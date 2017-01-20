Tour Down Under: Ewan adds another stage win in Campbelltown
Third win in four stages for Orica-Scott sprinter
Caleb Ewan (Orica Scott) claimed his third stage win at the Tour Down Under, continuing his uncompromising domination in this year’s sprint finishes. The Australian sprinter once again had the better of World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe), who left himself with too much to do in the closing 500 metres. Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) was once again consistent to take third, but Ewan, who came around the Sky rider inside the final 100 metres, was simply unstoppable.
Related Articles
Richie Porte (BMC Racing) enjoyed a relatively calm day in the peloton to retain his overall lead in the race with just two stages remaining. He leads Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) by 20 seconds and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) by 22.
However, stage 4 was all about Orica’s pocket-rocket sprinter, who once again delivered on the biggest stage. His team marshalled the final kilometres with Daryl Impey delivering the Australian to the front ahead of the final left-hand corner. The team’s new lead out man, Roger Klugge, did the rest but Ewan still had work to do after Team Sky set up Van Poppel. The Dutchman came towards the finish line with Ewan on his wheel but he could not nothing as Ewan came around the left-hand side.
How it unfolded
The stage from Norwood to Campbelltown always favoured the bunch sprinters but with this being the last realistic chance for a break to survive, there were a number of candidates willing to chance their luck in a break.
Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida), Maurits Lammertink (Katusha-Alpecin) and Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) created a small gap and formed the first break of the stage after just a handful of kilometres. However, the trio were reeled in only for another set of fresh faces to break clear with Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data), Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Michael Kolar (Bora-hansgrohe) forming another break.
They were soon caught too as the Ansteys Hill put a number of riders into difficulty.
Next up were Ondrej Cink (Bahrain-Merida), Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) and Cam Meyer (UniSA-Australia) and this time the bunch were happy with selection and the threesome quickly built a lead with the gap moving out to 1:30 as they approached the KOM on Checker Hill Road at 25.1km
The gap was enough to put Cink, who started the day 57 seconds down on race leader Porte, into the race lead out on the road but BMC were never truly threatened, even when the gap extended to over two minutes.
With just under 55km to go Bauer decided to test his companions and Cinq immediately fell back with only the former race winner, Meyer, able to hold the New Zealander’s wheel. Back in the bunch Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal), Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) and Michael Valgren (Astana) jumped clear as they tried to shake up the bunch but when Clarke punctured they lost their momentum.
Bauer though was fully focused on the task at hand and soon he was on his own when Meyer lost contact.
By now though the bunch were warmed up and closing in on the Quick-Step Floors rider. Dimension Data, Team Sky, Sunweb and Orica-Scott set about leading the chase and with less than five kilometres to go Bauer was caught.
“It is the stage this week that I thought there was a small chance of the break going to the line. A few years ago, Bobridge held off everybody to win in Campbelltown,” Bauer said at the finish.
“Obviously it wasn’t the same stage but a similar finale and similar run in. we never had enough rope really to vie for the stage but I was going to give it a crack anyone.
“You have to gamble, you have to roll the dice. It always depends how the bunch id feeling behind you and apparently they were feeling pretty good because it is not all downhill that gorge. There is a fair bit of uphill in it too. Inside the final 20, 15 kilometres I rolled the dice but by 4km they had me. Good day out, but no cigar.”
The stage was still up for grabs and the final left hand turn before the flamme rouge to go saw Team Sky muscle their way to the front. It briefly looked like Ewan would be shut out but Orica were calm under pressure and delivered their payload to the front just at the right moment.
“It was a really tricky one,” he said at the finish.
“It is hard for a lead out train to stay together down a finish like that down the Gorge. I was with Daryl Impey for most of it and he did a mega job. He had to move me up and also you saw in the last kilometre he pretty much took me to 300 metres to go so that was an amazing turn.
“I wasn’t panicking at the time as I knew there was a fair bit of time to go and I could open my sprint.”
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3:45:19
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|28
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|32
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|40
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|42
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|46
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|57
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|58
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|59
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|61
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|62
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|63
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|68
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|71
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|75
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|77
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|78
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|82
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|84
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|87
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|89
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|90
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|91
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|93
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|94
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|95
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|100
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|101
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|102
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:16
|103
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|104
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:18
|105
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|107
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|108
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:23
|109
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:26
|110
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|111
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|113
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:39
|114
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|115
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|116
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:00:56
|117
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:04
|120
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:08
|121
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:16
|123
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:23
|124
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:36
|125
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:17
|126
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:03
|128
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:14
|129
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:19
|130
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:39
|131
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|132
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|3
|3
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|3
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3:45:19
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|10
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|11
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|12
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|14
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|18
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|21
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|22
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|23
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|24
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:08
|25
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:23
|26
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|11:15:57
|2
|Orica - Scott
|3
|UniSA Australia
|4
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|11
|Fdj
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Bmc Racing Team
|14
|Quick - Step Floors
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Bahrain - Merida
|17
|Team Sunweb
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:18
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14:20:18
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:00:22
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:27
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|7
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|9
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:33
|17
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|21
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:45
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:47
|24
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:49
|25
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|28
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|29
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|30
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|31
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:55
|32
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:57
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:01
|35
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:02
|36
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:01:07
|37
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:12
|38
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:14
|39
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|40
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:17
|41
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:19
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|45
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:27
|47
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|48
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:01:41
|49
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:43
|50
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|52
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:48
|53
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:03
|54
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:31
|55
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|56
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:46
|57
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:02
|58
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:04
|59
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|60
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:23
|61
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|62
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:40
|63
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:41
|65
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:50
|66
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:53
|68
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:55
|69
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:04:03
|70
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:09
|71
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:17
|72
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:04:21
|74
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|75
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:28
|76
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:38
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:03
|78
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:12
|79
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:17
|80
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:56
|81
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:00
|82
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:06:08
|83
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:11
|84
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:19
|85
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:25
|86
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:42
|87
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:18
|88
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:27
|89
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:43
|90
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:33
|92
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:08:37
|93
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:49
|95
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:09:08
|96
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:33
|97
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:46
|98
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:56
|99
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:30
|100
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:42
|101
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:10:55
|102
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:26
|103
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:33
|104
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:11:41
|106
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:45
|107
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|108
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:48
|110
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:11:52
|111
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:57
|112
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:11:58
|113
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:11
|114
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:13
|115
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:49
|116
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:07
|117
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:13:22
|118
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:31
|119
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:43
|120
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:30
|121
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:14:51
|122
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:15:08
|123
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:32
|124
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:57
|125
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:00
|126
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:34
|127
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:19:40
|128
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:57
|129
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:21:18
|130
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:59
|131
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:26:02
|132
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|45
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|39
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|25
|5
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|6
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|7
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|17
|11
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|12
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|14
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|15
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|13
|16
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|17
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|12
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|19
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|12
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|10
|21
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|22
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|24
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|25
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|8
|26
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|27
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|7
|28
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|29
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|30
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|31
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|32
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|5
|33
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|34
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|35
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|36
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|3
|37
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|38
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|39
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|14
|4
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|9
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|6
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|12
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|13
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|15
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|16
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|14:20:47
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:04
|5
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:18
|6
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|7
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:28
|9
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|10
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:34
|11
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:11
|12
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:40
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:48
|14
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:59
|15
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:31
|16
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:56
|17
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:14
|18
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:04
|19
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:08:39
|20
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:17
|21
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:10:26
|22
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:28
|23
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:38
|24
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:14:22
|25
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:28
|26
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UniSA Australia
|43:02:45
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:11
|4
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:24
|6
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Orica - Scott
|0:00:42
|8
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:51
|9
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|11
|Team Dimension Data
|12
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:01:41
|13
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:01:53
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:07
|15
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:02:32
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:33
|17
|Fdj
|0:02:42
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:06:19
|19
|Team Sky
|0:11:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy