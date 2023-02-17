Balsamo strikes again to win stage 2 at Setmana Valenciana
Italian beats Lotta Henttala and the USA's Megan Jastrab
Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) secured her second sprint stage win in as many days at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.
The Italian national champion positioned herself on the back of rival UAE Team ADQ’s lead-out and then launched her winning sprint out of the final round-about to take the stage 2 win and extend her lead in the overall classification.
Lotta Henttala (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) finished second to Balsamo for the second day in a row, with the USA's Megan Jastrab (Team DSM) taking third place in Vila-Real.
Balsamo leads the overall classification as the race heads into the stage 3 mountainous 132km from Agost to Altea on Saturday.
More to follow.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
