|117
|Serhy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:03:22
|118
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
|119
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:27
|120
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:03:32
|121
|Salvatore Commesso (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:03:42
|122
|Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:03:46
|123
|Artur Detko (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:03:48
|124
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:52
|125
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
|0:03:54
|126
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:04:05
|127
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:04:11
|128
|Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:04:14
|129
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:04:18
|130
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:04:25
|131
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:04:30
|132
|Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:04:32
|133
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:04:34
|134
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|135
|Paride Grillo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:04:57
|136
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:05:00
|137
|Urmo Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|138
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:02
|139
|Raffaele Illiano (Ita) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:05:03
|140
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:06:40
|141
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:06:53
|142
|Oleh Opryshko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|143
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|0:07:59
|144
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:22
|145
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
|146
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:24
|147
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:08:33
|148
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:08:38
|149
|Sebastien Fournet Fayar (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|0:08:41
|150
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:08:49
|151
|Krzysztof Krzywy (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|152
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:51
|153
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:08:57
|154
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|155
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:00
|156
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:02
|157
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank
|0:09:04
|158
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:09:05
|159
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:17
|160
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:09:21
|161
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|162
|Mirko Battaglini (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:09:22
|163
|Martin Schoffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:09:24
|164
|Aurelien Passeron (Fra) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:09:28
|165
|Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:09:29
|166
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:09:44
|167
|Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:09:47
|168
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:09:50
|169
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:10:26
|170
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|171
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:29
|172
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:10:35
|173
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:10:39
|174
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:10:42
|175
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:10:43
|176
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:11:03
|177
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:11:21
|178
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:11:30
|179
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:14:52
|180
|Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:17:07
|181
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|0:17:14
|182
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:17:38
|183
|Gabriel Leppik (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:19:39
|184
|Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|12
|pts
|2
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|10
|3
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|8
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|7
|5
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|6
|6
|Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|5
|7
|Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|4
|8
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|3
|9
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|10
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|1
|1
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3:28:29
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:23
|3
|Woutx Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:00:38
|6
|Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:00:46
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:01:00
|8
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|9
|Dmitriy Ignatiev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:01:04
|10
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:01:26
|11
|Rodriges Arguelyes (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:01:30
|12
|Stanislav Volkov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|13
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|0:01:33
|14
|Alessandro Colo' (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:01:35
|15
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|0:01:36
|16
|Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:01:40
|17
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:45
|18
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|Lukas Kalt (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:01:47
|20
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:51
|22
|Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:54
|23
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:02:04
|24
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:27
|25
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:28
|26
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:02:29
|27
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|28
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|30
|Filip Eidshiem (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:02:32
|31
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:34
|32
|Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:02:47
|33
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:48
|34
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:53
|35
|Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:03:12
|36
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:03:31
|37
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:03:37
|38
|Juraj Ugrinic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:03:40
|39
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:04:00
|40
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:04:26
|41
|Urmo Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|42
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:28
|43
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:06:06
|44
|Oleh Opryshko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:06:19
|45
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
|0:07:48
|46
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:08:04
|47
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:24
|48
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:30
|49
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:43
|50
|Mirko Battaglini (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:08:48
|51
|Martin Schoffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:08:50
|52
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|0:09:16
|53
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:10:01
|54
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:10:08
|55
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:10:09
|56
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
|0:10:47
|57
|Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:16:33
|58
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|0:16:40
|59
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:17:04
|60
|Gabriel Leppik (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:19:05
|61
|Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|1
|ISD - Neri
|9:38:30
|2
|Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:00:01
|3
|Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:00:14
|4
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:30
|5
|Rabobank
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|Itera-Katusha
|9
|Miche
|10
|Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|11
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|12
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|13
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|14
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|16
|Acqua & Sapone
|17
|Ceramica Flaminia
|18
|CDC - Cavaliere
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|CarmioOro NGC
|21
|Team Nippo
|0:00:43
|22
|Price - Custom Bikes
|23
|Atlas Personal - BMC
|24
|Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:00:56
|25
|Mroz Active Jet
