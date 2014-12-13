Trending

Jaspers wins junior race at Scheldecross

Gulickx second and Wolsink third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:38:53
2Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:14
3Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:26
4Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:51
5Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:01:19
6Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:01:28
7Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
8Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:39
9Wesley Floren (Ned)0:01:43
10Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:51
11Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:02:25
12Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:02:32
13Mart Muskens (Ned)0:02:39
14Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
15Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 1850:02:50
16Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned)0:03:05
17Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos0:03:15
18Glenn Verbeeck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:03:18
19Robbert Brughmans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:03:28
20Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele0:03:37
21Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
22Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
23Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant0:03:45
24Poul Rudolph (Ger)0:03:59
25Bryan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:04:13
26Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
27Einar Steegmans (Bel)0:04:29
28Glenn Eestermans (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling0:04:32
29Lauritz Urnauer (Ger)
30David Dekker (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:04:50
31Tarik Haupt (Ger)0:04:57
32Tomas Szedelyi (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:05:23
33Wout Van Elzakker (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek0:05:27
34Hakan Proost (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
35Mario Poldervaart (Ned)0:05:41
36Maximilian Möbis (Ger)0:05:49
37Thijs Kool (Ned)0:05:57
38Christophe Van Dieren (Bel) Wielerteam Waasland V.Z.W.
39Marvin Runhaar (Ned) WV Breda
40Timon Van Hooste (Bel)
41Gavin Haley (USA)

