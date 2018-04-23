Langvad doubles up in Sea Otter
Courtney, Richards round out XC podium
XC Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad
|1:13:04
|2
|Kate Courtney
|0:00:06
|3
|Evie Richards
|0:00:08
|4
|Erin Huck
|0:01:08
|5
|Chloe Woodruff
|0:01:32
|6
|Haley Batten
|0:01:48
|7
|Lea Davison
|0:02:14
|8
|Sofia Gomez
|0:02:35
|9
|Catharine Pendrel
|10
|Maghalie Rochette
|0:03:09
|11
|Haley Smith
|12
|Katerina Nash
|13
|Emily Batty
|0:04:52
|14
|Alexis Skarda
|0:05:33
|15
|Gwendalyn Gibson
|0:05:54
|16
|Kelsey Urban
|0:06:03
|17
|Crystal Anthony
|0:06:35
|18
|Christine Eikmeier
|0:06:38
|19
|Emma Maaranen
|0:07:12
|20
|Cindy Montambault
|0:07:37
|21
|Amy Beisel
|0:07:39
|22
|Rebecca Beaumont
|23
|Kaysee Armstrong
|24
|Ellen Noble
|0:08:21
|25
|Sonya Looney
|0:08:54
|26
|Bianca Haw
|0:09:27
|27
|Lindsay Dwyer
|0:10:13
|28
|Rachel Anders
|0:10:35
|29
|Nicole Tittensor
|0:11:08
|30
|Fairlee Frey
|31
|Sidney Mcgill
|32
|Victoria Barclay
|33
|Kristine Contento-Angell
|34
|Elizabeth Saenz
|35
|Kaydee Raths
|36
|Pilar Corvalan Bustos
|37
|Sienna Leger Redel
|38
|Anayantzi Guzman
|39
|Lauren Desrosiers
|40
|Jordan Dubvé˜Ívé‚Äì
|DNF
|Jennifer Malik
|DNF
|Kayley Burdine
|DNF
|Hayley Bates
|DNS
|Liza Hartlaub
|DNS
|Kate Fluker
|DNS
|Nikki Peterson
|DNS
|Mary Maroon
|DNS
|Amanda Nauman
