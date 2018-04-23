Trending

Rohrbach wins Sea Otter Short Track

Cooper, Grotts round out podium

Image 1 of 25

Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) on the front row.

Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) on the front row.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 25

Riders were well strung out by the second lap

Riders were well strung out by the second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 25

Alec Pasqualina riding mid-pack and dodging some of the tires on the course

Alec Pasqualina riding mid-pack and dodging some of the tires on the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 25

The leaders riding along the track mid-race

The leaders riding along the track mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 25

Andrew L'Esperance leading up the climb mid-race

Andrew L'Esperance leading up the climb mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 25

Andrew L'Esperance leading Sergio Mantecon-Gutierrez

Andrew L'Esperance leading Sergio Mantecon-Gutierrez
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 25

Andrew L'Esperance riding the only climb on the course

Andrew L'Esperance riding the only climb on the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 25

Anton Cooper riding mid-pack on the climb

Anton Cooper riding mid-pack on the climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 25

Payson McElveen (Orange Seal) riding with the leaders

Payson McElveen (Orange Seal) riding with the leaders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 25

Alex Wild (Specialized) leading the race with two laps remaining

Alex Wild (Specialized) leading the race with two laps remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 25

Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) at the front with one lap to go

Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) at the front with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 25

Riders at the top of the only climb

Riders at the top of the only climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 25

Howard Grotts (Specialized) leading towards the end of the first lap

Howard Grotts (Specialized) leading towards the end of the first lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 25

Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) made his presence known during the first lap

Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) made his presence known during the first lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 25

USA Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized)

USA Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 25

Carl Decker (Giant) attempting to bridge up to the leaders

Carl Decker (Giant) attempting to bridge up to the leaders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 25

Geoff Kabush (Yeti-Maxxis) went to the front with less than two laps remaining

Geoff Kabush (Yeti-Maxxis) went to the front with less than two laps remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 25

Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) had a gap as he headed out onto the final lap

Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) had a gap as he headed out onto the final lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 25

Howard Grotts (Specialized) attempted to bridge up to Rohrbach but was unsuccessful

Howard Grotts (Specialized) attempted to bridge up to Rohrbach but was unsuccessful
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 25

Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) took the short track win over Anton Cooper

Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) took the short track win over Anton Cooper
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 25

Anton Cooper (Trek) claimed second place

Anton Cooper (Trek) claimed second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 25

There was a four-way sprint for third place which appeared to be won by Howard Grotts.

There was a four-way sprint for third place which appeared to be won by Howard Grotts.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 25

Front row of the Pro Men's field

Front row of the Pro Men's field
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 25

The start of the Pro Men's field contained over 60 racers

The start of the Pro Men's field contained over 60 racers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 25

Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) headed into the sandy section of the course first

Nicola Rohrbach (Felt) headed into the sandy section of the course first
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Rohrbach0:27:48
2Anton Cooper0:00:03
3Howard Grotts0:00:04
4Geoff Kabush
5Alex Wild
6Andrew L'esperance
7Quinton Disera0:00:10
8Payson Mcelveen0:00:12
9Keegan Swenson
10Nick Lando0:00:16
11Sean Finchman0:00:19
12Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez0:00:20
13Peter Disera0:00:29
14Daniel Johnson0:00:39
15Ryan Standish
16Sandy Floren0:00:40
17Cole Paton
18Joshua Berry
19Pete Karinen
20Stephan Davoust0:00:57
21Cole House0:01:06
22Richard Cypress Gorry0:01:14
23Evan Guthrie0:01:17
24Billy Melone0:01:19
25Paul Wright
26Tim Bohme0:01:24
27Charlie Mullins0:01:26
28Nathan Barton0:01:29
29Carl Decker0:01:30
30Bryan Lewis0:01:37
31Sebastian Miranda Maldonado
32Henry Libenberg0:01:38
33Carson Benjamin0:01:39
34Alexander Sugarman0:02:06
35Keerati Sukprasart0:02:30
36Yuki Ikeda0:02:31
37Justin Desilets0:02:34
38Alec Pasqualina0:02:38
39Noah Tautfest0:02:43
40Christian Husband0:02:56
41Simon Lewis0:02:59
42Eli Kranefuss0:03:01
43Brodie Stringer0:03:07
44David Duncan0:03:26
45Pariwat Tanlek0:03:34
46Reed Williams0:03:35
47Jacob Hull
48Tom Fox
49Landon Farnworth0:03:55
50Nicolas Jimenez0:03:56
51Clint Claassen0:04:21
52Clayton Otto0:04:28
53Cody Schwartz0:04:31
54Nicols Alvarez Icaza Ramirez0:04:58
55Colin Ellsworth
56Dean Poshard
57Noah Flaxman
58Paul Furst
59Brent Franze
60Grant Smith
61Jochen Coconcelli

Latest on Cyclingnews