Langvad shines in Sea Otter Short Track
Nash, Richards on podium
Short Track Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad
|0:31:58
|2
|Katerina Nash
|0:00:01
|3
|Evie Richards
|4
|Erin Huck
|0:00:02
|5
|Kate Courtney
|6
|Chloe Woodruff
|7
|Lea Davison
|0:00:03
|8
|Sofia Gomez
|0:00:22
|9
|Emily Batty
|0:00:23
|10
|Amy Beisel
|11
|Crystal Anthony
|0:00:24
|12
|Kaysee Armstrong
|13
|Maghalie Rochette
|0:00:25
|14
|Alexis Skarda
|0:00:30
|15
|Kelsey Urban
|16
|Haley Smith
|0:00:47
|17
|Gwendalyn Gibson
|18
|Jennifer Malik
|0:00:51
|19
|Ellen Noble
|0:01:07
|20
|Catharine Pendrel
|21
|Rebecca Beaumont
|22
|Bianca Haw
|0:01:48
|23
|Haley Batten
|0:01:49
|24
|Cindy Montambault
|0:01:50
|25
|Kayley Burdine
|0:02:37
|26
|Sidney Mcgill
|27
|Rachel Anders
|0:02:38
|28
|Kaydee Raths
|0:03:12
|29
|Hayley Bates
|0:03:49
|30
|Kristine Contento-Angell
|0:03:56
|31
|Philicia Marion
|0:04:21
|32
|Jordan Dubè
|0:04:56
|33
|Victoria Barclay
|0:05:10
|34
|Pilar Corvalan Bustos
|35
|Mary Maroon
|DNS
|Liza Hartlaub
|DNS
|Nicole Tittensor
|DNS
|Christine Eikmeier
|DNS
|Kate Fluker
|DNS
|Lindsay Dwyer
|DNS
|Nikki Peterson
|DNS
|Sienna Leger Redel
|DNS
|Lauren Desrosiers
|DNS
|Elizabeth Saenz
|DNS
|Sonya Looney
|DNS
|Emma Maaranen
|DNS
|Anayantzi Guzman
|DNS
|Fairlee Frey
