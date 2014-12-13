Jaspers wins junior race at Scheldecross
Gulickx second and Wolsink third
Junior Men: Antwerp -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:38:53
|2
|Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:51
|5
|Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:01:19
|6
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|7
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|8
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|9
|Wesley Floren (Ned)
|0:01:43
|10
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:51
|11
|Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|12
|Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|13
|Mart Muskens (Ned)
|0:02:39
|14
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|15
|Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 185
|0:02:50
|16
|Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned)
|0:03:05
|17
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos
|0:03:15
|18
|Glenn Verbeeck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:03:18
|19
|Robbert Brughmans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:03:28
|20
|Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele
|0:03:37
|21
|Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|22
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|23
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|0:03:45
|24
|Poul Rudolph (Ger)
|0:03:59
|25
|Bryan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:04:13
|26
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|27
|Einar Steegmans (Bel)
|0:04:29
|28
|Glenn Eestermans (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|0:04:32
|29
|Lauritz Urnauer (Ger)
|30
|David Dekker (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:04:50
|31
|Tarik Haupt (Ger)
|0:04:57
|32
|Tomas Szedelyi (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:05:23
|33
|Wout Van Elzakker (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|0:05:27
|34
|Hakan Proost (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|35
|Mario Poldervaart (Ned)
|0:05:41
|36
|Maximilian Möbis (Ger)
|0:05:49
|37
|Thijs Kool (Ned)
|0:05:57
|38
|Christophe Van Dieren (Bel) Wielerteam Waasland V.Z.W.
|39
|Marvin Runhaar (Ned) WV Breda
|40
|Timon Van Hooste (Bel)
|41
|Gavin Haley (USA)
