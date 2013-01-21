Trending

Hogan solos to victory at Prospect Road

Wells remains in overall lead

The women's peloton lined up - waiting to start

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Sarah Roy (Crino Cycles /Casa & Boggeta) and Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) sprint for second. Wells took it.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Jo Hogan (Team Jayco-VIS) took the second race with a solo break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Eventually Carla Ryan (Crino Cycles / Casa & Boggeta) tried to bridge to Hogan, but too late

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Jo Hogan (Team Jayco-VIS) was not chased

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Jo Hogan (Team Jayco-VIS) was allowed to ride away from the bunch with a few minutes remaining

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The leaders in Prospect Road

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Third last night, Jenny Macpherson (Liv Giant) did not do so well this evening - she was ill last week and this was a race too many

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Sarah Roy (Crino Cycles / Casa & Boggeta) at the front with Amy Cure (Jayco-AIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The leaders stayed together in the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Series leader Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Eventual winner Jo Hogan (Team Jayco-VIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Crino Cycles / Casa & Boggeta had a strong team performance in this race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The Specialized BCD Skoda women take a corner

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The leader's jersey is light blue for the Santos Cup and Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) wears it

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
A major protagonist in this race - Sarah Roy (Crino Cycles / Casa & Boggeta)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Series leader Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The podium - Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor), Jo Hogan (Team Jayco-VIS), Sarah Roy (Crino Cycles / Casa & Boggeta)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Full Results
1Joanne Hogan40pts
2Kimberley Wells35
3Sarah Roy30
4Amy Cure25
5Nicole Whitburn20
6Carla Ryan18
7Jessica Mundy16
8Kate Finegan14
9Amy Bradley12
10Jenny MacPherson10
11Nicole McNamara5
12Lauretta Hanson5
13Rebecca Werner5
14Joanna Wall5
15Cassandra Dodd5
16Emma Mackie5
17Lucy Barker5
18Jasmin Hurikino5
19Carly Williams5
20Hannah Geelan5
21Brittany Lindores5
22Phillipa Read5
23Carla Franson5
24Claire Homsey5
25Stephanie Ives5
DNSTanya Matthewson
DNSAshlee Ankudinoff
DNSRebecca Domanage
DNSIsabella King
DNSRochelle Gilmore

Overall standings after stage 2
1Kimberley Wells75pts
2Sarah Roy46
3Joanne Hogan45
4Amy Cure45
5Jessica Mundy41
6Jenny MacPherson40
7Nicole Whitburn38
8Rochelle Gilmore35
9Kate Finegan28
10Carla Ryan23
11Amy Bradley22
12Tanya Matthewson12
13Lauretta Hanson10
14Joanna Wall10
15Cassandra Dodd10
16Carly Williams10
17Emma Mackie10
18Nicole McNamara10
19Lucy Barker10
20Jasmin Hurikino10
21Hannah Geelan10
22Brittany Lindores10
23Phillipa Read10
24Carla Franson10
25Claire Homsey10
26Stephanie Ives10
27Rebecca Werner10
28Rebecca Domanage5
29Ashlee Ankudinoff5
30Isabella King5

