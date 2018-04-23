Trending

Langvad doubles up in Sea Otter

Courtney, Richards round out XC podium

Image 1 of 30

Erin Huck (Construction Zone) at the start. She is coming off of wins at Bonelli Park.

Erin Huck (Construction Zone) at the start. She is coming off of wins at Bonelli Park.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 30

Kate Courtney (Specialized) leading Chloe Woodruff through some trees at the top of the course

Kate Courtney (Specialized) leading Chloe Woodruff through some trees at the top of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 30

Annika Langvad (Specialized) was quite attentive to all the moves at the front

Annika Langvad (Specialized) was quite attentive to all the moves at the front
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 30

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) rode with the leaders for several laps but then lost contact

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) rode with the leaders for several laps but then lost contact
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 30

Kate Courtney (Specialized) whittled down the lead group with her impressive climbing

Kate Courtney (Specialized) whittled down the lead group with her impressive climbing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 30

Erin Huck (Construction Zone) leading a group of ten back to the start/finish during second lap

Erin Huck (Construction Zone) leading a group of ten back to the start/finish during second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 30

Kate Courtney (Specialized) attacking on the steepest climb

Kate Courtney (Specialized) attacking on the steepest climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 30

Vicki Barclay (Stans NoTubes) having no problems with a rocky descent

Vicki Barclay (Stans NoTubes) having no problems with a rocky descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 30

Kate Courtney (Specialized) leading Annika Langvad and Evie Richards (Trek Factory Team) during the fourth lap of six.

Kate Courtney (Specialized) leading Annika Langvad and Evie Richards (Trek Factory Team) during the fourth lap of six.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 30

Annika Langvad (Specialized) chasing her teammate Kate Courtney

Annika Langvad (Specialized) chasing her teammate Kate Courtney
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 30

Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) leading the chase group during the fourth lap

Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) leading the chase group during the fourth lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 30

Former World Champion Catharine Pendrel found herself chasing the last couple laps

Former World Champion Catharine Pendrel found herself chasing the last couple laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 30

Annika Langvad (Specialized) takes the cross-country win and sweeps the weekend at Sea Otter Classic

Annika Langvad (Specialized) takes the cross-country win and sweeps the weekend at Sea Otter Classic
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 30

Kate Courtney (Specialized took second place and certainly was the most aggressive rider today

Kate Courtney (Specialized took second place and certainly was the most aggressive rider today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 30

The Pro Womenâ€™s start was on the Laguna Seca track

The Pro Womenâ€™s start was on the Laguna Seca track
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 30

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) on the second row of the start

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) on the second row of the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 30

Chloe Woodruffn (Stans-Pivot) on the froth row of the start

Chloe Woodruffn (Stans-Pivot) on the froth row of the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 30

Kate Courtney (Specialized) leading down some switchbacks during the first lap

Kate Courtney (Specialized) leading down some switchbacks during the first lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 30

Kate Courtney (Specialized) went on the attack early but was not able to shake the main contenders

Kate Courtney (Specialized) went on the attack early but was not able to shake the main contenders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 30

Riders were treated to spectacular views in the hills surrounding Laguna Seca Raceway

Riders were treated to spectacular views in the hills surrounding Laguna Seca Raceway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 30

Former World Marathon Champion Sonya Looney riding across the top of the course

Former World Marathon Champion Sonya Looney riding across the top of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 30

Kate Courtney (Specialized) leading teammate Annika Langvad and several others up the longest climb.

Kate Courtney (Specialized) leading teammate Annika Langvad and several others up the longest climb.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 30

Catherine Pendrel and Clif teammate Haley Batten riding in the lead group during the third lap

Catherine Pendrel and Clif teammate Haley Batten riding in the lead group during the third lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 30

Lea Davison (Clif Pro Team) and Sofia Gomez-Villafane (Stans-Pivot) worked together for nearly the entire race

Lea Davison (Clif Pro Team) and Sofia Gomez-Villafane (Stans-Pivot) worked together for nearly the entire race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 30

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) got gapped early and then rode alone for much of the race

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) got gapped early and then rode alone for much of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 30

Kate Courtney (Specialized) descends over a rock garden with the race lead

Kate Courtney (Specialized) descends over a rock garden with the race lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 30

Annika Langvad (Specialized) following Kate Courtney (Specialized) who she won Cape Epic with

Annika Langvad (Specialized) following Kate Courtney (Specialized) who she won Cape Epic with
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 30

Heley Batten was the only Clif rider who could stay with Specialized duo mid-race

Heley Batten was the only Clif rider who could stay with Specialized duo mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 30

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) on a rocky descent

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) on a rocky descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 30

Specialized teammates Kate Courtney and Annika Langvad congratulate each other at the finish

Specialized teammates Kate Courtney and Annika Langvad congratulate each other at the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad1:13:04
2Kate Courtney0:00:06
3Evie Richards0:00:08
4Erin Huck0:01:08
5Chloe Woodruff0:01:32
6Haley Batten0:01:48
7Lea Davison0:02:14
8Sofia Gomez0:02:35
9Catharine Pendrel
10Maghalie Rochette0:03:09
11Haley Smith
12Katerina Nash
13Emily Batty0:04:52
14Alexis Skarda0:05:33
15Gwendalyn Gibson0:05:54
16Kelsey Urban0:06:03
17Crystal Anthony0:06:35
18Christine Eikmeier0:06:38
19Emma Maaranen0:07:12
20Cindy Montambault0:07:37
21Amy Beisel0:07:39
22Rebecca Beaumont
23Kaysee Armstrong
24Ellen Noble0:08:21
25Sonya Looney0:08:54
26Bianca Haw0:09:27
27Lindsay Dwyer0:10:13
28Rachel Anders0:10:35
29Nicole Tittensor0:11:08
30Fairlee Frey
31Sidney Mcgill
32Victoria Barclay
33Kristine Contento-Angell
34Elizabeth Saenz
35Kaydee Raths
36Pilar Corvalan Bustos
37Sienna Leger Redel
38Anayantzi Guzman
39Lauren Desrosiers
40Jordan Dubvé˜Ívé‚Äì
DNFJennifer Malik
DNFKayley Burdine
DNFHayley Bates
DNSLiza Hartlaub
DNSKate Fluker
DNSNikki Peterson
DNSMary Maroon
DNSAmanda Nauman

Latest on Cyclingnews