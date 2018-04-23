Rohrbach wins Sea Otter Short Track
Cooper, Grotts round out podium
Short Track Men: -
Image 1 of 25
Image 2 of 25
Image 3 of 25
Image 4 of 25
Image 5 of 25
Image 6 of 25
Image 7 of 25
Image 8 of 25
Image 9 of 25
Image 10 of 25
Image 11 of 25
Image 12 of 25
Image 13 of 25
Image 14 of 25
Image 15 of 25
Image 16 of 25
Image 17 of 25
Image 18 of 25
Image 19 of 25
Image 20 of 25
Image 21 of 25
Image 22 of 25
Image 23 of 25
Image 24 of 25
Image 25 of 25
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Rohrbach
|0:27:48
|2
|Anton Cooper
|0:00:03
|3
|Howard Grotts
|0:00:04
|4
|Geoff Kabush
|5
|Alex Wild
|6
|Andrew L'esperance
|7
|Quinton Disera
|0:00:10
|8
|Payson Mcelveen
|0:00:12
|9
|Keegan Swenson
|10
|Nick Lando
|0:00:16
|11
|Sean Finchman
|0:00:19
|12
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez
|0:00:20
|13
|Peter Disera
|0:00:29
|14
|Daniel Johnson
|0:00:39
|15
|Ryan Standish
|16
|Sandy Floren
|0:00:40
|17
|Cole Paton
|18
|Joshua Berry
|19
|Pete Karinen
|20
|Stephan Davoust
|0:00:57
|21
|Cole House
|0:01:06
|22
|Richard Cypress Gorry
|0:01:14
|23
|Evan Guthrie
|0:01:17
|24
|Billy Melone
|0:01:19
|25
|Paul Wright
|26
|Tim Bohme
|0:01:24
|27
|Charlie Mullins
|0:01:26
|28
|Nathan Barton
|0:01:29
|29
|Carl Decker
|0:01:30
|30
|Bryan Lewis
|0:01:37
|31
|Sebastian Miranda Maldonado
|32
|Henry Libenberg
|0:01:38
|33
|Carson Benjamin
|0:01:39
|34
|Alexander Sugarman
|0:02:06
|35
|Keerati Sukprasart
|0:02:30
|36
|Yuki Ikeda
|0:02:31
|37
|Justin Desilets
|0:02:34
|38
|Alec Pasqualina
|0:02:38
|39
|Noah Tautfest
|0:02:43
|40
|Christian Husband
|0:02:56
|41
|Simon Lewis
|0:02:59
|42
|Eli Kranefuss
|0:03:01
|43
|Brodie Stringer
|0:03:07
|44
|David Duncan
|0:03:26
|45
|Pariwat Tanlek
|0:03:34
|46
|Reed Williams
|0:03:35
|47
|Jacob Hull
|48
|Tom Fox
|49
|Landon Farnworth
|0:03:55
|50
|Nicolas Jimenez
|0:03:56
|51
|Clint Claassen
|0:04:21
|52
|Clayton Otto
|0:04:28
|53
|Cody Schwartz
|0:04:31
|54
|Nicols Alvarez Icaza Ramirez
|0:04:58
|55
|Colin Ellsworth
|56
|Dean Poshard
|57
|Noah Flaxman
|58
|Paul Furst
|59
|Brent Franze
|60
|Grant Smith
|61
|Jochen Coconcelli
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy