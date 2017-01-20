Tour Down Under stage 4 highlights - Video

Caleb Ewan celebrates winning stage 4 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) continued his storming run at the Tour Down Under with a third victory at the 2017 race in Campbelltown. The young Australian has been unbeatable so far this season and so it proved to be again as he held off the charging Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe). Team Sky’s Danny van Poppel rounded out the podium positions.

For race leader Richie Porte, it was a simple enough day as his team rallied around him and delivered him safely to the line.

The general classification battle will resume on Saturday with the finish on Willunga Hill, a place that has given Porte so much success in the past. Hot on his heels will be Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott).

