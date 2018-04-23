Trending

Cooper solos to Sea Otter victory

Grotts tops Rohrbach for second

Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing) got the first call-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Andrew Lâ€™Esperance was riding impressively with the leaders for several laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
USA Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized) with the lead group mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sergio Mantecom Gutierrez (Trek Factory Racing) leading up the back side of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Geoff Kabush (Yeti-Maxxis) has always been one of the best technical riders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing) nearing the top of the backside climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) leading up the steepest climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Keegan Swenson (Stans-Pivot) riding just behind the lead group mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Keegan Swenson (Stans-Pivot) climbing ahead of Alex Wild

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Alex Wild (Specialized) climbing on the back side of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Geoff Kabush (Yeti-Maxxis) riding in the top ten mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Sea Otter industry expo as viewed from the top of the cross-country course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
With two laps remaining, Howard Grotts (Specialized) lead out Nicola Rohrbach and Anton Cooper

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing) attacked with two laps remaining and then rode in solo to take the Sea Otter win

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing) countering all the moves at the front of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) riding with the leaders. He had won the short track race the day before.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anton Cooperâ€™s negative stem on his Trek 29er bike

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
USA Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized) was one of the pre-race favorites

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Andrew Lâ€™Esperance led much of the first lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
UZA Marathon Champion Payson McElveen (Orange Seal) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders had very little shade on the open Sea Otter course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Payson McElveen (Orange Seal) on the steepest climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Alex Wild (Specialized) has been riding impressively so far this season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Veteran Geoff Kabush (Yeti-Maxxis) is always competitive at Sea Otter

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders on a fast, rocky descent during the fourth lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Pro Menâ€™s start on the racetrack

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing) wasted no time in going to the front

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders descending switchbacks during the first lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) is congratulated by the fans on his third place finish.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Cooper1:24:07
2Howard Grotts0:00:26
3Nicola Rohrbach0:01:22
4Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez0:01:52
5Peter Disera0:01:59
6Andrew L'esperance0:02:22
7Sean Finchman0:02:28
8Alex Wild0:02:49
9Keegan Swenson0:02:52
10Geoff Kabush0:05:11
11Pete Karinen0:05:38
12Cole Paton0:05:38
13Ryan Standish0:05:52
14Quinton Disera0:05:55
15Payson Mcelveen0:06:21
16Richard Cypress Gorry0:06:48
17Sandy Floren0:06:49
18Daniel Johnson0:06:50
19Nick Lando0:06:54
20Evan Guthrie0:07:24
21Nathan Barton0:07:27
22Joshua Berry0:07:53
23Billy Melone0:08:04
24Sebastian Miranda Maldonado0:08:17
25Jaime Miranda Jaime0:08:48
26Cal Skilsky0:08:55
27Carson Benjamin0:08:55
28Alexander Sugarman0:09:33
29Stephan Davoust0:09:33
30Tim Bohme0:10:18
31Keerati Sukprasart0:10:30
32Henry Libenberg0:11:00
33Paul Wright
34Charlie Mullins
35Bradyn Lange
36Justin Desilets
37Carl Decker
38Nic Jenkins
39Mensa Dejong
40Tate Meintjes
41Simon Lewis
42Bryan Lewis
43Yuki Ikeda
44Eli Kranefuss
45Jeremy Tufts
46Nicolas Jimenez
47Noah Tautfest
48Jacob Hull
49Robert Cummings
50Christian Husband
51Clayton Otto
52Jim Hewett
53Cody Schwartz
54Pariwat Tanlek
55Colin Ellsworth
56Landon Farnworth
57Noah Flaxman
58Tom Fox
59David Duncan
60Clint Claassen
61Jochen Coconcelli
62Paul Furst
63Derek Hermon
64Dean Poshard
DNFCole House
DNFBrent Wood
DNFGrant Smith
DNFReed Williams
DNFAlec Pasqualina
DNSScott Murray
DNSSimon Andreassen
DNSBrodie Stringer
DNSBrent Franze
DNSJustin Lindine
DNSNicols Alvarez Icaza Ramirez
DNSAnders Johnson

