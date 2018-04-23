Cooper solos to Sea Otter victory
Grotts tops Rohrbach for second
XC Men: -
Image 1 of 30
Image 2 of 30
Image 3 of 30
Image 4 of 30
Image 5 of 30
Image 6 of 30
Image 7 of 30
Image 8 of 30
Image 9 of 30
Image 10 of 30
Image 11 of 30
Image 12 of 30
Image 13 of 30
Image 14 of 30
Image 15 of 30
Image 16 of 30
Image 17 of 30
Image 18 of 30
Image 19 of 30
Image 20 of 30
Image 21 of 30
Image 22 of 30
Image 23 of 30
Image 24 of 30
Image 25 of 30
Image 26 of 30
Image 27 of 30
Image 28 of 30
Image 29 of 30
Image 30 of 30
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Cooper
|1:24:07
|2
|Howard Grotts
|0:00:26
|3
|Nicola Rohrbach
|0:01:22
|4
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez
|0:01:52
|5
|Peter Disera
|0:01:59
|6
|Andrew L'esperance
|0:02:22
|7
|Sean Finchman
|0:02:28
|8
|Alex Wild
|0:02:49
|9
|Keegan Swenson
|0:02:52
|10
|Geoff Kabush
|0:05:11
|11
|Pete Karinen
|0:05:38
|12
|Cole Paton
|0:05:38
|13
|Ryan Standish
|0:05:52
|14
|Quinton Disera
|0:05:55
|15
|Payson Mcelveen
|0:06:21
|16
|Richard Cypress Gorry
|0:06:48
|17
|Sandy Floren
|0:06:49
|18
|Daniel Johnson
|0:06:50
|19
|Nick Lando
|0:06:54
|20
|Evan Guthrie
|0:07:24
|21
|Nathan Barton
|0:07:27
|22
|Joshua Berry
|0:07:53
|23
|Billy Melone
|0:08:04
|24
|Sebastian Miranda Maldonado
|0:08:17
|25
|Jaime Miranda Jaime
|0:08:48
|26
|Cal Skilsky
|0:08:55
|27
|Carson Benjamin
|0:08:55
|28
|Alexander Sugarman
|0:09:33
|29
|Stephan Davoust
|0:09:33
|30
|Tim Bohme
|0:10:18
|31
|Keerati Sukprasart
|0:10:30
|32
|Henry Libenberg
|0:11:00
|33
|Paul Wright
|34
|Charlie Mullins
|35
|Bradyn Lange
|36
|Justin Desilets
|37
|Carl Decker
|38
|Nic Jenkins
|39
|Mensa Dejong
|40
|Tate Meintjes
|41
|Simon Lewis
|42
|Bryan Lewis
|43
|Yuki Ikeda
|44
|Eli Kranefuss
|45
|Jeremy Tufts
|46
|Nicolas Jimenez
|47
|Noah Tautfest
|48
|Jacob Hull
|49
|Robert Cummings
|50
|Christian Husband
|51
|Clayton Otto
|52
|Jim Hewett
|53
|Cody Schwartz
|54
|Pariwat Tanlek
|55
|Colin Ellsworth
|56
|Landon Farnworth
|57
|Noah Flaxman
|58
|Tom Fox
|59
|David Duncan
|60
|Clint Claassen
|61
|Jochen Coconcelli
|62
|Paul Furst
|63
|Derek Hermon
|64
|Dean Poshard
|DNF
|Cole House
|DNF
|Brent Wood
|DNF
|Grant Smith
|DNF
|Reed Williams
|DNF
|Alec Pasqualina
|DNS
|Scott Murray
|DNS
|Simon Andreassen
|DNS
|Brodie Stringer
|DNS
|Brent Franze
|DNS
|Justin Lindine
|DNS
|Nicols Alvarez Icaza Ramirez
|DNS
|Anders Johnson
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy