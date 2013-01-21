Hogan solos to victory at Prospect Road
Wells remains in overall lead
Image 1 of 18
Image 2 of 18
Image 3 of 18
Image 4 of 18
Image 5 of 18
Image 6 of 18
Image 7 of 18
Image 8 of 18
Image 9 of 18
Image 10 of 18
Image 11 of 18
Image 12 of 18
Image 13 of 18
Image 14 of 18
Image 15 of 18
Image 16 of 18
Image 17 of 18
Image 18 of 18
|1
|Joanne Hogan
|40
|pts
|2
|Kimberley Wells
|35
|3
|Sarah Roy
|30
|4
|Amy Cure
|25
|5
|Nicole Whitburn
|20
|6
|Carla Ryan
|18
|7
|Jessica Mundy
|16
|8
|Kate Finegan
|14
|9
|Amy Bradley
|12
|10
|Jenny MacPherson
|10
|11
|Nicole McNamara
|5
|12
|Lauretta Hanson
|5
|13
|Rebecca Werner
|5
|14
|Joanna Wall
|5
|15
|Cassandra Dodd
|5
|16
|Emma Mackie
|5
|17
|Lucy Barker
|5
|18
|Jasmin Hurikino
|5
|19
|Carly Williams
|5
|20
|Hannah Geelan
|5
|21
|Brittany Lindores
|5
|22
|Phillipa Read
|5
|23
|Carla Franson
|5
|24
|Claire Homsey
|5
|25
|Stephanie Ives
|5
|DNS
|Tanya Matthewson
|DNS
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|DNS
|Rebecca Domanage
|DNS
|Isabella King
|DNS
|Rochelle Gilmore
|1
|Kimberley Wells
|75
|pts
|2
|Sarah Roy
|46
|3
|Joanne Hogan
|45
|4
|Amy Cure
|45
|5
|Jessica Mundy
|41
|6
|Jenny MacPherson
|40
|7
|Nicole Whitburn
|38
|8
|Rochelle Gilmore
|35
|9
|Kate Finegan
|28
|10
|Carla Ryan
|23
|11
|Amy Bradley
|22
|12
|Tanya Matthewson
|12
|13
|Lauretta Hanson
|10
|14
|Joanna Wall
|10
|15
|Cassandra Dodd
|10
|16
|Carly Williams
|10
|17
|Emma Mackie
|10
|18
|Nicole McNamara
|10
|19
|Lucy Barker
|10
|20
|Jasmin Hurikino
|10
|21
|Hannah Geelan
|10
|22
|Brittany Lindores
|10
|23
|Phillipa Read
|10
|24
|Carla Franson
|10
|25
|Claire Homsey
|10
|26
|Stephanie Ives
|10
|27
|Rebecca Werner
|10
|28
|Rebecca Domanage
|5
|29
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|5
|30
|Isabella King
|5
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy