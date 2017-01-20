Trending

Tour Down Under: Ewan adds another stage win in Campbelltown

Third win in four stages for Orica-Scott sprinter

Image 1 of 49

That's "three" stage wins for Ewan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

Caleb Ewan on the podium for stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

Danny Van Poppel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

Cam Meyer and Jack Bauer on the stage 4 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Rohan Dennis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Jhonatan Restrepo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Simon Gerrans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Domenico Pozzovivo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Enric Mas Nicolau

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Daryl impey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Caleb Ewan on the stage 4 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

Cam Meyer and Jack Bauer on the stage 4 podium at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

Luke Rowe recovers after stage 4 at the tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

Ewan gets congratulations from Damien Howson

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

Angel Vicioso and Jhonatan Restrepo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

Danny van Poppel was third on stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

Caleb Ewan reacts to winning stage 4 at the tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

Caleb Ewan collects his hardware for winning stage 4

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Tour Down Under leader Richie Porte on the stage 4 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 49

The peloton is pictured during stage four of the Tour Down Under

Image 23 of 49

BMC Racing riders Miles Scotson (L) of Australia and Richie Porte (C) of Australia sign on prior to the start of stage four of the Tour Down Under

Image 24 of 49

Riders wait for the start of stage four of the Tour Down Under cycling race from Norwood to Campbelltown

Image 25 of 49

Caleb Ewan celebrates winning stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Image 26 of 49

Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Image 27 of 49

Caleb Ewan celebrates winning stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Image 28 of 49

Caleb Ewan talks with reporters following stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Image 29 of 49

Damiano Caruso from BMC Racing (C) takes part in stage four of the Tour Down Under

Image 30 of 49

caleb Ewan on the stage 4 podium at the tour Down under

Image 31 of 49

Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 49

Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 49

Caleb Ewan rides in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 49

Geraint Thomas meets the press

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 49

Cameron Meyer and Jack Bauer ride in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 49

Esteban Chaves jumps out of the saddle.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 49

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 49

Jose Goncalves climbs during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 49

Peter Sagan was second again today.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 49

Esteban Chaves

Image 41 of 49

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 49

Richie Porte rides in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 49

Jack Bauer, Ondrej Cink and Cam Meyer in the breakaway during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 49

Esteban Chaves jumps away from the bunch to collect some KOM points during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 49

BMC lead the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Image 46 of 49

Richie Porte is surrounded by teammates during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Image 47 of 49

BMC lead the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Image 48 of 49

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Image 49 of 49

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan (Orica Scott) claimed his third stage win at the Tour Down Under, continuing his uncompromising domination in this year’s sprint finishes. The Australian sprinter once again had the better of World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe), who left himself with too much to do in the closing 500 metres. Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) was once again consistent to take third, but Ewan, who came around the Sky rider inside the final 100 metres, was simply unstoppable.

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) enjoyed a relatively calm day in the peloton to retain his overall lead in the race with just two stages remaining. He leads Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) by 20 seconds and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) by 22.

However, stage 4 was all about Orica’s pocket-rocket sprinter, who once again delivered on the biggest stage. His team marshalled the final kilometres with Daryl Impey delivering the Australian to the front ahead of the final left-hand corner. The team’s new lead out man, Roger Klugge, did the rest but Ewan still had work to do after Team Sky set up Van Poppel. The Dutchman came towards the finish line with Ewan on his wheel but he could not nothing as Ewan came around the left-hand side.

How it unfolded

The stage from Norwood to Campbelltown always favoured the bunch sprinters but with this being the last realistic chance for a break to survive, there were a number of candidates willing to chance their luck in a break.

Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida), Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin) and Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) created a small gap and formed the first break of the stage after just a handful of kilometres. However, the trio were reeled in only for another set of fresh faces to break clear with Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data), Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Michael Kolar (Bora-hansgrohe) forming another break.

They were soon caught too as the Ansteys Hill put a number of riders into difficulty.

Next up were Ondrej Cink (Bahrain-Merida), Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) and Cam Meyer (UniSA-Australia) and this time the bunch were happy with selection and the threesome quickly built a lead with the gap moving out to 1:30 as they approached the KOM on Checker Hill Road at 25.1km

The gap was enough to put Cink, who started the day 57 seconds down on race leader Porte, into the race lead out on the road but BMC were never truly threatened, even when the gap extended to over two minutes.

With just under 55km to go Bauer decided to test his companions and Cinq immediately fell back with only the former race winner, Meyer, able to hold the New Zealander’s wheel. Back in the bunch Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal), Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) and Michael Valgren (Astana) jumped clear as they tried to shake up the bunch but when Clarke punctured they lost their momentum.

Bauer though was fully focused on the task at hand and soon he was on his own when Meyer lost contact.

By now though the bunch were warmed up and closing in on the Quick-Step Floors rider. Dimension Data, Team Sky, Sunweb and Orica-Scott set about leading the chase and with less than five kilometres to go Bauer was caught.

“It is the stage this week that I thought there was a small chance of the break going to the line. A few years ago, Bobridge held off everybody to win in Campbelltown,” Bauer said at the finish.

“Obviously it wasn’t the same stage but a similar finale and similar run in. we never had enough rope really to vie for the stage but I was going to give it a crack anyone.

“You have to gamble, you have to roll the dice. It always depends how the bunch id feeling behind you and apparently they were feeling pretty good because it is not all downhill that gorge. There is a fair bit of uphill in it too. Inside the final 20, 15 kilometres I rolled the dice but by 4km they had me. Good day out, but no cigar.”

The stage was still up for grabs and the final left hand turn before the flamme rouge to go saw Team Sky muscle their way to the front. It briefly looked like Ewan would be shut out but Orica were calm under pressure and delivered their payload to the front just at the right moment.

“It was a really tricky one,” he said at the finish.

“It is hard for a lead out train to stay together down a finish like that down the Gorge. I was with Daryl Impey for most of it and he did a mega job. He had to move me up and also you saw in the last kilometre he pretty much took me to 300 metres to go so that was an amazing turn.

“I wasn’t panicking at the time as I knew there was a fair bit of time to go and I could open my sprint.”

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott3:45:19
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
7Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
9Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
11Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
12Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
14Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
19Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
23Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
26Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
27Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
28José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
29Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
30Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
31Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
32Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
34Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
35Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
36Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
37Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
38Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
39Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
40Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
44Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
45Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
46José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
47Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
49Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
50Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
51Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
52Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
53Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
56Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
57Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
58Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
59Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
60Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
61Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
62Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
63James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
64Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
65Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
66Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
67Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
68Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
70Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
71Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
73Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
74Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
75Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
76Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
77Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
78Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
80Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
81Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
82Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
83Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
84Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
86Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
87Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
88Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
89Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
90Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
91Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
92Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
93Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
94Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
95Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
96Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
97Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
98Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
99Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
100Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
101Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
102Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:00:16
103Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
104Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:18
105Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
107Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
108Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:23
109Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:26
110Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:36
111Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
112Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
113Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:39
114Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:41
115Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:43
116Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:00:56
117Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
118Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
119Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:04
120Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:08
121Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
122Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:16
123Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:23
124Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:36
125Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:17
126Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:03
128Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:14
129Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:19
130Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:39
131Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
132William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:42

Spritnn 1, Birdwood - 37.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors5pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia3
3Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida2

Sprint 2, Mt. Pleasant - 90.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia5pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors3
3Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida2

KOM, Checker Hill Road - 25.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida10pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors4
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott2

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott3:45:19
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
3Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
4Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
7Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
9Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
10Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
11Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
12Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
13Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
14James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
15Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
16Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
17Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
18Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
20Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
21Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:00:16
22Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:36
23Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:41
24Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:08
25Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:23
26Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:17

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha Alpecin11:15:57
2Orica - Scott
3UniSA Australia
4Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
5Team Sky
6UAE Abu Dhabi
7Movistar Team
8Trek - Segafredo
9Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
10Ag2r La Mondiale
11Fdj
12Lotto Soudal
13Bmc Racing Team
14Quick - Step Floors
15Astana Pro Team
16Bahrain - Merida
17Team Sunweb
18Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:18
19Team Dimension Data0:00:21

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team14:20:18
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:00:22
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:24
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:27
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
7Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
9Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
14Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
15Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
16Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:33
17Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
20Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
21Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:45
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
23Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:47
24Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:49
25Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
27Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
28Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
29Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
30Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
31Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:00:55
32Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:57
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
34Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:01
35Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:02
36Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:01:07
37Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:12
38José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:14
39José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
40Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:17
41Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:19
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
44Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
45Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:20
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:27
47Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
48Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:41
49Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:43
50Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
51Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
52Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:48
53Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:03
54Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:31
55Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
56Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:46
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:02
58Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:04
59Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
60Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:03:23
61Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:38
62Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:40
63Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
64Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:41
65Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:50
66Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:53
68Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:55
69Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:04:03
70Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:04:09
71Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:17
72Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
73Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:04:21
74Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
75James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:04:28
76Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:04:38
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:03
78Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:12
79Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:17
80Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:56
81Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:00
82Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:06:08
83Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:06:11
84Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:06:19
85Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:25
86Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:42
87Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:07:18
88Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:27
89Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:07:43
90Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:33
92Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:08:37
93Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
94Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:08:49
95Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:09:08
96Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:33
97Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:46
98Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:56
99Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:30
100Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:42
101Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:10:55
102Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:11:26
103Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:33
104Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:11:41
106Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:45
107Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
108Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
109Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:48
110Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:11:52
111Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:11:57
112Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:11:58
113Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:12:11
114Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:13
115Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:49
116Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:07
117Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:13:22
118Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:13:31
119Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:43
120Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:30
121Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:14:51
122Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:15:08
123Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:15:32
124Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:57
125Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:17:00
126Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:18:34
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:19:40
128Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:19:57
129William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:21:18
130Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:59
131Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:26:02
132Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:53

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott45pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky39
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe28
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data25
5Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin25
6Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
7Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb20
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo19
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe17
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi17
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
12Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo16
13Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
14Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team14
15Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott13
16Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe13
17Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team12
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
19Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi12
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi10
21Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors8
22Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
24Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
25Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ8
26Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
27Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ7
28Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac7
29Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
30Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
31Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
32Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team5
33Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida4
34Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott4
35José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
36Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi3
37Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3
38Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
39Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott14
4Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida10
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team10
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team8
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb6
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
9Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
12Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors4
13Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo2
15Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
16Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo14:20:47
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
3Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
4Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:04
5Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:18
6Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:24
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
8Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:28
9Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:48
10Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:34
11Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:11
12Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:03:40
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:48
14James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:03:59
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:31
16Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:56
17Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:07:14
18Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:04
19Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:39
20Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:17
21Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:10:26
22Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:11:28
23Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:38
24Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:14:22
25Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:28
26Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:19:28

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UniSA Australia43:02:45
2Movistar Team0:00:04
3Trek - Segafredo0:00:11
4Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
5Quick - Step Floors0:00:24
6Bmc Racing Team0:00:32
7Orica - Scott0:00:42
8Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:51
9Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:57
10Lotto Soudal0:01:05
11Team Dimension Data
12UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:41
13Bahrain - Merida0:01:53
14Astana Pro Team0:02:07
15Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:02:32
16Team Sunweb0:02:33
17Fdj0:02:42
18Bora - Hansgrohe0:06:19
19Team Sky0:11:30

 

