Setmana Ciclista Valenciana past winners

Champions 2017-2020

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2020Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling
2019Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
2018Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
2017Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling

 

