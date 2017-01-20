Image 1 of 49 That's "three" stage wins for Ewan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Caleb Ewan on the podium for stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Danny Van Poppel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 Cam Meyer and Jack Bauer on the stage 4 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Jhonatan Restrepo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Simon Gerrans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Domenico Pozzovivo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Enric Mas Nicolau (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Daryl impey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Caleb Ewan on the stage 4 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 Cam Meyer and Jack Bauer on the stage 4 podium at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 49 Luke Rowe recovers after stage 4 at the tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 49 Ewan gets congratulations from Damien Howson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 Angel Vicioso and Jhonatan Restrepo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 Danny van Poppel was third on stage 4 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 Caleb Ewan reacts to winning stage 4 at the tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 Caleb Ewan collects his hardware for winning stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 Tour Down Under leader Richie Porte on the stage 4 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 49 The peloton is pictured during stage four of the Tour Down Under Image 23 of 49 BMC Racing riders Miles Scotson (L) of Australia and Richie Porte (C) of Australia sign on prior to the start of stage four of the Tour Down Under Image 24 of 49 Riders wait for the start of stage four of the Tour Down Under cycling race from Norwood to Campbelltown Image 25 of 49 Caleb Ewan celebrates winning stage 4 at the Tour Down Under Image 26 of 49 Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under Image 27 of 49 Caleb Ewan celebrates winning stage 4 at the Tour Down Under Image 28 of 49 Caleb Ewan talks with reporters following stage 4 at the Tour Down Under Image 29 of 49 Damiano Caruso from BMC Racing (C) takes part in stage four of the Tour Down Under Image 30 of 49 caleb Ewan on the stage 4 podium at the tour Down under Image 31 of 49 Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 49 Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 49 Caleb Ewan rides in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 49 Geraint Thomas meets the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 49 Cameron Meyer and Jack Bauer ride in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 49 Esteban Chaves jumps out of the saddle. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 49 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 49 Jose Goncalves climbs during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 49 Peter Sagan was second again today. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 49 Esteban Chaves Image 41 of 49 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 49 Richie Porte rides in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 49 Jack Bauer, Ondrej Cink and Cam Meyer in the breakaway during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 49 Esteban Chaves jumps away from the bunch to collect some KOM points during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 49 BMC lead the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under Image 46 of 49 Richie Porte is surrounded by teammates during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under Image 47 of 49 BMC lead the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under Image 48 of 49 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under Image 49 of 49 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan (Orica Scott) claimed his third stage win at the Tour Down Under, continuing his uncompromising domination in this year’s sprint finishes. The Australian sprinter once again had the better of World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe), who left himself with too much to do in the closing 500 metres. Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) was once again consistent to take third, but Ewan, who came around the Sky rider inside the final 100 metres, was simply unstoppable.

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) enjoyed a relatively calm day in the peloton to retain his overall lead in the race with just two stages remaining. He leads Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) by 20 seconds and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) by 22.

However, stage 4 was all about Orica’s pocket-rocket sprinter, who once again delivered on the biggest stage. His team marshalled the final kilometres with Daryl Impey delivering the Australian to the front ahead of the final left-hand corner. The team’s new lead out man, Roger Klugge, did the rest but Ewan still had work to do after Team Sky set up Van Poppel. The Dutchman came towards the finish line with Ewan on his wheel but he could not nothing as Ewan came around the left-hand side.

How it unfolded

The stage from Norwood to Campbelltown always favoured the bunch sprinters but with this being the last realistic chance for a break to survive, there were a number of candidates willing to chance their luck in a break.

Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida), Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin) and Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) created a small gap and formed the first break of the stage after just a handful of kilometres. However, the trio were reeled in only for another set of fresh faces to break clear with Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data), Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Michael Kolar (Bora-hansgrohe) forming another break.

They were soon caught too as the Ansteys Hill put a number of riders into difficulty.

Next up were Ondrej Cink (Bahrain-Merida), Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) and Cam Meyer (UniSA-Australia) and this time the bunch were happy with selection and the threesome quickly built a lead with the gap moving out to 1:30 as they approached the KOM on Checker Hill Road at 25.1km

The gap was enough to put Cink, who started the day 57 seconds down on race leader Porte, into the race lead out on the road but BMC were never truly threatened, even when the gap extended to over two minutes.

With just under 55km to go Bauer decided to test his companions and Cinq immediately fell back with only the former race winner, Meyer, able to hold the New Zealander’s wheel. Back in the bunch Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal), Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) and Michael Valgren (Astana) jumped clear as they tried to shake up the bunch but when Clarke punctured they lost their momentum.

Bauer though was fully focused on the task at hand and soon he was on his own when Meyer lost contact.

By now though the bunch were warmed up and closing in on the Quick-Step Floors rider. Dimension Data, Team Sky, Sunweb and Orica-Scott set about leading the chase and with less than five kilometres to go Bauer was caught.

“It is the stage this week that I thought there was a small chance of the break going to the line. A few years ago, Bobridge held off everybody to win in Campbelltown,” Bauer said at the finish.

“Obviously it wasn’t the same stage but a similar finale and similar run in. we never had enough rope really to vie for the stage but I was going to give it a crack anyone.

“You have to gamble, you have to roll the dice. It always depends how the bunch id feeling behind you and apparently they were feeling pretty good because it is not all downhill that gorge. There is a fair bit of uphill in it too. Inside the final 20, 15 kilometres I rolled the dice but by 4km they had me. Good day out, but no cigar.”

The stage was still up for grabs and the final left hand turn before the flamme rouge to go saw Team Sky muscle their way to the front. It briefly looked like Ewan would be shut out but Orica were calm under pressure and delivered their payload to the front just at the right moment.

“It was a really tricky one,” he said at the finish.

“It is hard for a lead out train to stay together down a finish like that down the Gorge. I was with Daryl Impey for most of it and he did a mega job. He had to move me up and also you saw in the last kilometre he pretty much took me to 300 metres to go so that was an amazing turn.

“I wasn’t panicking at the time as I knew there was a fair bit of time to go and I could open my sprint.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 3:45:19 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 6 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 14 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 26 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 28 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 30 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 31 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 32 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 34 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 35 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 36 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 37 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 38 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 39 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 40 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 42 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 45 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 46 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 51 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 57 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 58 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 59 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 60 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 61 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 62 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 63 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 64 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 65 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 66 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 67 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 68 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 70 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 71 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 73 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 74 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 75 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 76 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 77 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 78 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 80 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 82 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 83 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 84 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 87 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 89 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 90 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 92 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 93 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 94 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 95 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 96 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 97 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 100 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 101 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 102 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16 103 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 104 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:18 105 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 107 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 108 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:23 109 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:26 110 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:36 111 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 113 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:39 114 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 115 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:43 116 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:00:56 117 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 118 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 119 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:04 120 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:08 121 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 122 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:16 123 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:23 124 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:36 125 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:17 126 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:03 128 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:14 129 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:19 130 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:39 131 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 132 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:42

Spritnn 1, Birdwood - 37.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 5 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 3 3 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 2

Sprint 2, Mt. Pleasant - 90.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 3 3 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 2

KOM, Checker Hill Road - 25.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 10 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 3 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 4 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 2

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 3:45:19 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 3 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 7 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 10 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 11 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 12 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 13 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 14 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 15 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 18 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:00:16 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:36 23 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 24 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:08 25 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:23 26 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:17

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha Alpecin 11:15:57 2 Orica - Scott 3 UniSA Australia 4 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 5 Team Sky 6 UAE Abu Dhabi 7 Movistar Team 8 Trek - Segafredo 9 Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team 10 Ag2r La Mondiale 11 Fdj 12 Lotto Soudal 13 Bmc Racing Team 14 Quick - Step Floors 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Bahrain - Merida 17 Team Sunweb 18 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:18 19 Team Dimension Data 0:00:21

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14:20:18 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:00:22 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:27 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 7 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 9 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 15 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:33 17 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 21 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:45 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:47 24 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:49 25 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 29 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 30 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 31 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:55 32 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:57 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 34 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:01 35 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:02 36 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:01:07 37 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:12 38 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:14 39 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 40 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:17 41 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:19 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 44 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 45 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:27 47 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 48 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:01:41 49 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:43 50 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 52 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:48 53 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:03 54 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:31 55 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 56 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:46 57 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:02 58 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:04 59 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 60 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:23 61 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:38 62 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:40 63 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 64 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:41 65 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:50 66 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:53 68 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:55 69 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:04:03 70 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:04:09 71 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:17 72 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:04:21 74 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 75 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:04:28 76 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:04:38 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:03 78 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:12 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:17 80 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:56 81 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:00 82 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:06:08 83 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:11 84 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:19 85 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:25 86 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:42 87 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:18 88 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:27 89 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:07:43 90 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:33 92 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:37 93 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:49 95 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:09:08 96 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:33 97 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:46 98 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:56 99 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:30 100 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:42 101 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:10:55 102 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:26 103 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:33 104 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:11:41 106 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:45 107 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 108 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 109 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:48 110 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:11:52 111 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:11:57 112 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:11:58 113 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:12:11 114 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:13 115 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:49 116 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:07 117 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:13:22 118 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:31 119 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:43 120 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:30 121 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:14:51 122 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:15:08 123 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:32 124 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:57 125 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:17:00 126 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:18:34 127 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:19:40 128 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:57 129 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:21:18 130 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:59 131 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:26:02 132 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:53

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 45 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 39 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 25 5 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 25 6 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 7 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 19 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 17 11 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 12 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 16 13 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 14 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 14 15 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 13 16 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 17 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 12 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 19 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 12 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 10 21 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 8 22 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 24 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 25 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 8 26 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 27 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 7 28 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 7 29 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 30 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 31 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 32 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 5 33 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 4 34 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 4 35 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 36 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 3 37 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 38 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 39 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 14 4 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 10 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 8 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 9 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 12 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 4 13 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 16 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 14:20:47 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:04 5 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:18 6 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:28 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:48 10 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:34 11 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:11 12 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:03:40 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:48 14 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:03:59 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:31 16 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:56 17 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:07:14 18 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:04 19 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:08:39 20 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:17 21 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:10:26 22 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:11:28 23 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:38 24 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:14:22 25 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:28 26 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:28