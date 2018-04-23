Trending

Langvad shines in Sea Otter Short Track

Nash, Richards on podium

Image 1 of 28

Annika Langvad (Specialized) has a laugh with her team-mate Kate Courtney

Annika Langvad (Specialized) has a laugh with her team-mate Kate Courtney
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 28

Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) driving the pace on the grass climb

Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) driving the pace on the grass climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 28

Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) leading mid-race with Kate Courtney to her left.

Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) leading mid-race with Kate Courtney to her left.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 28

Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) at the start of the only climb

Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) at the start of the only climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 28

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) and USA Short Track Champion Erin Huck (Construction Zone) riding with the leaders

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) and USA Short Track Champion Erin Huck (Construction Zone) riding with the leaders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 28

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) leading mid-race

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) leading mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 28

The infield at Laguna Seca Raceway

The infield at Laguna Seca Raceway
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 28

Lea Davison (Clif Pro Team) taking a turn at the front

Lea Davison (Clif Pro Team) taking a turn at the front
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 28

Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing) was clearly trying to set herself up for the win.

Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing) was clearly trying to set herself up for the win.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 28

With less than a one lap remaining, Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) appeared to be ready to make a move.

With less than a one lap remaining, Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) appeared to be ready to make a move.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 28

Annika Langvad (Specialized) was patient and saving energy with less than a lap to go.

Annika Langvad (Specialized) was patient and saving energy with less than a lap to go.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 28

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) got caught up in the crash of her team-mate Haley Batten and had to chase.

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) got caught up in the crash of her team-mate Haley Batten and had to chase.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 28

Annika Langvad (Specialized) took the win with a small gap over the field.

Annika Langvad (Specialized) took the win with a small gap over the field.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 28

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) and Annika Langvad (Specialized) at the start

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) and Annika Langvad (Specialized) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 28

Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing) at the front of the lead group

Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing) at the front of the lead group
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 28

Haley Smith (Norco) takes the hole-shot in the Women's start.

Haley Smith (Norco) takes the hole-shot in the Women's start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 28

The Pro Women ride along the outer edge of Laguna Seca Racetrack

The Pro Women ride along the outer edge of Laguna Seca Racetrack
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 28

A.jpg

A.jpg
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 28

All the pre-race favorites were represented at the front of the race

All the pre-race favorites were represented at the front of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 28

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) leading at the top of the only climb

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) leading at the top of the only climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 28

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) leading Kate Courtney (Specialized) during lap three

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) leading Kate Courtney (Specialized) during lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 28

The lead pack heading for the beginning of the climb

The lead pack heading for the beginning of the climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 28

Chris Mathis, Clif Pro Team mechanic, readies the team bikes for the short track event.

Chris Mathis, Clif Pro Team mechanic, readies the team bikes for the short track event.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 28

Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing) descending in a large group on the backside of the course.

Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing) descending in a large group on the backside of the course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 28

Haley Smith (Norco) descending ahead of Katerina Nash and Catharine Pendrel

Haley Smith (Norco) descending ahead of Katerina Nash and Catharine Pendrel
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 28

The lead group had two Specialized riders and four Clif Bar riders

The lead group had two Specialized riders and four Clif Bar riders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 28

Clif Pro Team has been one of the top women's teams in the world for many years (L to R) Haley Batten, Maghalie Rochette, Catharine Pendrel, Katerina Nash, Lea Davison

Clif Pro Team has been one of the top women's teams in the world for many years (L to R) Haley Batten, Maghalie Rochette, Catharine Pendrel, Katerina Nash, Lea Davison
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 28

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) edged out Evie Richards to take second place.

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) edged out Evie Richards to take second place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad0:31:58
2Katerina Nash0:00:01
3Evie Richards
4Erin Huck0:00:02
5Kate Courtney
6Chloe Woodruff
7Lea Davison0:00:03
8Sofia Gomez0:00:22
9Emily Batty0:00:23
10Amy Beisel
11Crystal Anthony0:00:24
12Kaysee Armstrong
13Maghalie Rochette0:00:25
14Alexis Skarda0:00:30
15Kelsey Urban
16Haley Smith0:00:47
17Gwendalyn Gibson
18Jennifer Malik0:00:51
19Ellen Noble0:01:07
20Catharine Pendrel
21Rebecca Beaumont
22Bianca Haw0:01:48
23Haley Batten0:01:49
24Cindy Montambault0:01:50
25Kayley Burdine0:02:37
26Sidney Mcgill
27Rachel Anders0:02:38
28Kaydee Raths0:03:12
29Hayley Bates0:03:49
30Kristine Contento-Angell0:03:56
31Philicia Marion0:04:21
32Jordan Dubè0:04:56
33Victoria Barclay0:05:10
34Pilar Corvalan Bustos
35Mary Maroon
DNSLiza Hartlaub
DNSNicole Tittensor
DNSChristine Eikmeier
DNSKate Fluker
DNSLindsay Dwyer
DNSNikki Peterson
DNSSienna Leger Redel
DNSLauren Desrosiers
DNSElizabeth Saenz
DNSSonya Looney
DNSEmma Maaranen
DNSAnayantzi Guzman
DNSFairlee Frey

