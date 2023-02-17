Balsamo strikes again to win stage 2 at Setmana Valenciana

Image 1 of 9 Elisa Balsamo struck again at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo wona gain at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines (Image credit: Getty Images) Annemiek van Vleuten wears number 1 at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines (Image credit: Getty Images) Annemiek van Vleuten's world champion's bike (Image credit: Getty Images) Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) British champion Alice Towers (Canyon-Sram) (Image credit: Getty Images) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig made her 2023 season debut at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo with her Trek-Segafredo teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 2 of the Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) secured her second sprint stage win in as many days at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.

The Italian national champion positioned herself on the back of rival UAE Team ADQ’s lead-out and then launched her winning sprint out of the final round-about to take the stage 2 win and extend her lead in the overall classification.

Lotta Henttala (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) finished second to Balsamo for the second day in a row, with the USA's Megan Jastrab (Team DSM) taking third place in Vila-Real.

Balsamo leads the overall classification as the race heads into the stage 3 mountainous 132km from Agost to Altea on Saturday.

More to follow.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)