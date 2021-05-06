Setmana Ciclista Valenciana: Annemiek van Vleuten takes stage 1 victory after crashing on final descent

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) secured a solo victory in the opening stage at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana on Thursday. The European Champion attacked over the final climb, a despite crashing on the descent, she crossed the finish line alone to take the stage win and the first leader's jersey in the four-day event.

"I am very happy to be in the Setmana Valenciana. I have enjoyed [the race] very much. I am not the team leader in this race. We will continue to play our cards," van Vleuten said.

The opening stage offered a 125km race between Barxeta and Gandia. There were four categorised climbs at Alto Barxeta (10.8km), Alto Serra Grossa (65km), Alto Barxeta (98.6km) and then Alto Barx (111km), followed by a descent and then a flat 3km to the finish line in Gandia.

A two-rider breakaway cleared the field over the Alto Barxeta with Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) and Heidi Franz (Rally Cycling) that built a lead out to 1:30 on the main peloton. Their gap increased to 2:40 minutes after the first hour of racing, while Team BikeExchange and Movistar set a quick pace behind them.

Shapira rode away from Franz over the Alto Serra Grossa at the 65km mark, and built a solo lead out to 2:30 ahead of the field.

Eight chasers emerged behind that initially included Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), Urska Žigart (Team Bike Exchange), Alicia Gonzalez (Movistar) and Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally Cycling), later joined by Rasa Leleivytė (Aromitalia-Basso-Viano), Anastasiia Chursina (Ale BTC Ljubljana) and Giorgia Vettorello (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo).

Shapira kept her lead over the Alto Barxeta with 26km to go, but she was soon caught and passed by late-race attackers Van Vleuten and Mavi Garcia (Ale BTC Ljublana).

Van Vleuten made her solo bid for victory and with 15km to go held a sizable lead on what was left of the peloton over the top of the final ascent of the stage - Alto Barx. She crashed on the final descent, but after a quick bike change, she was back up and racing, and crossed the line with a solo victory.