Moolman Pasio sprints to stage 3 win at Setmana Valenciana

Image 1 of 5 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) takes the win on stage 3 (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images) The final dash for the line in Altea (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images) Becky Storrie (Team DSM) leads an attack early on stage 3 (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images) UAE Team ADQ and Jumbo-Visma lead the peloton (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images) Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) during stage 3 (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images)

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio took her first win for her new AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep team on stage 3 of the Setmana Valenciana Fèminas, beating Amanda Spratt (Trek-Segafredo) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) in a three-woman sprint in Altea.

Having been out of the front of the race for over 50km, Moolman Pasio beat her breakaway companions Spratt and Van Vleuten into second and third to take her first win for her new team.

Despite it clearly being a day for the climbers, the hilliest day of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana came down to a sprint for the line in Altea.

After escaping the peloton on the long Alto Tudons climb, the penultimate ascent of the day, the Van Vleuten, Moolman-Pasio and Spratt were unable to shake one another on the climb to Confrides and contested the flat finale between themselves.

Van Vleuten hit out first, but it was Moolman Pasio who was able to sustain her sprint for the longest and cross the line with one arm raised in victory.

More to come...

