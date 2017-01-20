Tour Down Under: Ewan and Porte dominate, Chaves on coming back from injury - Podcast

Caleb Ewan collects his hardware for winning stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour Down Under is once again the topic of discussion in the latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast as the team discusses the sprint dominance of Caleb Ewan and whether Richie Porte can be stopped in the battle for the ochre jersey.

In the aftermath of Ewan's third sprint win of the race, Daniel Benson, Zeb Woodpower and Jean-Francois Quenet sat down in the Hilton Hotel lobby to run the rule over the Australian sprinter and what his wins mean in the bigger context of the season. With the crucial Willunga Hill stage next on the agenda, the trio look ahead to the day of racing and how to stop Porte from taking a fourth straight victory on the 3km climb.

We hear from the race’s main protagonists, Porte and Ewan, in today's podcast with a special, and exclusive, interview with Esteban Chaves on his near career-ending crash in 2013 and transformation into one of the current stars of the peloton.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.