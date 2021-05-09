Zigart takes final stage of Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
By Cyclingnews
Van Vleuten seals overall
Stage 4: Finestrat - Alicante
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cristian Rodriguez wins Tour du RwandaPiccoli, Hoehn round out final podium as Total Direct Energie rider wins final stage
-
Koretzky gets the better of Schurter in Albstadt World CupFleuckiger rounds out podium as Pidcock, van der Poel take 5th, 7th
-
Zigart takes final stage of Setmana Ciclista ValencianaVan Vleuten seals overall
-
Lecomte untouchable as French 1-2 Women's XCO at Albstadt World CupFerrand Prevot, Batten round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.